MILLVILLE — It’s been said defense wins championships.
The defending 4A football state champions certainly flexed on defense Friday night in the first round of the 2022 state playoffs. It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Riverhawks held visiting Pine View scoreless in a 24-0 victory to advance.
“We have to keep doing the five P’s,” Ridgeline senior Jackson Olsen said. “Proper preparation prevents poor performance. If we prepare right, we will be good.”
Seeded fourth, Ridgeline (7-4) struggled to get much going on offense at times against the 13th seeded Panthers (0-9). The Riverhawks also lost a several starters to injury.
“We lost some guys and will need to figure that part out,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “Hopefully, it’s not too bad. We didn’t want that. We wanted to come out clean and get rolling on offense. That didn’t quite happen tonight, but we will go back to practice and figure some things out.”
While the Riverhawk offense sputtered at times, the defense was golden. Ridgeline recorded six sacks, picked off three passes and blocked a punt. There were also a handful of other tackles for loss and some pass breakups.
“We got some good energy from those big defensive plays,” said Ridgeline cornerback Ashton Macfarlane, who had two of the interceptions.
In fact, Macfarlane gave the hosts a couple of shots of energy late in the second quarter when the Riverhawks were clinging to a 3-0 lead. The senior made his first pick and returned it 66 yards to the house with 4:44 left in the first half.
“The quarterback was looking down and the receiver came off slow, so I just broke on the ball,” Macfarlane said. “Tanner Paskett had a great block. I probably wouldn’t have gotten there (end zone) without that block.”
A few minutes later Macfarlane was at it again. He stepped in front of another Panther pass and was off to the races, scoring from 45 yards out. However, a holding penalty brought it back much to the displeasure of the Ridgeline coaching staff.
“I broke on that one a little inside and just got a hold of it,” Macfarlane said. “I was like, no way, this is happening again. I will still count it as a pick six.”
The second interception did turn into seven more points for the hosts. Jackson Olsen, who returned from a collarbone injury suffered early in the season, went deep and quarterback Nate Dahle heaved the ball against the wind. Olsen timed his jump perfectly at the goal line and hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass with 53 seconds left in the opening half.
“Nate gave me a ball, gave me a chance,” said Olsen, who caught three passes for 46 yards to lead all Riverhawk receivers. “I told him if he is ever in doubt, throw the ball up to me and I will be there. He threw it up and gave me a chance, and I made the play.”
Yes, Olsen did. Ridgeline took a 17-0 lead into the break.
A sack by Ridgeline’s Owen Munk forced the Panthers to punt, giving the Riverhawks the ball near midfield. Ridgeline drove 56 yards in six plays in just 75 seconds. Running back JT White was patient and burst through a hole when it appeared for a 10-yard TD scamper. Aaron Young booted the extra point to give Ridgeline a 24-0 lead with five minutes left in the third.
“Getting Jackson (Olsen) back is huge for us,” Cox said. “He will play more next week.”
Two other possible scoring opportunities didn’t materialize for the Riverhawks. Cooper Clark partially blocked a Pine View punt early in the fourth quarter, but the ball went past the line of scrimmage. A Riverhawk touched it, and the Panthers pounced. After a long discussion by the officials, Pine View was awarded the ball near midfield.
Later in the fourth, Munk intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards to the Pine View 14. Two plays later the Riverhawks turned it over. The ball came loose, but the Ridgeline coaches pleaded with the officials that White was down. Once again a discussion ensued and once again the Panthers were awarded the ball.
Ridgeline ran the final three minutes off the clock to seal the win. The Riverhawks finished with 219 yards of total offense. Dahle was 16 of 27 for 142 yards and the one TD. He completed a pass to seven different Riverhawks. White rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries, while Will Rippstein had 30 yards on nine rushes but did not see any action in the second half.
“It feels great to be back, Olsen said. “... It was hard watching us play teams that I know I could do well against and make an impact.”
Pine View had 190 yards of total offense. Thanks to the sacks, the Panthers were held to just 9 yards on the ground on 27 carries.
