Pine View Ridgeline Football

Ridgeline’s Ashton Macfarlane (16) returns an interception for a touchdown against Pine View on Friday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE — It’s been said defense wins championships.

The defending 4A football state champions certainly flexed on defense Friday night in the first round of the 2022 state playoffs. It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Riverhawks held visiting Pine View scoreless in a 24-0 victory to advance.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

