It was the kind of home opener the Pirates were hoping for.
Parker Moser ran for a pair of touchdowns and West Side sparkled once again defensively on its way to a 12-0 victory over Layton Christian in a non-district football game Friday night in Dayton.
The Pirates have yet to give up any points in two games this season and this is their 19th shutout since the start of the 2018 campaign. Additionally, the three-time reigning 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 34.
“This was a huge win for us,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “Layton Christian’s got a heck of a team. They’re very, very big and very physical. We were extremely outsized. It was almost funny how outsized we were. Our kids just showed a lot of grit and lot of toughness. That’s all I can say.”
Indeed, this was a gratifying win over a private school in Utah that finished second at the 1A State Championships a year ago. The Eagles (2-2) scored 38, 36 and 28 points, respectively, in their first games of the season, but were stymied by the Pirates.
Moser found paydirt from 1 yard out late in the third quarter and slammed the door with a 32-yard scoring scamper with 1:04 remaining in the contest. Additionally, the junior converted on a massive fourth-and-3 carry a few plays before his second touchdown. No. 22 finished with 82 yards on 22 rushing attempts, plus caught four passes from Eli Brown for 61 yards.
“We knew that if we could keep it close, we knew we could win in the fourth quarter,” coach Moser said. “We’re at home, we play well at home, we don’t lose here very often at all, so we knew if we could keep it close we knew we would win it in the fourth quarter. The kids just knew that. You know, 6-0 doesn’t look real good, 12-0 looks a little better, so yeah it was a great way to finish the game there.”
Easton Shurtliff chipped in with 67 yards on 18 carries for the Pirates, who were balanced on offense as they rushed for 160 yards and passed for another 143. Brown completed 11 of his 14 passes for West Side, which didn’t turn the ball over for the second time in as many games.
“Easton Shurtliff had a great night,” coach Moser said. “You know, Parker might have had more yards, but Easton’s yards were right between the tackles and they were tough, hard-fought yards.”
Safety Crew Sage also had a night to remember for West Side as he contributed with 13 tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up another. Jackson Beckstead added 10 tackles for the Pirates, who limited the Eagles to 238 yards of total offense.
SENTINELS 13, BOBCATS 3
It was a very encouraging performance for Sky View on the road against 6A state power Mountain Ridge, which put up 51 points a week ago against Wasatch. Wasatch blew out Sky View in Week 2, 45-20.
The Bobcats (1-3) limited the undefeated Sentinels (4-0) to a pair of pretty long field goals in the opening half. Mountain Ridge was able to create some separation in the third quarter, courtesy of a 87-yard touchdown pass.
Nevertheless, it was an impressive defensive showing by the Bobcats, who got INTs from Michael Fergeson, Cam Carling and Cort Rigby, plus Carling was able to recover a muffed punt return by Mountain Ridge. Additionally, Sky View came through with a pair of fourth-down stops.
The Bobcats scored their lone points on a 32-yard field goal by Caleb De Quadros in the first quarter. That pulled Sky View even at 3-all.
“I was really proud of how hard our kids played tonight in all the phases of the game,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “We had a number of kids who took the next-man-up mentality and found ways to get stops, create takeaways and flip the field. We still have a lot of work to do, but I felt like we took a step forward tonight.”
WILDCATS 45, GRIZZLIES 21
It was a good second half offensively for Logan, but a 24-0 third-quarter deficit on the road against 5A Woods Cross (2-2) proved to be too much to overcome.
Logan quarterback Keaton Pond tossed a trio of scoring passes after halftime — the first a 67-yarder to Andrew Thornley, the second a 20-yarder to Kai Laing and the third a 12-yarder to Reed Olsen. The Grizzlies (2-2) went on a 21-7 run during a seven-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters.
Cooper Redd led the way defensively for Logan with a pair of interceptions.
LAKERS 27, MUSTANGS 0
Bonneville dispatched of visiting Mountain Crest to improve to 2-0 against opponents from Cache Valley. The undefeated Lakers (4-0) edged Ridgeline by a 12-7 scoreline in Week 1.
The 5A Lakers scored 24 of their points in the first half against the Mustangs, who have lost two in a row following a 2-0 start. Mountain Crest has only scored seven points in its last three games.
TROJANS 24, WOLVES 0
Green Canyon (0-4) lost starting signal caller Jack Stephens to a shoulder injury in the second quarter and could never get on track offensively at home against 3A power Morgan (4-0). Standout linebacker Peyton Johnson replaced Stephens at quarterback.
The Trojans finished with a big 379-137 edge in total offense, but the Wolves came up with a couple of timely turnovers to stay close. Dewey Egan picked off a Morgan pass, while Johnson recovered a fumble by the visitors.
Defensive lineman Will Wheatley had another impressive performance for Green Canyon as he tallied 12 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Jackson Landon chipped in with 10 tackles and a sack for the Wolves, who got 11 tackles from Brody Hamann.
BRAVES 42, INDIANS 14
Taft McClure threw for nearly 400 yards and four TDs as Star Valley (Wyoming) raced out to a 35-0 lead over visiting Preston and never looked back. The Braves (2-0) also had a long pick-six en route to their second win in as many weeks over a 4A program from Idaho.
Preston found paydirt late in the third quarter on a 11-yard pass from Owen Judd to Kade Lords. Karson Winder scored Preston’s second TD on a 2-yard run up the middle in the final quarter. Winder had a big 30-yard reception to set up Preston’s first TD.
Ayden Reynolds and Brackin Ward each recovered a fumble on defense for the Indians (0-4).