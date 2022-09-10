Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was the breakthrough a pair of local high school football programs were hoping for, plus another kept its epic winning streak intact.

Green Canyon and Preston earned their first victories of the season and in convincing fashion, to boot, while West Side rolled to a 46-20 triumph over 3A Marsh Valley on Friday in Dayton. In the process, Idaho’s three-time defending 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 35.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you