Playing on their own field for the first time this season, the Logan Grizzlies had hoped to fair better against the Bear River Bears.
Logan’s offense was able to move the ball well during the first half, but the Grizzlies couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring Bears in a 41-20 Region 11 loss Friday night.
When the Grizzlies offense slowed down in the second half, the defense wasn’t able to contain the Bears. Bear River marched to victory to snap a three-game losing streak. Logan falls to 3-3 on the season, while Bear River moves to 2-4. The Grizzlies and Bears are both 1-1 in region action.
Bear River scored on its first possession of the game when Tydon Jones broke free for a 43-yard touchdown run.
Logan was able to answer with a 41-yard field goal by Isaac Lopez Morales, then forced a three-and-out.
However, Bear River’s punt backed the Grizzlies up to their own 3-yard line, and on the first play of the drive, the Grizzlies threw an interception at the line of scrimmage. The Bears were able to take advantage of the short field and started to distance themselves from the Grizzlies with a quick 14-3 lead.
The Grizzlies got the ball back, and Ethan Bracken ran in a 5-yard touchdown to bring the hosts within, 14-10, early in the second quarter.
The Bears scored on the following drive, followed by another Logan field goal, this time from 32 yards out. Bear River added a TD to bring the score to 28-13 at halftime.
Logan could have been closer. On the final play of the opening half, the Grizzlies lined up for a field goal, but a fumbled snap forced Logan to fall on the ball to end the first half.
Logan’s air raid offense in the first half generated a lot of yards, including a 65-yard connection from quarterback Keaton Pond to wide receiver Andrew Thornley to set the Grizzlies up for their second field goal, but it couldn’t reach the end zone.
The Grizzlies started the second half with the ball and scored on the first drive when Pond found Reed Olsen for a 20-yard TD strike. Logan was not able to keep the momentum.
The Grizzlies punted on their next three possessions, but the defense was momentarily able to slow down the Bears, giving up just one TD and forcing a punt and a turnover on downs.
Trailing 35-20, Logan forced another punt deep in Bear River’s own territory. When the punt was blocked, the Grizzlies recovered the ball on the 24-yard line.
Logan had a chance to cut the lead to one score in the middle of the fourth quarter, but a wild snap pushed the Grizzlies back to the 40. Then on the next play, Bear River intercepted a pass with 6:49 remaining in the game.
Bear River added another TD to their lead late in the contest, but the Grizzlies blocked the extra point.
The Bears were able to move the ball in air and on the ground and set a pace early that Logan just couldn’t keep up with. Bear River’s ability to make big plays also helped the Bears get past Logan’s pesky defense. Logan gave the Bears some great opportunities and the Bears were able to take advantage. When Bear River returned the favor, Logan missed some chances to keep the game close.
Bear River quarterback Ryker Jeppsen passed for two scores and ran for two more. Jones rushed for two TDs and caught a pass for another score to lead the Bears.
Logan running back Ethan Bracken had 16 carries for 106 yards, while fellow back Tyton Mason had six carries for 30 yards.
Grizzly wide receiver Andrew Thornley caught 10 passes for 160 yards, with 9 of those receptions and 149 yards coming in the first half.
Pond went 15 of 30 for 199 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. In the first half, he was 12 of 19 for 162 yards.
———
BEARS 41, GRIZZLIES 20
Friday at Logan
B. River 14 14 7 6 — 41
Logan 3 10 7 0 — 20
First Quarter
BR — Tydon Jones 43 run (Kyver Jensen kick), 9:25.
L — Isaac Lopez Morales 41 FG, 5:40.
BR — Ryker Jeppsen 4 run (Jensen kick), 3:01.
Second Quarter
L— Ethan Bracken 5 run (Lopez Morales kick), 9:44.
BR — Tydon Jones 38 pass from Jeppsen (Jensen kick), 7:03.
L— Lopez Morales 32 FG, 5:25.
BR — Jeppsen 3 run (Jensen kick), 2:38.
Third Quarter
L — Reed Olsen 20 pass from Keaton Pond (Lopez Morales kick), 9:34.
BR — Jones 73 run (Jensen kick), 3:20.
Fourth Quarter
BR — Talon Marble 8 from Jeppsen (kick failed), 1:30.