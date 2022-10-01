Back-to-back lopsided losses had the Grizzlies reeling a bit, but they were unfazed.
Tytan Moser rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns, plus he also recovered two fumbles on the other side of the ball, to help propel Logan to a 28-14 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 football game Friday night at Utah State University’s Maverik Stadium.
Both teams finished with a similar amount of total offense, but the Grizzlies (4-4, 2-2) were much more stingy with the ball as they didn’t commit any turnovers. Meanwhile, the Wolves (1-7, 1-3) coughed the ball up five times. Connor Peters and Alan Lazzari also recovered fumbles for Logan, while Brock Brown intercepted a pass. Lazzari forced a fumble, to boot.
“Great team win,” LHS head coach Bart Bowen said. “All three phases played lights out for us.”
The Grizzlies never trailed Friday, although the Wolves pulled even on two occasions — the second time on a 11-yard scoring scamper by Gavin Christensen with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter. Logan’s response was swift, though, as Mason found paydirt with his feet twice in the final three minutes of the quarter.
Mason scored from 6, 3, 2 and 11 yards out as part of his 22 carries. Quarterback Keaton Pond was efficient for the Grizzlies as he completed 15 of 19 passes for 148 yards.
Green Canyon’s other TD was a 3-yard run by signal caller Peyton Johnson late in the first quarter. Christiansen gained 148 yards on 29 rushes for the Wolves, who got 58 yards on eight receptions from Dewey Egan and 58 yards on five catches from Conner Dockery.
It was a good defensive performance for a trio of Green Canyon players. Collin Gibson led the way with 12 tackles, immediately followed by Brody Hamann with 11 and Will Wheatley with nine. Gibson and Wheatley each contributed with 2.0 tackles for loss.
With the win, Logan moved into a third-place tie with Mountain Crest in the region standings.
RIVERHAWKS 28, BEARS 0
Freshman quarterback Nate Dahle threw one touchdown pass in each quarter — to four different targets — Will Ripstein ran the ball well and Ridgeline (5-3, 3-1) played lights out on defense on its way to a road win over Bear River (2-6, 1-3). The Riverhawks also now tied with Sky View for first place in the region standings, while the Bears are in a tie with the Wolves for fifth.
Dahle’s first touchdown toss was a 6-yarder to Carson Cox, followed by an 8-yarder to Hunter Knighton, a 55-yarder to Graham Livingston and a 14-yarder to JT White. This was the Riverhawks’ first shutout of the season, although they only allowed six points to Mountain Crest, eight to Snow Canyon and 12 to Bonneville.
“Good win for our team,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “I thought our defense played its best game of the year, led by Owen Munk. Offensively, we did some great things and it’s good to see us starting to find a rhythm on that side of the ball.”
PIRATES 52, CARDINALS 14
West Side bounced back from its first loss since 2019 by blowing out Soda Springs (2-5, 1-2) on the road. The Pirates (4-1, 1-1) found paydirt twice in each of the first three quarters and led 52-0 early in the fourth.
West Side’s 35-game winning streak came to an end last week in overtime against district rival Bear Lake.
“I thought we had a good week of practice,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “It feels good to kind of get that taste out of our mouths, but that was kind of the challenge all week was to come out and play a good, solid football game. We’ll have to watch film to see how solid we actually played, but it felt like we played pretty well, so we’ll watch it and evaluate it.”
Easton Shurtliff, Colten Gunderson and Colby Bowles accounted for two touchdowns apiece for the Pirates, while Parker Moser and Crew Sage also chipped in with TDs. Both of Shurtliff’s touchdowns were short runs, while Gunderson had a short run and turned a pass in the flat from Bowles, the backup quarterback, into a 70-yard catch and sprint to paydirt. Bowles also hauled in a 15-yard scoring strike from starting signal caller Eli Brown.
Moser’s TD was a 6-yard run, while Sage took a carry and waltzed into the end zone from 14 yards out. Moser came through with a pair of two-point conversions — one with his feet and one on a pass from Brown — while Sage and Lincoln Henderson ran in two-point conversions for the Pirates.
West Side substituted freely in the fourth quarter and Soda Springs scored twice — the first time on a 70-yard pass and the second time on a kickoff return to the house.
———
GRIZZLIES 28, WOLVES 14
Friday at Utah State
G. Canyon 7 0 7 0 — 14
Logan 7 7 14 0 — 28
First Quarter
L — Tytan Mason 6 run (Isaac Lopez Morales kick), 10:21.
GC — Peyton Johnson 3 run (Caleb Naegle kick), 0:47.
Second Quarter
L — Mason 3 run (Lopez Morales kick), 0:17.
Third Quarter
GC — Gavin Christiansen 11 run (Naegle kick), 7:04.
L — Mason 2 run (Lopez Morales kick), 2:50.
L — Mason 11 run (Lopez Morales kick), 0:36.
RIVERHAWKS 28, BEARS 0
Friday at Garland
Ridgeline 7 7 7 7 — 28
Bear River 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
R — Carson Cox 6 pass from Nate Dahle (Aaron Young kick), 4:21.
Second Quarter
R — Hunter Knighton 8 pass from Dahle (Young kick), 5:48.
Third Quarter
R — Graham Livingston 55 pass from Dahle (Young kick), 6:53.
Fourth Quarter
R — JT White 14 pass from Dahle (Young kick), 4:20.
PIRATES 52, CARDINALS 14
Friday at Soda Springs, Idaho
West Side 14 16 16 6 — 52
Soda Springs 0 0 0 14 — 14
First Quarter
WS — Easton Shurtliff run (kick failed).
WS — Colten Gunderson run (Parker Moser run).
Second Quarter
WS — Shurtliff 6 run (Crew Sage run).
WS — Colby Bowles 15 pass from Eli Brown (Parker pass from Brown).
Third Quarter
WS — Moser 6 run (Moser run).
WS — Sage 14 run (Lincoln Henderson run).
Fourth Quarter
WS — Gunderson 70 pass from Bowles (conversion failed).
SS — 70 pass (conversion).
SS — kickoff return (conversion failed).
