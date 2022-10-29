One Franklin County high school cross country program is in the midst of a potential dynasty, while another experienced a breakthrough decades in the making.
Indeed, it was a very memorable day for the Preston girls and West Side boys as both teams reigned supreme at their respective state championship meets on Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho. Make it back-to-back 4A state titles for Preston, which will return all seven of its varsity runners a year from now. Meanwhile, West Side beat all comers in the 2A division for the first time in school history.
Here's a breakdown of all four races involving Cache Valley athletes:
2A BOYS
Winning a 2A Fifth District championship was not to be for the Pirates last Wednesday as they were edged by powerhouse Soda Springs (33 points to 38). However, not winning that meet might have been the extra push West Side needed to put together its best performance of the season.
A trio of Pirates finished in the top 10 and their other scoring runners were rock solid en route to beating runner-up North Fremont by 14 points, 66-80. Soda Springs was third with 81 points, while Firth captured the fourth-place trophy.
"It feels really good because there's a lot of things that could have gone wrong and there was a lot of really close competition, so it just felt really good for everything to finally come together," said WS senior Braydn Noreen, who finished fourth overall and completed the 5-kilometer course of 15 minutes, 59 seconds. "It was a great meet."
In addition to having star power, West Side's sixth and seventh harriers fared better than any of their other counterparts. Simply put, this of the deepest team in program history.
"(Our boys) definitely wanted it," WS head coach Joseph Grimm said. "I mean, Soda's got a great program, but we're tired of losing to them and Jeff (Horsley) has done wonders with them, so you never count Soda out. And so obviously they came out and beat us at home where we had been beating them all season, and it was a little frustrating. We had a few things not go our way and we really needed our middle guys to really pull their weight today, and they did. We just had multiple runners today just put it all out on the line and it was awesome."
Joining Noreen in the top 10 were teammates Grant Clawson and Ethan Willis, who is a freshman. Clawson, a senior, put together arguably the best performance of his high school career, while Willis surely did. Clawson clocked in 15 seconds after Noreen (16:14) and placed sixth, while Willis was 10th with a time of 16:38. Willis was ninth at the district meet, suggesting just how much of a boost he provided for his team at state.
"It felt great," said Clawson, who was the bronze medalist at the district meet. "I was quite surprised on how well I did today, considering that Braydn's been 30 seconds-plus ahead of me all season long, so I feel kind of boosted at my very last cross country race. I raced my best today. I did what I had to do and the team got it done, too. It's a great feeling."
Clawson made it a point to thank his coaches as he said "I owe it all to my coaches."
Noreen, the silver medalist at the district meet, made it a point to thank the community for their support.
"I'm just glad for the people that came out and the people that supported us and texted us from home that couldn't there, so I just want to tell them thanks because it's appreciated," he said. "It means a lot."
Noreen and Clawson wrapped up their prep careers as two-time state medalists as Noreen placed 11th at this meet a year ago, while Clawson was 12th. The top 20 finishers in each race are awarded medals.
Sophomore Koby Telford was the fourth Pirate to cross the finish line and he was 23rd overall with a time of 17:18. Also scoring team points for West Side was senior Brennon Winward (33rd place, 17:38) and he was followed by teammates Aaron Willis, a junior, and Kaden Telford, a senior. Willis placed 50th (17:58), while Telford was 52nd (18:03).
Grimm was been West Side's head coach since 2008 and has helped the program develop into one of the top ones in Idaho's 2A classification. The Pirates nearly won a couple of other state titles during Grimm's tenure, including one year where they were one point away from tying for the No. 1 spot. Grimm expressed gratitude for several former West Side all-state performers by name that helped put the program into the position it is today.
"It kind of just builds a foundation of the program and inspires other kids to come out and run and some of their siblings to come out and run, and so it builds," said Grimm, who praised long-time assistant coach Kerry Baird for his dedication to the program. "And so this year we finally had beyond that top four. We actually had five, six, seven (runners) that were able to get out there and just put it all together. But it was all of those other ones that came before before that kind set up this moment."
North Fremont sophomore Corbin Johnston was the medalist as he covered the course of 15:21, which was 16 seconds faster than the runner-up.
4A GIRLS
Simply put, the deepest high school girls team in the entire Gem State put together its most well-rounded performance in a season chock full of them. Preston's five scoring runners were only separated by 11 seconds, plus all seven of its athletes crossed the finish line within 16 seconds of each other.
"That's got to be some record, too, I'm sure because that never happens, but it was pretty cool to see," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said of his team's spread.
The Indians didn't have the star power of Skyline or Pocatello, but dominated in the depth department and coasted to a second straight 4A crown. Preston limited its point tally to 61 points, followed by Skyline (97), Idaho Falls (118) and Pocatello (120). Preston won by 30 points a year ago.
