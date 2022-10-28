The Bear River girls finished the season with a respectable showing at last week's 4A cross country state championships, placing eighth out of 13 teams and fourth among Region 11 schools, much like they did at the region finals the week before.
The Bears finished with 212 points. Taking the team title was Cedar City (37), followed by Pine View (47), Green Canyon (96), Ridgeline (129), Desert Hills (133), Snow Canyon (169) and Sky View (188). Bear River finished ahead of Logan (224), Crimson Cliffs (262), Mountain Crest (305), Dixie (346) and Hurricane (370).
Leading the Bears was Bethany Richard, who finished 13th (20:03). Also competing for Bear River were Rebecca Curtis (36th, 21:12), Livia Meeds (40th, 21:22), Cleo Swain-Schmit (60th, 22:22), Katie Reid (63rd, 22:41), Savanna Sexton (70th, 22:49) and Madison Auble (75th, 23:22).
Cedar City's Emma Page broke the 19-minute mark, finishing in 18 minutes, 58.7 seconds to claim the individual state title.
REGION CHAMPIONSHIP
School history was made by the Green Canyon girls at the Region 11 championships, held Oct. 19 at Utah State University.
A pack of Wolves set the pace early and two stayed out in front the entire 5K race. That ultimately was the difference as a flock of Riverhawks finished strong. It just wasn’t quite enough for Ridgeline to overtake Green Canyon.
The Wolves were able to capture their first region title in the sport in the school's brief existence. Green Canyon finished with 35 points to Ridgeline’s 42. Hadlie Ballard (19:44) and Hailey Shakespear (19:51) finished first and second individually to lead the Wolves to victory.
Sky View was third with 83 points, followed by Bear River (93), Logan (123) and Mountain Crest (149).
The Bears were led by Bethany Richard (fourth, 20:23) and Rebecca Curtis (fifth, 20:24). Also counting toward the Bear River team score were Livia Meeds (23rd, 21:50), Cleo Swain-Schmit (30th, 22:34) and Katie Reid (31st, 22:36). Rounding out the Bears contingent were Madison Auble (36th, 23:08) and Savanna Sexton (37th, 23:09).
Ridgeline won the JV girls race with 26 points, followed by Green Canyon (49), Sky View (74), Bear River (100) and Mountain Crest (128).
Kathryn Hamson (14th, 23:00) was the Bears' top JV finisher.
