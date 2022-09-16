A track meet emerged in Preston’s first home football game of the season, and that was bad news for the hosts.
Burley star wide receiver Gaitlin Bair — the best high school sprinter in the entire Gem State — hauled in five touchdown passes to help propel the Bobcats to a wild 82-44 victory over the Indians on Friday night. The two 4A programs teamed up to score a whopping nine touchdowns in the second quarter alone.
Bair, a 4-star recruit who has scholarship offers from nearly 10 Power 5 Conference programs, got behind Preston’s secondary on several occasions. Bair, a junior who spent his previous two seasons at Kimberly High School, is the 3A state record-holder in the 100-meter dash (10.46 seconds). Bair, who has been offered by Utah State University, is also nearly a 23-foot long jumper and an all-state basketball player.
“He’s as good of a receiver as I’ve ever seen in person at the high school level,” said Preston head coach Craig Cunningham of Bair, who has 11 TD catches in three games this season. “He is really good.”
It was also a memorable evening for Burley quarterback Caleb Loveland, who tossed eight scoring passes and ran for another touchdown. Loveland averaged 416.7 yards passing in his team’s first three games this season and accumulated more than 300 yards in the first half alone against Preston.
Burley (4-0) has now scored 62, 62, 44 and 82 points in its four games this season.
“Never,” Cunningham said when asked if he has ever played a team with as dynamic of an offense at Burley’s. “As a defensive coordinator, I’ve given up 50 points about three times. Never more than that, you know. I’ve never seen 60. Eighty, I’ve never even seen 80 (scored by one team). It’s crazy and I thought they were going to score 90 on us. ... They were amazing.”
Indeed, the Bobcats were unstoppable, but so were the Indians (1-4) at times — even with their backup signal caller. Preston quarterback Owen Judd was ejected a few minutes into the second quarter — along with a Burley player — but backup Karson Winder was undaunted. In all fairness, Winder started the first two games this season while Judd recovered from an elbow injury.
Preston’s starting running back completed 10 of 22 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, vs. one interception. Winder, who also rushed for 58 yards, tossed TDs of 52 yards to Kaden Larsen, 26 yards to Kyle Lords, 29 yards to Lords and 30 yards to Tytan Knapp.
Additionally, Winder contributed with a team-high eight tackles from his linebacker position. He had a 73-yard pick-six in last week’s 44-8 victory over Jerome.
“Karson impresses me all of the time,” said Cunningham of Winder, who also chipped in with two-point conversion pass to Davon Inglet, plus had a two-point conversion run. “Whether it’s in a game or at practice, that kid leaves it all out there.”
Larsen and Lords both gave the Bobcats fits on their way to eclipsing the 100-yard barrier in receiving yards. Both of Lords’ touchdowns catches were well contested — one was essentially a jump ball — and he finished with 121 yards on six receptions. Larsen snared four catches for 127 yards.
Before having to leave the game, Judd threw for 97 yards on 12 of 23 passing. He found Inglet on a well-designed 1-yard roll-out on a fourth-and-goal play early in the second quarter, and he also had a two-point conversion passes to Jake Schumann and Inglet. Judd, who was picked off once, also found paydirt on a 1-yard keeper in the first quarter.
The Bobcats raced out to a 30-8 lead after one quarter and extended that advantage to 36-6 early in the second quarter. To its credit, Preston battled back and got as close as 52-36 late in the second quarter, but Burley found the end zone twice in the final 2:01 of the half to take a 66-36 lead — yes, that is not a typo — into the locker room.
“Our kids fought hard,” Cunningham said. “I was proud. They kept fighting.”
Burley, which never punted Friday, also found paydirt on its two possessions of the third quarter. The only two times the Bobcats didn’t score was on a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter, an Inglet interception in the second quarter and the final possession of the contest, which ended in victory formation.
———
BOBCATS 82, INDIANS 44
Friday at Preston
Burley 30 36 16 0 — 82
Preston 8 28 0 8 — 44
First Quarter
B — Jacob Williams 19 pass from Caleb Loveland (Loveland run), 8:23.
B — Gaitlin Bair 35 pass from Loveland (pass failed), 8:16.
P — Owen Judd 1 run (Davon Inglet pass from Judd), 7:52.
B — Ramsey Trevino 52 run (Ryan Jensen run), 7:14.
B — Bair 17 pass from Loveland (Jensen run), 1:23.
Second Quarter
B — Loveland 1 run (pass failed), 11:25.
P — Inglet 1 pass from Judd (Jake Schumann pass from Judd), 8:38.
B — Kalil Schroeder 32 pass from Loveland (Jensen run), 7:42.
P — Kade Lords 29 pass from Karson Winder (run failed), 6:38.
B — Jensen 55 run (Loveland run), 6:32.
P — Kaden Larsen 52 pass from Winder (Winder run), 5:00.
P — Lords 26 pass from Winder (pass failed), 4:18.
B — Bair 10 pass from Loveland (pass failed), 2:01.
B — Bair 45 pass from Loveland (Loveland run), 0:01.
Third Quarter
B — Bair 12 pass from Loveland (Schroeder run). 10:34.
B — Schroeder 8 pass from Loveland (Bodee Coombes run), 4:18.
Fourth Quarter
P — Tytan Knapp 30 pass from Winder (Inglet pass from Winder), 11:02.