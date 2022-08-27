Support Local Journalism

A long road trip did not prevent the Riverhawks from putting together a well-rounded, gratifying performance.

Ridgeline was balanced on offense and stingy on defense en route to a 24-8 victory over Snow Canyon in a non-region football game on Friday night in St. George. The Riverhawks nearly pitched a shutout, but the Warriors were able to score with 1:28 remaining in the final quarter.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

