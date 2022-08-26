SMITHFIELD — An early deficit was too much for Sky View to overcome as the Bobcats sustained a 27-8 loss to defending Idaho 5A state champion Rigby in a non-region football game in front of the home faithful at Bobcat Stadium.
Rigby took control of the contest from the start and it raced out to a 21-0 lead before heading to the locker room for the half.
The Bobcats showed some ability to move the ball early on, but couldn’t put together any scoring drives, as they were blanked in the first half.
“We had opportunities to score, we had opportunities for big plays, we just need to capitalize on those,” said Sky View running back Brevin Egbert. “We need to find the end zone and we need to trust each other to make plays.”
Egbert led the Sky View rushing attack with 10 carries for 62 yards on the night.
Bobcat head coach Chrisn Howell was complimentary of the opposing Trojans, particularly on the defensive side.
“They’re really, really good on defense and they got us in some thirds and longs,” Howell said about Rigby. “They do a good job of bending but not breaking. They’re just a really well-coached team.”
The Sky View offense, once again, showed the ability to move the ball during its opening drive of the second half. But it ultimately sputtered and Rigby took over about halfway through the third quarter. The Trojans would not relinquish the ball for the remainder of the third quarter.
At the 11:19 mark in the fourth quarter, Trojan quarterback Luke Flowers connected with Brady Packer for a 5-yard touchdown pass to extend the Trojan lead to 27-0 and put Sky View in a difficult position.
Sky View got on the board on a botched snap at the 7:46 mark of the fourth. The Trojan punter recovered the ball, but elected to run it in the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety.
The Bobcats score their lone touchdown of the game when quarterback Carson Thatcher connected with Bryton Williams for an 8-yard scoring pass with 6:06 remaining in the game.
Thatcher completed 16 of 31 passes for 100 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Williams was his top target of the night as the junior wide receiver caught six passes for 46 yards.
Howell saw a lot of positives from the game and praised his team’s effort in the contest.
We’re still not quite where it was before, but I felt like our kids played hard throughout the game,” Howell said. “There is no such thing as a moral victory, but I felt like we made progress from a week ago.”
Egbert shared a similar sentiment and saw a lot of opportunities for improvement for the Bobcat squad.
“There were some good things in the game tonight, but there was a lot we need to work on,” Egbert said. “And I’m excited to be able to work on them next week and get film and see our mistakes, and see what we need to improve.”
Sky View fell to 1-2 on the season, but Howell believes these early challenges will help his team grow.
“Our preseason is brutal,” Howell said. “We’re running through the gauntlet right now to prepare us for the future. We’ll stay focused on that and we’ll continue to work to get better.”
Sky View will be back in action next Friday on the road for its final non-region game against another tough opponent in Mountain Ridge.