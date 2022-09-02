Support Local Journalism

It was the kind of home opener the Pirates were hoping for.

Parker Moser ran for a pair of touchdowns and West Side sparkled once again defensively on its way to a 12-0 victory over Layton Christian in a non-district football game Friday night in Dayton.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