"Skyline has two elite runners, Pocatello has two elite runners," Jones said. "I mean, all of the (other top teams) have the two or three that in most years is going to get it done for you, but where we have seven getting ahead of most of their third and fourth runners just pushes (the other teams) back. And I'm just excited for the girls, happy for them, proud of them. What a great feat to win last year and then come back and do it again. And to not have one senior in our top group, we're excited to see what they can continue to do in the future and continue to set that bar high and leave their mark at Preston High School."
All five Preston harriers that factored into the team score left with medals, while the other two were oh so close to accomplishing that same feat. Leading the charge this time was freshman Bethany Moore, who clocked in at 18:43 and finished ninth overall. Moore is the fourth different runner to pace her team during the 2022 campaign.
"I'm just lucky that I'm on (this team)," Moore said. "It's just an amazing environment and everyone is just so supportive of each other. ... I have wonderful coaches and wonderful teammates, and parents as well."
Moore was immediately followed by three of her teammates in junior Angelie Scott (10th, 18:48), sophomore Myah Atchley (11th, 18:49) and junior Maren Leffler (12th, 18:49). In the process, Scott and Leffler were medalists at this meet for the third year in a row, as was teammate and fellow junior Elly Jeppsen.
"Yeah, it's actually super crazy," Scott said of Preston's ability to run as a pack. "It's super cool. I've never been on a team where the pack is this good. It's really exciting. I really enjoy being on a team that good and that deep."
Leffler competed with a stress fracture in her left foot a year ago and still managed to place 18th. Because the junior wasn't 100 percent, she wasn't able to achieve her primary goal time wise, but that wasn't the case Saturday.
"It was really exciting. Getting sub-19 (minutes) has been a goal of mine since last year, but I was injured last year, so I wasn't able to do it," she said. "So, it was exciting to get sub-19 today. Running with my team was really fun. We're basically all best friends."
All seven Preston girls traversed the course before the 19-minute mark, which is something no other team accomplished Saturday, regardless of classification. In fact, Preston might have made history in '22.
"We had a Skyline coach come and talk to us after we ran and she said that no female team in the history of Idaho has ever gone all seven under 19, so we're the first team to do that, which is pretty cool," Leffler said.
Jeppsen also scored team points and placed 19th for the Indians with her time of 18:54. Sophomore Maren Leffler was 21st (18:49), followed immediately by sophomore Ashley Scott, who is Angelie's younger sister. Leffler, who was Preston's top placer in six races this season, nipped Ashley Scott at the finish line as the two were separated by three-10ths of a second.
Up next for Preston is the Nike regional meet, which was take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Boise, Idaho.
"Their goal is one day they want to qualify for nationals and that's a lofty goal, but it's something that they're working for and I think that pushes them, too," said Jones, who has now coached the girls program to three 4A state titles and six runner-up trophies.
Jones made it a point to thank assistant coaches Carson Campbell, Emily Burnett and Derek Bailey by name, and asserted "they do a wonderful job with these kids and put in a lot of time, and it definitely helps make the program go as they're working together, so I appreciate their time and effort."
Skyline junior Nelah Roberts was the medalist for the third consecutive year and her time of 17:31 ranked second, regardless of classification. Poky's Bailey Bird finished 13 seconds later and the senior has been the runner-up the past three seasons.
4A BOYS
Samuel Visser secured his spot in the top 25 for the third year in a row and helped propel Preston to eighth place in the team standings (218 points). Bishop Kelly was first with 53 points, followed by Idaho Falls (63), Skyline (118) and Poky (130).
Blackfoot's Matthew Thomas was one of three boys in the race to break the 15-minute barrier and he was the medalist with his time of 14:47.
Visser, the 4A Fifth District champion, clocked in at 15:53, which was good enough for 17th place and just two seconds away from a spot in the top 13. The junior was 16th at this meet a year ago.
Also scoring points for Preston were senior Tristan Lyon (37th, 16:31), junior Ty Robertson (38th, 16:34), junior Jacob Cordner (64th, 17:05) and junior Druw Jones (69th, 17:16).
"I thought our boys finished the season strong," said Jones, whose team was edged by Poky by one point for the district title. "Every one of them ran a season-best (time) today and they improved a lot throughout the season."
2A GIRLS
West Side wasn't able to qualify for state as a team in the always loaded 2A Fifth District, but it was a good day for the two Pirates that showcased their talents as they both garnered all-state honors. Junior Aubrie Barzee was ninth (19:30), while senior Keziah Westover was 10th (19:33).
This was Westover's first time competing at this meet, while Barzee is now a three-time medalist. Westover was the bronze medalist at last week's district meet.
"They did really well and (coach) Stacey Olsen has done awesome with those girls," Grimm said. "And Aubrie obviously was injured, didn't get as much of a season in as she would have liked, but came on strong at the end. And Keziah just worked her guts out all summer long and had a great season. ... Hats off to them and their performance."
Soda Springs limited its point tally to 51 and powered its way to yet another state title, while fellow Fifth District program Malad was third with 80 points. Ririe was second with 69 points, and Declo was fourth with 88.
Ambrose's Cameron Moore was the medalist as she finished the race in 18:33.
