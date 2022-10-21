SMITHFIELD — A balanced offensive attack, coupled with a big-play defense, was more than enough for the Bobcats to advance in the playoffs.
Jace Favero threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start and Sky View forced three turnovers, plus came through with a big defensive stand inside the red zone, en route to a 41-6 drubbing of Hurricane in the opening round of the 4A Football State Championships on a picture-perfect Friday afternoon.
“I told our guys (that) I felt like we played really good complimentary football today,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “I thought Jace came in and did a great job. You know, going into the Green Canyon game, he was kind of thrown to the Wolves, so to speak. He hadn’t had a lot of reps hardly at all since fall camp. He had been repping at receiver and so now he had to go back and concentrate on running the offense again, and I felt like coach (Brandt) Reese and the offensive staff did a good job of getting him ready. And I thought Jace responded really well and did a really good job throwing the ball today and running our offense.
“I felt like our offensive line did an outstanding job of protecting him. I think he had one hurry is all. (They) gave him time to throw and then blocked the run game really well.”
Favero replaced an injured Carson Thatcher a week ago and helped Sky View (6-4) earn a share of the Region 11 title with a 3-0 victory over Green Canyon. Favero and the offense looked sharp against Hurricane (2-9) as the Bobcats scored on their first six possessions of the first half, including four touchdowns.
The 10th-seeded Tigers got the ball first and missed a golden opportunity to take a 7-0 lead as star wide receiver RJ Wright dropped a pass in the end zone. One play later, Sky View defensive end Taylor Lindley deftly read a Hurricane screen pass, intercepted it and returned it 50 yards to the Tiger 25-yard line.
The seventh-seeded Bobcats took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish three plays later when Favero found Bryton Williams on a well-placed pass in the middle of the end zone from 23 yards out.
“I mean, it’s a team game,” Lindley said when asked about giving his team some early momentum. “It’s not just about me. You know, my teammates set me up in that position and I read the screen. We’ve practiced it all week. ... It shows that you really have to trust your coaches and that they know what they’re doing and, yeah, they put us in a position to succeed.”
Indeed, Sky View’s defense was outstanding nearly every time Hurricane dialed up a screen play, much to the delight of Howell.
“Our kids did an outstanding job and I’m so proud of Taylor and that play,” Howell said. “That’s a huge play. We had not played screen very well this year, but it was a huge part of their offense. They had a huge number of explosive plays off the screen, so we spent a lot of time on it this week and I thought our kids responded to that coaching well.”
The Tigers failed to pick up a first down on their next two possessions, and Caleb De Quadros booted field goals of 41 and 42 yards to extend the Bobcats’ advantage to 12-0. A 28-yard scamper by Chance Wilson on a well-executed fake punt set up Sky View’s second field goal.
Hurricane pared its deficit in half on a 13-yard scoring run by quarterback Gerritt Grondel early in the second quarter, but Sky View responded by going in a 22-0 run to end the opening half to essentially slam the door. Standout receiver Michael Furgeson found paydirt twice on runs out of the wildcat formation, and Brevin Egbert powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out.
Brooks Rigby picked off a Hurricane pass in the second quarter, plus the Bobcats got a big special teams play from the duo of Samuel Porter and Dillon Bird. Porter forced a fumble on a Hurricane kickoff return and Bird pounced on the loose ball.
“Oh, it felt great,” Favero said. “Our defense has been playing good. Throughout the Green Canyon game and Hurricane game, they’ve kept it up and they just gave our offense opportunities, put us in good field position and we just executed from it.”
The Bobcats received the ball to start the second half and promptly marched 80 yards on eight plays, culminating with a 7-yard scoring strike from Favero to Rigby. That TD gave the hosts a 35-point lead, which meant there was a running clock the rest of the game.
Hurricane advanced the pigskin to the Sky View 10-yard on its opening series of the third quarter, but Grondel was sacked by Jaxson Bradley and Seth Chambers on fourth down. It was one of two sacks for Bradley, who also paced the Bobcats with nine tackles. Camron Carling chipped in with seven tackles for Sky View.
Egbert led the Bobcats in rushing yards with 71, immediately followed by Furgeson with 66. Williams finished with 91 yards on four receptions as Favero completed passes to eight different targets.
Up next for Sky View is a quarterfinal showdown against No. 2 Desert Hills (7-3) next Friday on the road.
REDS 7, GRIZZLIES 0
Koden Lunt found paydirt on a 6-yard run in the first quarter as No. 8 Cedar (4-6) edged No. 9 Logan (5-6) in a defensive battle.
The Grizzlies drove inside Cedar’s 10-yard line on two occasions, but missed a field goal in the first quarter and dropped a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the waning seconds of the game. Logan played turnover-free football, while Tytan Mason and Ryan Lazzari each picked off a pass for the visitors on the defensive side of the ball.
“Defense played great tonight,” LHS head coach Bart Bowen said. “Our special teams were not great tonight. Offensively, we had some decent drives, but couldn’t finish and we had way too many dropped balls.”
———
BOBCATS 41, TIGERS 6
Friday at Smithfield
Hurricane 0 6 0 0 — 6
Sky View 12 22 7 0 — 41
First Quarter
SV — Bryton Williams 23 pass from Jace Favero (PAT failed), 8:44.
SV — Calebe De Quadros 41 FG, 5:23.
SV — De Quadros 42 FG, 1:12.
Second Quarter
H — Gerritt Grondel 13 run (run failed), 9:28.
SV — Brevin Egbert 1 run (Williams pass from Favero), 5:57.
SV — Michael Furgeson 7 run (De Quadros kick), 2:28.
SV — Furgeson 3 run (DeQuadros kick), :28.5.
Third Quarter
SV — Brooks Rigby 7 pass from Favero (De Quadros kick), 8:16.
REDS 7, GRIZZLIES 0
Friday at Cedar City
Logan 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cedar 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
C — Koden Lunt 6 run (kick good), 2:40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.