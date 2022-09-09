SMITHFIELD — Logan went into enemy territory on Friday with the mindset of an old-fashioned football game won in the trenches, and the Grizzles pounded their way to a 20-16 victory over Sky View to open Region 11 play.
Logan head coach Bart Bowen credited the win to his squad’s play in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
“They couldn’t run the ball and we ran the ball extremely well,” Bowen said. “You win football games when you run the ball and control the clock.”
The Sky View offense was frustrated by the Grizzlies’ physicality, as the Bobcats failed to execute their game plan.
“A lot of credit to Logan, they played harder, they were a lot more physical and they were more prepared,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “We got outplayed and outcoached.”
Logan’s defense didn’t just bring more physicality, but also showed impressive playmaking ability with a pair of crucial interceptions in the fourth quarter.
First, defensive lineman Tilose Tupou ended a Bobcat drive early in the fourth by picking off a pass at the line scrimmage when the Grizzlies (3-2, 1-0) were still trailing 16-13.
“I saw the halfback come right behind me, so I knew it was a screen and I caught it because I’m like a wide receiver,” Tupou said simply.
But his head coach gave his senior lineman credit for the momentum-changing play.
“Tilose’s interception was just an amazing athletic feat right there,” Bowen said about his defensive lineman’s highlight interception. “He jumped out of nowhere, pulls the ball in. Amazing play. We were ready to go.”
The second key interception for the Grizzlies came when Brock Brown picked off the pass at the Logan 5-yard line with about 30 seconds remaining in the game and sealed the victory for Logan.
“Our kids needed that,” Bowen said. “We’ve been preaching all year that good things are going to come. We just need to keep working hard. Finally came up.”
Logan junior quarterback Keaton Pond shared the same enthusiasm about the victory and his team’s effort.
“We played our butts off and I’m proud of all my guys,” Pond said. “I’m just so proud of our guys. We’ve worked for this all year. This is Step 1 of 5. We have to win the region now.”
Sky View (1-4. 0-1) had its opportunities in the game and led at various points, but ultimately the Bobcats couldn’t hold onto those leads.
Although the Bobcats were not satisfied with their overall offensive production, running back Brevin Egbert eclipsed the century mark with 11 carries for 107 yards, which included a 34-yard touchdown. Sky View quarterback Carson Thatcher also passed for 159 yards in the loss. Michael Furgeson scored Sky View’s other TD.
Pond and Tytan Mason had scoring runs for the Grizzlies, who got a pair of field goals from Isaac Lopez Morales. Caleb De Quadros booted a field goal for the Bobcats.
Both fan bases showed up in droves as both sides filled their bleachers for the in-valley rivalry matchup, which was a reflection of what the game means to the valley.
“Football is a community thing,” Bowen said. “When we win, the whole community wins.”