Editor’s note: This is the seventh of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams.
None of their current players were in high school the last year a team other than the Pirates captured a 2A Fifth District championship in football.
Indeed, it’s been a remarkable four-year stretch for West Side, which went 44-2 during that timespan, didn’t lose a district game and became Idaho’s first-ever 2A program to win back-to-back-to-back state titles. The Pirates will take a program-record 32-game winning streak into the 2022 campaign.
Maintaining this current standard of excellence will be very challenging for the West Side this fall, though. After all, the Pirates graduated nine players who garnered first-team all-district honors a year ago — a few of them were three-year starters — including Defensive Player of the Year Parker Henderson, Offensive Player of the Year Cage Brokens and overall Player of the Year Bryler Shurtliff. Additionally, Brokens was selected as the 2A Player of the Year.
Simply put, the Pirates will need to reload in a hurry if they plan on reigning supreme again in their district, let alone at the state level. In fact, West Side was picked to finish second in its five-team district behind Bear Lake, and that’s just fine with head coach Tyson Moser.
“I’d much rather the target be on somebody else’s back, so that’s just motivation for the kids to be picked second,” he said. “But, you know, it’s probably rightfully so if you look at who (the Bears) return vs. who we return. It’s good to not have the target on our back. We’d prefer to be in the underdog role.”
Fortunately for the Pirates, they cupboard is not bare, despite moving on from the most decorated senior class in program history. Case in point: West Side welcomed back five starters — Owen Nielsen, Arron McDaniel, Parker Moser, Easton Shurtliff and Colten Gunderson — who earned second-team all-district honors a year ago. Also returning for the Pirates are honorable mention all-district offensive linemen Shad Groll and Trae Priestley, plus they have another returning starter on the offensive line in Brenden Ballif.
“That’s huge for us,” coach Moser said of West Side’s experience in the offensive trenches. “You know, last year it was the opposite. Last year we had a bunch of returning skill players and we were all new on the offensive line, and that hurt us for a couple of games because it was hard to get our offense really rolling with such a young offensive line. So, I would much rather have younger skill players and more experienced offensive linemen. At practice so far it’s helped us quite a bit having that experience on the line.”
Indeed, it took the Pirates a little while to find their groove offensively last season — the caliber of opponents had something to do with that — but after scoring 26, 27 and 28 points in their first games, they put up at least 42 points in seven of their last eight games, including 50-plus four weeks in a row. The lone exception was a 33-13 victory over Firth in the 2A championship contest.
Groll and Priestley will be the starting guards for the Pirates, with Jackson Beckstead and Ballif starting at tackle, and Groll at center. All five of these athletes are juniors or seniors. McDaniel, a junior, and sophomore Dallas Nelson will also see a lot of playing time in the offensive trenches.
West Side will be breaking in a new quarterback in junior Eli Brown, the younger brother of previous two-year starter Blaize. Brown’s backup will be senior Colby Bowles.
“We’ll be run heavy again, but Eli does have a pretty good arm,” coach Moser said. “You know, he doesn’t probably scramble as well as Blaize — and we probably won’t have him run as much as we had his brother — but he might throw a better ball. So, I don’t know that I’d say we’re going to open it up, but we’ll definitely throw the ball a little here and there. But we definitely plan on running the ball like normal.”
The Pirates have three pretty experienced running backs in their T-wing base offense in Parker Moser, Shurtliff and Nielsen. Moser was West Side’s second-leading rusher a year ago with nearly 700 yards. Shurtliff and Nielsen are both seniors, while Moser is only a junior.
“I expect those (three) guys to step up and kind of carry that load for us," coach Moser said.
West Side’s other two primary running backs are junior Lincoln Henderson and sophomore Crew Sage.
Gunderson, a junior, started on the O-line a year ago, but has been moved to tight end. Gunderson and Shurtliff will rotate at tight end, while Bowles and junior Garrett Robinson will be West Side's go-to wide receivers.
The Pirates have been downright stingy under veteran defensive coordinator Tyler Brown for many years, especially the previous four. West Side only allowed 8.8 points an outing last fall and came through with an impressive 30 forced turnovers. The Pirates finished the season plus-21 in turnover margin, which is phenomenal.
Replicating that success will likely be impossible in '22, but West Side does have some proven performers in its 5-3 base defense. The Pirates will be breaking in three new starters in the secondary, so they will rely on some talented defensive linemen and linebackers to anchor the defense. Fortunately for West Side, most teams in the Gem State's 2A classification aren't known for their aerial attacks.
McDaniel returns as the starting nose guard and he is a big, strong kid. Nelson and Ballif will start at defensive tackle, while Shurtliff and Robinson will be the team's primary defensive ends.
Gunderson is a potential star at the inside linebacker position. Nielsen returns as outside linebacker and he will be joined in the starting lineup by Beckstead, with senior Brock Moser adding depth at the position.
Bowles and Henderson are the starting cornerbacks, while Sage will man the safety position.
“I think Easton Shurtliff again as our returning defensive end will have a good season for us," coach Moser said. "Colten Gunderson is looking good right now at middle linebacker. Aaron McDaniel is a force in the middle of the defensive line, so I look for those three to make big plays for us.”
As far as special teams are concerned, coach Moser is still undecided on his starting punter. Shurtliff will handle the place-kicking duties. Sage will return kickoffs and punts for the Pirates. Parker Moser will be the team's other primary kickoff returner, and Henderson the other go-to punt returner.
West Side's quest for a fourth straight state championship will begin Friday at Firth — the team the Pirates have dispatched of in the past two 2A title tilts. This will be the 13th consecutive time the Pirates and Cougars will square off to open their season.
West Side's home opener will be the following week against Utah's Layton Christian Academy, which lost by four points to Duchesne in last year's 1A state title contest. West Side's other two non-district games are against 3A Marsh Valley at home (Sept. 9) and rival Declo on the road (Oct. 7).
“We should be competitive," coach Moser said. "I don’t see a reason why we shouldn’t. I mean, obviously, in 2A it always comes down to staying healthy, I think, for the most part. This year I think at some positions we are more thin than normal, so staying healthy is going to be very important. But I think our first two games are going to be extremely tough — very, very tough opening games. If we make it through those two healthy and improving, I think we’ve got a chance to win our district. It will be tough, but I think we’ll be right there.”