Mountain Crest Ridgeline Wrestling

Ridgeline’s Sam Welker, left, wrestles Mountain Crest’s Carter Egbert during their 144 pound match on Thursday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE - Back-to-back loses by pin had the Mustangs reeling just a little bit, but a big win by Bridger Thalman helped the visitors get back on track.

Thalman prevailed in pinning fashion and his next six teammates followed suit as Mountain Crest coasted to a 59-16 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys wrestling dual in front of a large and raucous Thursday evening crowd.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

