Parker Moser racked up 252 yards of total offense and West Side also looked sharp defensively on its way to a 21-6 road victory over Declo in a non-district football game on Friday night.
The Pirates (5-1) won the battle on both sides of the trenches against the Hornets (2-4) as they amassed 277 yards on 41 rushing attempts, plus limited the hosts to 79 yards on 27 rushes. West Side scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters and nearly earned its third shutout of the season, but Declo found paydirt during the final eight minutes of action.
“I feel like we played pretty good,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “We left a couple opportunities on the field that we could have scored, I think, but I thought overall we played well. I thought we ran the ball very well. Declo was a pretty tough, physical team, so it was a low-scoring game, but we sustained drives for the most part. I was really happy with our offensive line. I thought we did a great job up front blocking and opening up holes, and played very physical, I think.”
Easton Shurtliff powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out in the first quarter for the Pirates, who got a 3-yard scoring run in the second quarter from Parker Moser and a 16-yard scoring strike from Eli Brown to Crew Sage in the third quarter.
Moser finished with an impressive 188 yards on 19 carries, and he gained another 64 yards on a trio of receptions. Brown completed 7 of 14 passes for 117 yards for the Pirates, who accumulated 394 yards of total offense to the Hornets’ 205. Shurtliff chipped in with 55 yards on 11 carries.
West Side forced four turnovers as Colten Gunderson and Garrett Robinson each intercepted a pass, while Lincoln Henderson and Wyatt Sorensen pounced on one fumble apiece. Henderson and Gunderson were also each credited with one forced fumble, and the duo teamed up for 15 tackles.
Although this was a non-district game, it was still a meaningful one for West Side as the two teams have taken turns dominating Idaho’s 2A classification over the past 10 years. The Hornets captured state titles in 2013, 2017 and 2018, and beat the Pirates in the finals or semifinals all three of those years. West Side won 2A championships in 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and edged Declo by a 7-0 scoreline in a snowstorm in the semifinals two years ago.
“Declo’s been a thorn in West Side’s side for a long time, before I even started coaching,” said coach Moser, who has been the Pirates’ head coach since 2009 and was an assistant for several years before that. “They’re the only school in 2A that has a winning record against West Side, so our kids knew that. We talked about that, that we need to get that score settled up, so we’re one game closer to that now. But (our kids) were glad to get the win and I think we feel like we’re getting better.”
D-BACKS 33, INDIANS 13
Turnovers and missed opportunities proved to be Preston’s downfall in a 4A Fifth District road game against rival Century (1-6, 1-0). The Indians (1-6, 0-1) threw a pair of INTs and fumbled the ball at the goal line, plus turned the ball over on downs at least three times in Century territory.
Preston head coach Craig Cunningham thought his team scored on a short TD run in the second quarter, but instead Century recovered a fumble inside the 1-yard run, “and that was the turning point of the game,” Cunningham asserted. The Diamondbacks then proceeded to extend their lead to 17-7 on a 90-or-so-yard scoring run, and the hosts never looked back after that.
“Man, it’s just so frustrating,” Cunningham said. “We just shoot ourselves in the foot at the most inopportune times. ... Our kids still fight hard. We have two games left, so we’re going to keep fighting until the end and see what happens.”
The Indians had no troubles moving the ball between the 20-yard lines as they finished with 427 yards of total offense. Owen Judd completed 23 of 38 passes for 292 yards, while Karson Winder churned out 110 yards on 24 rushes. Judd tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Kade Lords in the first quarter and found Davon Inglet for a 10-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter. Lords hauled in 11 receptions for 162 yards.
Winder also showcased his skills from his linebacker position — like he has all season long — as he contributed with a team-high 10 tackles. Jaxson Merrill and Brackin Ward teamed up for 11 tackles for Preston, and Ward had a sack.
———
PIRATES 21, HORNETS 6
Friday at Declo, Idaho
West Side 7 7 7 0 — 21
Declo 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter
WS — Easton Shurtliff 1 run (Shurtliff kick).
Second Quarter
WS — Parker Moser 3 run (Shurtliff kick).
Third Quarter
WS — Crew Sage 16 pass from Eli Brown (Shurtliff kick).
