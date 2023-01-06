MILLVILLE - Back-to-back loses by pin had the Mustangs reeling just a little bit, but a big win by Bridger Thalman helped the visitors get back on track.
Thalman prevailed in pinning fashion and his next six teammates followed suit as Mountain Crest coasted to a 59-16 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys wrestling dual in front of a large and raucous Thursday evening crowd.
"That was a fun way to end the dual," MC head coach Jay Tovey said. "The Ridgeline guys always fight hard, so we knew each match wasn't going to be (easy); there wasn't going to be any gimmes. ... I'm proud of our guys. ... All (season) we haven't really had a full lineup. We've been banged up and sick, and this was pretty close to our best team. We've still got little things we're going to tweak and change up and down the lineup, but I think overall that's the best team we've put out on the mat all (season), and I think it showed. That's a little more of our true potential, I think."
The Mustangs were clinging to a 19-16 lead when Thalman stuck Sam Pirtle midway through the second round of their showdown at the 175-pound weight class. It was sweet revenge for the junior, who was pinned by Pirtle in last year's region dual.
"We're excited about Bridger," Tovey said. "I think he's kind of been under the radar and is finally healthy and feeling good. He's going to do a lot of good things to finish out the (season)."
Returning state placer Sam Schroeder (190) kept the momentum rolling in Mountain Crest's favor with a first-round pin immediately following Thalman's match. The next two bouts terminated any chance of a Ridgeline comeback. The Riverhawks held the lead in each of those duels, but the Mustangs came storming back on both occasions.
Jud Wells (215) trailed Hollus Risher 4-1 in the third round before taking down his fellow returning state qualifier straight to his back and securing the pin at the 4:48 mark. Fellow Mountain Crest senior Hunter Hammer (285) overcame a 5-1 second-round deficit to Caysen Dana as he executed a reversal and a successful pinning combination in the waning seconds of the round.
"I'd like to say we have all hard workers, but (Wells and Hammer are) definitely some of the hardest workers in the room," Tovey said. "Jud does a really good job of leading by example in every aspect of his life --- wrestling, school, whatever it is. Jud does a great job in everything and Hammer is the same way, so I was excited for them to get that chance to pin those guys."
"We had at least two matches where we were winning and got pinned, and we can't let that happen," Ridgeline head coach Jarrett Morrill said. "We've got to be in better shape. I mean, a lot of the guys I think are in good shape, but those two in particular, we've got to get in better conditioning. So, that part was disappointing. I know those guys are disappointed and they'll work hard to try and fix the conditioning issue, but you've also got to give Mountain Crest credit for getting those wins."
Hammer, who weighed in at 207 pounds Thursday, is routinely squaring off against opponents that are upwards of 75-80 pounds heavier than him. The two-time consolation state champion will ultimately compete in the 215-pound division later in the season, but is a valuable asset at heavyweight in duals.
"It feels really good to beat a guy like that because when you know you're a lot smaller than him, you have to put a lot more technique into it because you can't just muscle your way through it," Hammer said.
Watching Wells pull off a come-from-behind win definitely helped energize Hammer.
"It gave me a lot of energy to know that even if you're behind a little bit you can come back just as easily in the next period and if you give everything that you've got, you'll have just as much of a chance as the other guy," he said.
In addition to Thalman, Schroeder, Wells and Hammer, the defending 4A state champions also got pins from Cayden Chalmers (106), Zach Halligan (113), Stetson Lofthouse (138) and returning state champ Carter Nelson (120), plus a triumph by technical fall from Jace McBride (150).
Two-time 4A titleist Easton Evans (126) was two points away from prevailing by technical fall, while fellow Mustang Tanner Tolman (132) also won by major decision. It was a strong performance by Tolman against returning state medalist Hudson Mosher.
Indeed, it was a memorable evening for Mountain Crest, although the most anticipated showdown of the evening went Ridgeline's way. Owen Munk, a two-time state placer, was able to stick 2022 4A runner-up Dontay McMurtey with 37 seconds remaining in the second round. McMurtey dispatched of his fellow standout football player twice last season, including by a narrow 5-4 margin in a 4A semifinal bout.
"For us, that was the match of the night because, like you said, Owen got revenge," Morrill said. "We lost to him twice last (season) and I think lost by one (point) at state if I remember right. And Dontay's a great opponent, so Owen's been working really hard and is confident, but also knew that he had to work hard for a guy that Dontay. So, it was really gratifying to get that win."
The Riverhawks also got a pin from Dylan Twedt, who only needed 48 seconds to dispatch of his opponent at 157 pounds, plus a strong performance from Sam Welker at 144. Welker gave up the first takedown, but bounced back nicely, was in control from the top position and won by major decision.
OTHER REGION DUALS
It was another barnburner between Sky View and Green Canyon, and the Bobcats left North Logan was a gratifying 32-31 win, while Bear Lake prevailed against host Logan, 66-10.
The Bobcats won seven of the 12 contested matches as both teams forfeited at one weight class. Kayson Leak (113), Joshua Miller (120), Parley Thacker (144) and Hans Herrmann (157) all won by five points or fewer for Sky View, which got a pin from Jayden Anderson (150), plus victories by major decision from Collin Miller (132) and Camron Carling (138).
The Wolves made the final margin extremely tight by picking up more bonus points than the Bobcats. Eli Wheatley (165), Logan Hull (175) and Jackson Landon (190) all reigned supreme by fall for Green Canyon, which got a major decision victory from defending state champion Will Wheatley (285) and a win by decision from Daxton Reese (126).
"It's a great win coming off of Christmas break," SV head coach Tony Holden said. "You really never know what you are going to get the first match back. I knew going in that it was going to be a tough dual and also being at their school, they were going to pack the stands. They have built an amazing team over there. There were a bunch of matches that could have went either way. Kayson Leak once again showed that he can't be overlooked. He beat a great kid in Quinn Richards, who is one of the best in the state at 4A. Joshua Miller also got us a big win. I can't say enough about my middle weights --- Collin Miller, Camron Calling, Parley Thacker, Jayden Anderson and Hans Herrmann. I can always count on those guys to get the job done."
Meanwhile, the Bears went 9-1 in contested matches against the Grizzlies. Bear River picked up 18 points via forfeit and Logan six. Payton Redd (113) didn't allow a point in his technical fall triumph for the Grizzlies, who were oh so close to winning two other duels. Max Miller (138) edged Cooper Redd, 7-6, in a matchup of returning state medalists, while Logan's Luke Stearns lost by that same scoreline to returning 4A placer Kwade Kosoff (190).
