HYRUM — The door of opportunity finally cracked open for Mountain Crest in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs proceeded to bust through it with victory-sealing drive in a 14-0 win over Green Canyon on Friday at Lynn R. Miller Field.
The Mustangs took a narrow 7-0 lead in the first half and clutched that narrow lead for the majority of the second half. With 3:33 remaining in the game, Mountain Crest running back Dontay McMurtrey found an opening and raced off to a 13-yard touchdown to extend the Stangs’ lead.
“It was my first touchdown of the season and it felt amazing, especially getting it here at home,” McMurtrey said. “You could just hear Mustang pride and all of them yelling.”
The Mustangs’ game-sealing drive was set up by a key interception by Will DeKorver at the 5:46 mark in the fourth quarter.
“I was manned up on the wide receiver and he kind of sat down, and I had my eyes on the quarterback and I just read him,” DeKorver said.
Mountain Crest (3-3, 1-1) seized the momentum by completing a pair of passes before McMurtrey found paydirt in the final minutes.
The Wolves (1-5, 1-1) also had a handful of opportunities in the contest but failed to capitalize on those situations.
“We couldn’t get a rhythm in our ground game. We’d get some things going and then there’d be a penalty,” Green Canyon head coach Craig Anhder said. “We had two scoring plays called back on penalties. We can’t have those kinds of mistakes and have success.”
Mountain Crest head coach Ryan Visser acknowledged his opponents’ thorough scouting and preparation coming into the contest.
“They had a good game plan, they really held onto the ball for a long time and tried to shorten the game,” Visser said.
Offensively, the Green Canyon passing attack was limited to just 100 yards. The standout for the Wolves’ offense was Dewey Egan, who caught five passes for 83 yards. Gavin Christensen led Green Canyon in rushing with 19 carries for 52 yards.
“I was proud of the effort our guys gave and I thought our defense played tough and didn’t give up a lot,” Anhder said. “But on offense we need to figure out how to score.”
Defensively, Green Canyon were led by Owen Miller’s nine tackles. Teammate Will Wheatley contributed with seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
The Mountain Crest faithful showed up on droves for the Mustangs’ Homecoming showdown.
“The crowd had tons of energy and they kept the momentum going after we scored. It was a fun game,” DeKorver said.
McMurtrey also acknowledged the role the crowd played in the victory.
“What kept us going was we’ve lost a couple and it’s time for us to bring it back,” McMurtrey said. “Next play mentality.”
For the Mustangs, the win snapped a skid they’d experienced recently.
“Losing three games in a row is always tough, but they were three very good teams and I think they learned a lot,” Visser said. “We’re getting better every week and that’s what you really want. We just need to keep building and keep progressing.”
Mountain Crest’s first touchdown was a 16-yard pass from Casey Crofts to Thatcher Phelps early in the second quarter.