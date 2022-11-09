Declo West Side Football 01

West Side quarterback Eli Brown makes a pass as Declo defender Karson Ramsey closes in during Saturday's 2A quarterfinal game.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

A highly anticipated rematch will determine which Fifth District rival is only one victory away from their primary goal.

Arguably the top two high school football teams in Idaho’s 2A classification will square off in the first of two semifinal games Saturday at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. West Side, which is seeking an unprecedented fourth straight state championship, will square off against Fifth District champion Bear Lake at 1:30 p.m.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

