Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

New season, same old impressive defense for the Pirates.

West Side put the clamps on a veteran Firth offense en route to a 22-0 road victory over the Cougars in a much-anticipated non-district football game on Friday night. It was a rematch of the last two 2A state championship games — both won by the Pirates, who extended their program record winning streak to 33.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you