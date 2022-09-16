Green Canyon Mountain Crest Football

Mountain Crest's Thatcher Phelps carries the ball as Green Canyon's Tanner Ferrin (18) and Peyton Johnson defend Friday in Hyrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

HYRUM — The door of opportunity finally cracked open for Mountain Crest in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs proceeded to bust through it with victory-sealing drive in a 14-0 win over Green Canyon on Friday at Lynn R. Miller Field.

The Mustangs took a narrow 7-0 lead in the first half and clutched that narrow lead for the majority of the second half. With 3:33 remaining in the game, Mountain Crest running back Dontay McMurtrey found an opening and raced off to a 13-yard touchdown to extend the Stangs’ lead.