“The defense played a heck of a game with a ton of turnovers,” Cox said. “They played lights out.”
Leading the Ridgeline defense in tackles were Tanner Paskett and White with six stops each. Munk, Macfarlane and Clark each made five tackles. Munk had 2.5 sacks, while Clark had one and Paskett had a half sack.
“Ashton was amazing,” Cox said. “The thing I love about Ashton was he made a mistake early, but was dialed in and made some big-time plays. He had a lot of break ups too. We leaned on him, and he picked us all up.”
It was an interesting start to the game. The Panthers took the opening kickoff and after three plays punted the ball. Macfarlane couldn’t handle it and suddenly Pine View had the ball back at its own 48.
“We kind of came out with low energy and then I dropped that punt,” Macfarlane said. “I had to come back out and do something.”
The Panthers drove to the Ridgeline 22, but turned the ball over on downs.
The Riverhawk offense got the ball for the first time five minutes into the contest. They would hold onto it for 21 plays, driving 68 yards, converting three fourth-down plays and a third-and-10. In the end, the hosts turned to Young, who kicked a 30-yard field goal more than a minute into the second quarter for a 3-0 lead.
Ridgeline ate up 8:30 on the clock on the scoring drive.
Ridgeline, which has never lost a home playoff game with seven wins, will now host Snow Canyon in a quarterfinal game next Friday. The Warriors beat Green Canyon, 26-21, in the first round.
The Riverhawks beat the Warriors (7-3) back in week three of the season, 24-8, in St. George.
WARRIORS 26, WOLVES 21
A strong second-half rally wasn’t quite enough for No. 12 Green Canyon (1-9) in its playoff game against No. 5 Snow Canyon (7-3). The Wolves outscored the Warriors 21-6 during the final two quarters.
Green Canyon star defensive lineman Will Wheatley powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out from the wildcat formation — his second rushing TD of the contest — to make it a one-possession game with 52 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Snow Canyon recovered the onside kick and was able to ice the game in victory formation.
Green Canyon’s other TD was a well-executed trick play as wide receiver Dewey Egan found Kael Cragun behind the SC secondary for a 56-yard score on a double pass. Egan also completed two other passes — both to quarterback Peyton Johnson on trick plays, and ended up throwing for 88 yards. Johnson chipped in with 91 yards passing and a team-high 40 yards on the ground.
Cragun finished with a team-high 73 yards on three receptions, while Connor Dockery added 52 yards on a team-best five catches. A 16-yard reception by Dockery on a fourth-and-12 play set the stage for Wheatley’s second scoring run.
Cordell Coats and Wheatley led the defensive charge for the Wolves as both D-linemen contributed with 1.5 sacks. Coats tallied eight tackles, as did teammate Collin Gibson.
“Really proud of the boys tonight,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “They overcame so much adversity to make a run at the end of the game. These seniors have been a special group of players. They will be forever missed.”
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
RIVERHAWKS 24, PANTHERS 0
Friday at Millville
Pine View 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ridgeline 0 17 7 0 — 24
Second Quarter
R — FG 30 Aaron Young, 10:43
R — Ashton Macfarlane 66 interception return (Young kick), 4:44
R — Jackson Olsen 31 pass from Nate Dahle (Young kick), :53
Third Quarter
R — JT White 10 run (Young kick), 5:03
WARRIORS 26, WOLVES 21
Friday at St. George
G. Canyon 0 0 14 7 — 21
S. Canyon 13 7 0 6 — 26
First Quarter
SC — Will Warner 5 pass from Hunter Johnson (Corbin Christian kick), 5:26.
SC — Jake Hill 8 pass from Johnson (kick failed), 2:15.
Second Quarter
SC — Warner 40 pass from Johnson (Christian kick), 11:32.
Third Quarter
GC — Will Wheatley 3 run (Caleb Naegle kick), 6:40.
GC — Kael Cragun 56 pass from Dewey Egan (Naegle kick), 5:24.
Fourth Quarter
SC — Johnson 16 run (pass failed), 3:57.
GC — Wheatley 1 run (Naegle kick), :52.
