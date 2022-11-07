Declo West Side Football 03

West Side receiver Lincoln Henderson hauls in a touchdown pass during Saturday's 2A quarterfinal game against Declo.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The clock read 11:01 a.m. when West Side kicked off to Declo, opening this 2A quarterfinal with a booming kick. By the time it shifted to 11:02, the Pirates were staring up at a deficit, watching Hornet return man Treg Zaharis zip all the way into the end zone, taking the kickoff back for a 98-yard touchdown.

“I think they just thought,” West Side coach Tyson Moser said, “oh, this is going in the end zone, it'll be a touchback like it is every other time. And the effort wasn't there.”


