It was the breakthrough a pair of local high school football programs were hoping for, plus another kept its epic winning streak intact.
Green Canyon and Preston earned their first victories of the season and in convincing fashion, to boot, while West Side rolled to a 46-20 triumph over 3A Marsh Valley on Friday in Dayton. In the process, Idaho’s three-time defending 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 35.
Here’s a rundown of all three games:
GREEN CANYON
Five turnovers threatened to derail the Wolves, but they kept their poise and pulled away for a 43-14 road victory over Bear River in the Region 11 opener for both teams. The Wolves (1-4, 1-0) outscored the Bears (1-4, 0-1) 22-0 in the fourth quarter to turn a competitive game into a rout.
“It feels great,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “It was a fun night to be able to see our offense come together. You know, we’ve really had to change our offense a lot over the last few weeks because of injuries, because of personnel and it was great to see it come together this week.”
The Wolves scored more than twice as many points in their region opener than their first four games combined (19). Green Canyon found paydirt six times Friday and all of those touchdowns were via the run. Gavin Christiansen led the charge as he carried the pigskin 24 times for 93 yards and four TDs.
Ethan Cutler and Payton Wilson also chipped in with short scoring runs for Green Canyon.
“He had a good game plan, something a little different than what (Bear River) had seen and our front, our O-line blocked amazing,” Anhder said. “Our guys were fast, they were connecting their blocks, they were getting a man on a guy, and then Gavin was running hard, so it led to us really improving in our run game.”
The Wolves got after Bear River quarterback Ryker Jeppsen as they sacked him six times. Will Wheatley came through with another monster performance for Green Canyon as he finished with 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks, while fellow defensive lineman Cordell Coats chipped in with 10 tackles and 2.0 sacks.
Tanner Ferrin intercepted a pass for the Wolves on the defensive side of the ball, while Jackson Landon dislodged the ball from Jeppsen and recovered it. Spencer Gerber made a big special teams play in the fourth quarter for Green Canyon.
“Our defense kept them out of the end zone and our special teams came through really well tonight,” Anhder said. “We got some good returns and those good returns led to good field position, which made it a lot easier to move the ball the put it in the end zone.”
Jeppsen tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Talon Marble and scored with his feet from 8 yards out. Green Canyon signal caller Peyton Johnson, filling in for the injured Jack Stephens, completed 12 of 20 passes for 126 yards. Dewey Egan caught four passes from Johnson for 60 yards.
PRESTON
The Indians (1-3) exploded for 24 points in the second quarter and never looked back on their way to a 44-8 drubbing of fellow 4A program Jerome (0-3). In the process, Preston put a damper on Jerome’s Homecoming. This was the Indians’ first game in the Gem State as they previous three contests took place in Montana, Utah and then Wyoming.
It was a well-rounded performance for Preston, which scored lengthy touchdowns in all three facets of the game.
“It was really fun,” PHS head coach Craig Cunningham said. “We’ve been looking for them to break out and all three phases of the game they scored in, and it was really fun to see. ... (The kids) deserve it. They’ve been working hard. We knew we could play better than we had been playing and it was fun to see it all come together.”
Preston quarterback Owen Judd looked sharp as he completed 20 of 31 passes for 315 yards and a trio of touchdowns — a 5-yarder to Karson Winder, a 24-yarder to Kade Lords and a 97-yarder to Kaden Larsen. The left-hander displayed a lot of poise and inflicted a lot of his damage while rolling out of the pocket.
“We’ve been excited about him since camp,” Cunningham said. “That’s why it was so devastating when he went down with the injury because we knew what we had in him. He’s a great decision maker, he’s accurate with the ball, he’s composed under pressure. He’s all the things you want your quarterback to be.”
Winder, who was Preston’s signal caller while Judd recovered from his injury, was unstoppable at times from his running back position as he gained 108 yards on 20 carries. Winder also found the end zone on a 7-yard run and a 73-yard pick-six.
“Yeah, once he got in his spot at running back where he’s most comfortable, he just goes and he’s just a hard-nosed runner, goes downhill,” Cunningham said of Winder. “It’s fun to watch him.”
Preston’s other touchdown with a 68-yard kickoff return by Davon Inglet late in the fourth quarter, which provided the final exclamation point.
In addition to Winder’s interception, Lords also came through with an INT for Preston on the defensive side of the ball. Additionally, the standout wide receiver hauled in 10 receptions for 131 yards.
Brackin Ward contributed with 10 tackles and five QB hurries for Preston, which finished with 3.0 sacks — all from Zabian Mendoza. The Indians stopped the Tigers inside their 10-yard line twice and almost secured a shutout. Jerome scored with 2:26 remaining in the fourth quarter.
