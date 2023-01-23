Support Local Journalism

For the second time in as many years, a trio of Cache Valley high school boys wrestling programs were among the top performers at the Tiger Brawl, an annual bracketed tournament that is contested in Aberdeen, Idaho.

Sky View, Preston and West Side all finished among the top six teams at last Saturday’s 18-team tournament, just like all three did a year ago. This time it was the Bobcats who led the charge among local programs as they placed third with 100 points. The Indians racked up 87 points, which was good enough for fifth place, and they were immediately followed by the Pirates (83 points).


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

