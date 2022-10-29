Support Local Journalism

One Franklin County high school cross country program is in the midst of a potential dynasty, while another experienced a breakthrough decades in the making.

Indeed, it was a very memorable day for the Preston girls and West Side boys as both teams reigned supreme at their respective state championship meets on Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho. Make it back-to-back 4A state titles for Preston, which will return all seven of its varsity runners a year from now. Meanwhile, West Side beat all comers in the 2A division for the first time in school history.


