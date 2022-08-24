HYRUM — It’s early, but if the first Region 11 meet for Mountain Crest and Sky View is any indication there should be some exciting races this fall.
The Mustangs hosted the Bobcats and Bear River in a tri-meet Wednesday afternoon near the rodeo grounds and neighborhoods on the north side of the city. The weather cooperated with mostly overcast skies and temperatures in the low 80’s.
“We got very lucky today,” MC’s Alexis Erickson said.
For the Bobcats, it was a banner day. Both the boys and girls team emerged victorious in the team competition. Pack running definitely paid off for the Bobcats.
“I feel like our whole team did fairly well,” said SV senior Isaiah Crookston, who pulled away for an easy win in the boys race, running the 5K course in 16 minutes, 42 seconds. “I’m excited.”
The Sky View boys had their top five runners — which count for the team score — among the top 11 finishers. The Bobcats finished with 29 points to the Bears’ 44. Host Mountain Crest was third with 60.
On the girls side, Sky View had five of the top nine finishers to score 33 points. The Bobcats were followed by Bear River (39) and the Mustangs (56).
“Our whole team is close and similar, no one really sticks out,” said SV senior Andi Thain, who led the Bobcats in finishing fourth. “I think we are a pretty good and consistent team. We may not be the best, but we will be up there.”
Crookston, the defending region individual champion and 4A all-state runner, set the pace early with Mountain Crest senior Hyrum Staffanson and two Bears. It soon became a two-man race between the Bobcat and Mustang. Crookston was able to get a gap with a mile to go in the 3.1-mile race.
“I wanted to break 17 (minutes); stay in the 16 range this season,” Crookston said. “I knew there were hills and didn’t know what to expect out those. I just wanted to keep a consistent pace. ... We were going pretty fast on the downhills, so it took a second to get back to normal after those. I think I was fairly consistent.”
Staffanson was second in 17:29.
“I was mostly trying to get used to racing again, trying to push on those hills, which are always killer,” Staffanson said. “I knew there was going to be some good competition today, and I wanted to stick with them.”
Crookston was pleased to see his teammates run well together. Bentley Stephens was fourth (18:19), while Tyler McUne was sixth (18:34), Samuel Hallock was seventh (18:37) and Tyler Bodily was 11th (18:50).
“I think we can do some good things, at least top three (in the region),” Crookston said. “We have good friendships and that makes it nice.”
Staffanson enjoys the downhill part of the course and showed why with a blazing pace. When Crookston got some separation, Staffanson caught up when there was a downhill.
“Not many people are willing to go as crazy as we (Mustangs) on the downhill,” Staffanson said. “We know what it’s like and can take off. ... That last hill got me, and he (Crookston) is a good runner.”
Crookston doesn’t mind the downhill parts, but thrives off climbing.
“I love going uphill,” Crookston said. “It’s a fun little challenge. You really feel bad when you are running (uphill), so I want to see if I can mentally break that (feeling).”
In the girls race, Bear River’s Bethany Richards and Mountain Crest’s Erickson moved the front early and stayed there. Richards was able to take the lead with a big push up a hill about two miles into the race.
“My goal was to get 21 minutes,” Erickson said. “This is my home course, so I’ve run it quite a bit, but I’ve always had a hard time on the hills. ... Going down the hill is where we got some separation. I have long legs, so that definitely helps. I just didn’t have the energy to close on her (Richards). She is a very good runner.”
Richards cruised home for the win in 21:52. Erickson had a strong kick to the finish, clocking in at 21:57. The Bears’ Rebecca Curtis was a close third (22:00).
Thain was the top Bobcat, crossing in fourth at 22:04. She was followed closely by Grace Loertscher (fifth, 22:26), Ayvree Hackler (seventh, 23:00), Sarah Olsen (eighth, 23:02) and Emily Rawlinson (ninth, 23:04).
“I was just trying to put my best effort in and lead my team,” Thain said. “It’s too early to really be going for a time, plus this is the worst course I’ve ever ran. It’s tough.”
The Mustang sophomore was happy with her run Wednesday and hopes the team can continue to get better.
“We are down in numbers, but we are training hard and improving,” Erickson said.