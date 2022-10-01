mountain crest sky view football

Sky View running back Brevin Egbert (12) carries the ball for a 50 yard touchdown as Mountain Crest's Jaxson Bitton defends on Friday in Smithfield.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

SMITHFIELD — Sky View’s football team, fended off a fourth quarter comeback by Region 11 rival Mountain Crest to take a 35-14 victory on Friday night in the annual cross-valley showdown.

With just a 21-14 lead at the time, Sky View running back Brevin Egbert capped off a scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:47 remaining in the contest and essentially sealed the victory for the Bobcats.

