Big plays on both sides of the ball was enough for the Mustangs to earn a gratifying road victory.
Casey Crofts threw touchdowns passes of 62, 71 and 85 yards — two of them to Will DeKorver — and also found paydirt with his feet as sixth-seeded Mountain Crest pulled out a 28-21 win over third-seeded Dixie in the quarterfinals of the 4A Football State Championships on Friday in St. George.
Two of the timely defensive plays were provided by Mountain Crest cornerback Jaky Bitton, who intercepted Dixie quarterback Jalen Schultz twice in the fourth quarter. A third Mountain Crest INT, this one by Colton Kirby, slammed the door in the waning seconds of the game.
"Incredible game — one the fellas will remember the rest of their lives," MC head coach Ryan Visser said. "I'm really proud of the team for responding well to adversity. Credit to Dixie for playing a great game. Our O and D lines did a great job controlling the line of scrimmage. So many guys made big plays today. Excited to be playing another game."
It was a back-and-forth game that was highlighted by several explosive plays and turnovers from both teams. Dixie's defense also came up with a trio of takeaways. All of the points were scored in the second and fourth quarters.
The Flyers (6-4) struck first on a 64-yard strike from Schultz to Seth Takau with 9:05 remaining in the second quarter. Takau got behind the Mustang secondary and caught the ball in stride for an easy TD.
Dixie's momentum was short-lived, though, as DeKorver returned the ensuing kickoff 37 yards and then burned a Dixie defensive back on a double move one play later for a 62-yard catch-and-run to the end zone.
Mountain Crest (8-4) took its first lead of the game at 14-7 with four minutes remaining in the quarter on a pass from Crofts to Thatcher Phelps. What was a 5-or-so-yard drag route turned into a 71-yard TD as a pair of Dixie defenders failed to tackle Phelps as he started accelerating down the sideline.
The Flyers bounced back less than two minutes later on a 73-yard pass from Schultz to David Bartschi, who broke a tackle on a short route and turned on the afterburners.
Dixie had a golden opportunity to take a lead into halftime after Crofts threw his lone INT of the game. The hosts actually scored on a 2-yard run, but it was negated by a holding penalty. Brayden Tannahill then came through with his second sack of the contest for the Mustangs, and Dixie kicker Jonathan Bibiano missed a 33-yard field goal attempt wide right on the final play of the half.
The Mustangs took the opening possession of the third quarter and marched inside the Dixie 25-yard line, but an unforced fumble foiled the visitors. However, Mountain Crest promptly got the ball back after a three-and-out series by the Flyers, courtesy of a nice third-down tackle for loss by defensive end Trevis Leiser.
The Mustangs were able to capitalize on their next possession, which culminated on a 1-yard keeper by Crofts on fourth and goal. Mountain Crest's offensive line helped Crofts score easily on the first play of the fourth quarter. A pass interference call on Dixie loomed large on that drive.
Dixie pulled even at 21-21 with 5:35 remaining in the contest on a 37-yard pass to Jeffrey Christian, who broke multiple tackles on a screen pass that could have resulted in negative yardage.
The Flyers got the ball back a couple of minutes later and advanced it into Mustang territory before Bitton came through with his second pick of the game. DeKorver got behind the Dixie secondary on the very next play and hauled in a 85-yard scoring pass from Crofts with 28 seconds left in the contest to propel Mountain Crest to its fourth straight win.
Up next for the Mustangs is a semifinal showdown between the winner of Friday's Sky View at Desert Hills game.
