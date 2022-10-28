Support Local Journalism

The Bear River girls finished the season with a respectable showing at last week's 4A cross country state championships, placing eighth out of 13 teams and fourth among Region 11 schools, much like they did at the region finals the week before.

The Bears finished with 212 points. Taking the team title was Cedar City (37), followed by Pine View (47), Green Canyon (96), Ridgeline (129), Desert Hills (133), Snow Canyon (169) and Sky View (188). Bear River finished ahead of Logan (224), Crimson Cliffs (262), Mountain Crest (305), Dixie (346) and Hurricane (370).


