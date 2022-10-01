SMITHFIELD — Sky View’s football team, fended off a fourth quarter comeback by Region 11 rival Mountain Crest to take a 35-14 victory on Friday night in the annual cross-valley showdown.
With just a 21-14 lead at the time, Sky View running back Brevin Egbert capped off a scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:47 remaining in the contest and essentially sealed the victory for the Bobcats.
“I had some nice blocks, especially on the perimeter, and I was able to cut it up and get in the end zone,” Egbert said. “Credit to receivers stock blocking on the outside. That’s something we’ve been working on a lot this season.”
Egbert would also add another touchdown run with 1:20 remaining in the game to extend the Bobcat lead to 35-14.
Sky View senior guard Shez Hulse expressed his satisfaction in those game-sealing scoring plays for his team.
“As a lineman, you’re a little slower, so you’re just hoping he got in, then you see everyone freak out and you just get so excited and you realize all your work paid off,” Hulse said about Egbert’s late touchdown runs.
His Bobcat teammates also noticed the offensive line’s contributions on the night and attributed a lot of the team’s success to that unit’s performance.
“Our boys up front, our offensive line, blocked like nobody’s business,” said SV wide receiver/defensive back Brooks Rigby. “Without them, we’re not even in this game, so big shout out to the boys up front.”
Although the Mustangs (4-4, 2-2) found themselves trailing 21-7 at halftime, head coach Ryan Visser never noticed any determination slipping from his players.
“They (the players) were all ready for what adjustments we needed to make and they came out firing and ready to go,” Visser said. “We just didn’t execute, but it wasn’t at all an effort issue.”
The Mustangs battled back to bring the deficit to just a single touchdown when quarterback Casey Crofts punched in a 1-yard scoring run.
The Bobcats (4-4, 3-1) also took note of the Mustangs’ determination to get back in the game.
“Props to them for sticking around. They really brought it to us, especially in that second half,” Egbert said.
But in addition to the offense’s scoring drivers, the Bobcats’ defense came through with some crucial plays, particularly a fourth-quarter sack by Rigby on a safety blitz.
“The guard and tackle split and I just shot the gap and hit the quarterback,” Rigby recollected. “It was freaking awesome. I hit him pretty hard.”
Visser credited the Bobcats for their playmaking in crucial moments of the game.
“When you’re playing good teams, it’s going to come down to a few plays and they made them,” Visser said.
Earlier in the season, Sky View suffered a three-game losing streak, but Friday’s win extended the Bobcats’ current winning streak to three games. The victory also boosted their region record to 3-1 and tied them with Ridgeline for the top spot in Region 11.
“We’re getting back to where we want to be and we’re playing the football that we want to be playing right about now,” Rigby said.