WEST SIDE
It was looking pretty dicey for the Pirates early in the third quarter as the Eagles capitalized on two special teams mistakes by the hosts and scored both times on short fields to take a 13-12 lead.
Instead of panic, West Side (3-0) immediately seized momentum with an electric 82-yard sprint to paydirt by Parker Moser. The Pirates poured in 34 unanswered points spanning the third and fourth quarters to bury the Eagles (0-3). Marsh Valley scored its final TD with nine seconds remaining in the contest.
“Well, we haven’t been down for a long time,” WS head coach Tyson Moser aid. “That’s the first time we’ve been behind in a game since ... I guess it would be Firth, the first game of last year, so it’s been a long time since we’ve trailed. Anyway, I think that was really good for us, really good for us to be behind and have to buckle down and come back, so I was really proud of the kids for the way they responded. And when they responded, they really responded.”
The Pirates dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball as they accumulated a whopping 405 yards on 37 rushing attempts, plus sacked Marsh Valley’s QB five times and pressured him on several more occasions.
“Yeah, our offensive and defensive lines did a great job,” coach Moser said. “Like you said, he was running all night long. I mean, the kid’s a good quarterback, throws a good ball ... and five sacks doesn’t (account for) all of the times that we hit him.”
West Side had two 100-yard rushers in Parker Moser and Easton Shurtliff, who teamed up for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries — 181 yards and two scores for Moser, and 122 yards and two scores for Shurtliff. Moser’s 52-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter was memorable as it featured a pair of sublime, ankle-breaking cutbacks.
Colten Gunderson chipped in with 64 yards and a TD on four carries for the Pirates, who also got a TD run from Crew Sage. Eli Brown finished with 122 yards on 6 of 8 passing for West Side. Three of those passes went to Moser, who racked up 60 receiving yards, highlighted by a 16-yard TD in the first quarter.
Shurtliff and Lincoln Henderson each picked off a pass for West Side’s defense, which got 10 tackles and 2.0 sacks from Gunderson. Shurtliff also contributed with eight tackles and a sack.
The Pirates didn’t give up any points the first two weeks of the season and the varsity defense didn’t allow any sustained drives that resulted in touchdowns against the Eagles.
———
INDIANS 44, TIGERS 8
Friday at Jerome, Idaho
Preston 0 24 7 13 — 44
Jerome 0 0 0 8 — 8
Second Quarter
P — Karson Winder 7 run (Davon Inglet pass from Owen Judd).
P — Winder 5 pass from Judd (Kade Lords pass from Judd).
P — Winder 73 INT return (Lords pass from Judd) :14.
Third Quarter
P — Lords 24 pass from Judd (Carey Swainston kick), 2:48.
Fourth Quarter
P — Kaden Larsen 97 pass form Judd (Swainston kick), 5:42.
J — Erik Castaneda 15 run (run successful), 2:26.
P — Inglet 68 kickoff return (run failed), 2:14. off squib kick.
PIRATES 46, EAGLES 20
Friday at Dayton
M. Valley 0 0 13 0 — 13
West Side 6 6 15 19 — 46
First Quarter
WS — Parker Moser 16 pass from Eli Brown (kick blocked).
Second Quarter
WS — Moser 52 run (run failed), 8:08.
Third Quarter
WS — Moser 82 run (Crew Sage run), 5:14.
WS — Easton Shurtliff 3 run (Shurtliff kick), 3:24.
Fourth Quarter
WS — Shurtliff 11 run (Shurtliff kick), 8:21.
WS — Sage 8 run (kicked failed), 5:48.
WS — Colten Gunderson 34 run (run failed), 3:11.
WOLVES 43, BEARS 14
Friday at Garland
G. Canyon 7 7 7 22 — 43
Bear River 7 0 7 0 — 14
First Quarter
BR — Ryker Jeppsen 8 run (Kyver Jensen kick), 4:13.
GC — Gavin Christiansen 1 run (Caleb Naegle kick), :32.
Second Quarter
GC — Christiansen 2 run (Naegle kick), 2:25.
Third Quarter
GC — Christiansen 5 run (Naegle kick), 6:50.
BR — Talon Marble 23 pass from Jeppsen (Jensen kick), 0:20.
Fourth Quarter
GC — Christiansen 1 run (Payton Wilson pass to Carter Stembridge), 9:31.
GC — Ethan Cutler 1 run (Naegle kick), 5:16.
GC — Wilson 2 run (Naegle kick), 2:11.