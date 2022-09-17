Support Local Journalism

Playing on their own field for the first time this season, the Logan Grizzlies had hoped to fair better against the Bear River Bears.

Logan’s offense was able to move the ball well during the first half, but the Grizzlies couldn’t keep up with the high-scoring Bears in a 41-20 Region 11 loss Friday night.

