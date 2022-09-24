Support Local Journalism

The most epic winning streak in the history of Idaho’s 2A classification has finally been terminated.

A two-point conversion pass from Tayson Neal to Tyler Beresford ended up being the difference at Bear Lake edged West Side by a 28-27 scoreline in overtime in a much-anticipated 2A Fifth District football game on Friday night in Montpelier.

