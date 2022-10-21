Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD — A balanced offensive attack, coupled with a big-play defense, was more than enough for the Bobcats to advance in the playoffs.

Jace Favero threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start and Sky View forced three turnovers, plus came through with a big defensive stand inside the red zone, en route to a 41-6 drubbing of Hurricane in the opening round of the 4A Football State Championships on a picture-perfect Friday afternoon.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

