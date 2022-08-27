A long road trip did not prevent the Riverhawks from putting together a well-rounded, gratifying performance.
Ridgeline was balanced on offense and stingy on defense en route to a 24-8 victory over Snow Canyon in a non-region football game on Friday night in St. George. The Riverhawks nearly pitched a shutout, but the Warriors were able to score with 1:28 remaining in the final quarter.
“Great team win,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “This trip isn’t easy and Snow Canyon is a really good team, and I thought our kids grew up tonight. Defensively, we were flying around and our tackling was much better. Our defensive backs did great against some very skilled wide receivers and a good quarterback. Offensively, we found a rhythm and played very well. The offensive line set the tone and we ran the ball well, and they gave Nate some time to throw. I thought our wide receivers caught the ball great and were able to win the one-on-one matchups.”
Quarterback Nate Dahle had a big evening for the Riverhawks (1-2) as he completed 17 of 29 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown. The freshman also chipped in with a 4-yard scoring run.
Will Rippstein also came up big for Ridgeline as he rushed for 114 yards on 25 carries, which included a 6-yard scamper to paydirt in the second quarter. Jackson Olsen hauled in a 4-yard TD pass in the first quarter and finished with 96 yards on five receptions. Carson Cox contributed with 71 yards on three catches for the Riverhawks, who got a 31-yard field goal from Aaron Young.
Ashton Macfarlane led the way defensively for the Riverhawks as he made six solo tackles and intercepted a pass. Ridgeline also got five tackles and one INT from Noah Kekauoha, plus two tackles for loss from JT White.
Ridgeline finished with a 395-253 edge in total offense against Snow Canyon (1-2), which went off for 48 points in its other game against an opponent from Utah — Northridge — this season.
BEES 27, MUSTANGS 0
Box Elder (2-1) found the end zone twice in a five-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to turn a competitive game at home into a comfortable win over Mountain Crest (2-1).
Ryan Griffin came through with a pair of scoring passes — the first a 78-yarder to Mason Jeppsen — for the 5A Bees, who got a short TD run from Daxton Sumko and a 94-yard interception return to the house from Cole Mortensen to slam the door with three minutes remaining in the contest.
“Tough game,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “Give credit to Box Elder. They played a good game. Still have to clean up a lot of things. The end score was a bit deceiving. Our defense actually played a good game against a tough offense, just gave up a couple big plays. Obviously, our offense had a tough night. We need to play with confidence and get things rolling on that side. The team knows that we are nowhere near where we want to be and need to put a few things together. Excited to get out and get better next week.”
Indeed, it was a solid defensive effort for Mountain Crest against a Box Elder team that scored 47 and 38 points in its first two games of the season. The Mustangs came up with three takeaways on defense — interceptions from Dax Benson and Kolton Kirby, and a fumble recovery from Will DeKorver.
MINERS 30, WOLVES 6
A rough second quarter proved to be too much for Green Canyon to overcome on the road against a good 5A opponent in Park City. The Miners (3-0) returned a punt to the house in the quarter, plus had a couple of touchdown passes.
The Wolves (0-3) avoided the shutout when signal caller Jack Stephens scored from 3 yards out with 8:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. Stephens, who was picked off once, completed 14 of 26 passes for 94 yards against a Park City defense that only gave up 10 points against Wasatch and seven against Maple Mountain.
Kael Cragun hauled in seven passes for 54 yards for the Wolves, who got 35 yards rushing from Gavin Christiansen.
Peyton Johnson and Will Wheatley shined defensively for Green Canyon, which got INTs from Spencer Gerber and Tate White. Johnson contributed with 15 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, while Wheatley chipped in with 11 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, and a sack, plus he batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.
“Special teams struggled and the offense was slow getting started,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “But the defense played a real solid game in the tough loss to Park City.”
———
RIVERHAWKS 24, WARRIORS 8
Friday at St. George
Ridgeline 7 10 0 7 — 24
S. Canyon 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
R — Jackson Olsen 4 pass from Nate Dahle (Aaron Young kick), 1:14.
Second Quarter
R — Young 31 FG, 9:09.
R — Will Rippstein 6 run (Young kick), :21.
Fourth Quarter
R — Dahle 4 run (Young kick), 5:46.
SC — Will Warner 10 pass from Hunter Johnson (pass successful), 1:28.
MINERS 30, WOLVES 6
Friday at Park City
G. Canyon 0 0 0 6 — 6
Park City 2 21 7 0 — 30
Fourth Quarter
GC — Jack Stephens 3 run (run failed), 8:35.
BEES 27, MUSTANGS 0
Friday at Brigham City
Mtn. Crest 0 0 0 0 — 0
Box Elder 6 7 0 14 — 27
First Quarter
BE — Mason Jeppsen 78 pass from Ryan Griffin (kick failed), 2:36.
Second Quarter
BE — Daxton Sumko 2 run (AJ Bushnell kick), 6:17.
Fourth Quarter
BE — Braylon Majors 4 pass from Griffin (Bushnell kick), 8:26.
BE — Cole Mortensen 94 INT return (Bushnell kick), 3:04.