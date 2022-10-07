Another week, another impressive performance by Preston’s girls cross country program.
The Indians blew out the competition in the Varsity A division at the annual Bob Conley Invitational, which was contested Thursday at the Portnuef Wellness Complex in Pocatello, Idaho. Preston won the 16-team field with 66 points, while runner-up Thunder Ridge was second with 117.
It was also a memorable day for the West Side boys, which edged Rockland for first place in the 22-team Varsity B division. The Pirates limited their point tally to 136 to beat the Bulldogs by three points.
There were 152 athletes in the boys Varsity B race and all five scoring runners for West Side earned a spot in the top 50. Braydn Noreen powered his way to ninth place by covering the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 1 seconds. Grant Clawson finished 15th for the Pirates with a time of 17:12, and he was followed by teammates Ethan Willis (31st, 18:12), Koby Telford (38th, 18:27) and Brennon Winward (47th, 18:48).
Meanwhile, the Preston girls had six harriers break the 20-minute barrier and those six were only separated by 21 seconds. Lauren Leffler placed eighth and crossed the finish line in 19:36. Elly Jeppsen was 13th and clocked in at 19:48 for Preston, followed by teammates Myah Atchley (15th, 19:52), Bethany Moore (17th, 19:54), Angelie Scott (18th, 19:56) and Ashley Scott (20th, 19:57). Additionally, Tenley Kirkbride, Preston’s No. 7 runner, finished 22nd (20:07).
There were 109 runners in the girls Varsity A race, 126 in the girls Varsity B competition and 110 in the boys Varsity A field.
The Boys Varsity A competition was dominated by Idaho Falls, which limited its point tally with 54. There were 16 teams in this race and Bear River was eighth with 223 points, immediately followed by Preston with 226 points.
Preston’s Samuel Visser finished 13th and posted the fastest time by a local athlete with his 16:14. Teammate Ty Robertson was 33rd (17:19). Bear River’s David Boureous was 30th (17:18). Bethany Richard placed 21st for the Bear River girls as she clocked in at 20:03.
Ririe secured the title in convincing fashion in the 17-team girls Varsity A field with 68 points. West Side was ninth with 223 points.
The Lady Pirates were represented in the top 20 by two of their athletes in Keziah Westover (ninth, 20:44) and Aubrie Barzee (18th, 21:08). There were 126 harriers in this race.
The four varsity medalists were as follows: Raft River’s Allie Black in the girls Varsity B division (19:07); Madison Antonino, of Jackson (Wyoming), in the girls Varsity A division (18:07); North Fremont’s Corbin Johnston in the boys Varsity B competition (16:00); Twin Falls’ Stockton Stevens in the boys Varsity B race (15:40).
USU CROSS COUNTRY
Both USU teams fared well at the program’s annual Steve T. Reeder Memorial Invitational, which was contested Friday afternoon. The Aggies finished first out of three teams on the men’s side and second out of five on the women’s.
“Both teams competed really well today,” USU associate head cross country coach Sarah Griggs said in a press release. “There was some good competition today and I thought both teams did a good job of putting themselves in a position to compete well. Both the men and women had good packs form, and they kept together as long as they could.”
The Aggie men was led by Brennan Benson, who placed fourth. The sophomore traversed the 7K course in 21:49, which was 26 seconds slower than champion Garrett Stanford. Stanford competed unattached.
Grady Mylander was 15th for the Aggies (22:21), immediately followed by teammate Ben Berlin (22:26).
Leading the charge for the Lady Aggies was sophomore Camilla McKinstry, who was sixth and completed the 5K course in 18:30. Madison Strasner finished 12th (18:53), followed by USU teammate Claire Mantz-Chugg, a Sky View High product. Mantz-Chugg clocked in at 19:19, which put her in 17th place.
Former Preston High and Weber State star Billie Hatch won the women’s title with a time of 17:42, which was 18 seconds faster than the silver medalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.