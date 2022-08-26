Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD — An early deficit was too much for Sky View to overcome as the Bobcats sustained a 27-8 loss to defending Idaho 5A state champion Rigby in a non-region football game in front of the home faithful at Bobcat Stadium.

Rigby took control of the contest from the start and it raced out to a 21-0 lead before heading to the locker room for the half.

