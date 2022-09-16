Support Local Journalism

A track meet emerged in Preston’s first home football game of the season, and that was bad news for the hosts.

Burley star wide receiver Gaitlin Bair — the best high school sprinter in the entire Gem State — hauled in five touchdown passes to help propel the Bobcats to a wild 82-44 victory over the Indians on Friday night. The two 4A programs teamed up to score a whopping nine touchdowns in the second quarter alone.

