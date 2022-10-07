Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Another week, another impressive performance by Preston’s girls cross country program.

The Indians blew out the competition in the Varsity A division at the annual Bob Conley Invitational, which was contested Thursday at the Portnuef Wellness Complex in Pocatello, Idaho. Preston won the 16-team field with 66 points, while runner-up Thunder Ridge was second with 117.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.