WELLSVILLE — Less than a mile into the girls Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday afternoon, the outcome was already pretty much decided.
Sure, there were still more than two miles to go in the 5K race, but the Preston girls were certainly asserting themselves early on. The defending Cache-Box champs didn’t falter and literally ran away from the competition, which was held at the American West Heritage Center.
“Our coach always tells us three words at the beginning and each mile we try to follow those words,” said Preston’s Myah Atchley, who finished second. “The first one is fast, then fly and then fun. So, start out fast and then think about flying instead of running and then just have fun. You don’t want to get too stressed out.”
The strategy is working. All seven Preston runners were at the front at one point. The Indians finished with 20 points as the top five runners were among the top six. The sixth and seventh runner were eighth and 12th, respectively.
“We don’t have any seniors in our top seven,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “We only lost one senior from last year, and they are just a tight group. Once one comes in, you know within 20 to 30 seconds the whole group will be in. They just run as a pack and kind of feed off each other. It’s great to see them work together as a team and the success they are having.”
The top five Preston runners were within 22 seconds of each other. They have a code to help motivate each other if one starts to struggle.
“We like to stay together and some of us went out fast, but we try to stay together,” said Preston’s Tenley Kirkbride, who was third. “... Staying together is the goal and we all have comparable speeds. Before the season started we came up with a word. We say ‘Nike’ if we catch up to somebody or start to pull away for the goddess of victory. One of our goals is to go to Nike regionals. It helps us stay together.”
Preston also won the junior varsity girls title with Oakley Reid winning by 43 seconds.
“We really are eight to 10 deep,” Jones said. “The exciting thing is each race they interchange. Today Myah, who has been our No. 3 runner and was JV earlier in the year, but today was our No. 1 runner. The depth pushes them each meet. ... Tenley has been No. 1 four of the five meets. She has been consistent. The impressive thing is the pack. We don’t normally have that frontrunner, so we are trying to get that pack up a little in some of the bigger meets. They are doing some great things. We just need to stay healthy.”
Green Canyon finished second as a team with 69 points. Rounding out the field was Ridgeline (96), Malad (133), Sky View (145), Box Elder (156), Bear River (165), Logan (178) and Mountain Crest (207).
The Lady Indians flirted with a perfect score, but Green Canyon’s Hadlie Ballard had other plans. The sophomore worked her way into the Preston pack after the first mile and stayed there. Eventually, she asserted herself and took the lead.
“My strategy was to stay with the Preston team, keep my stride and not push it too hard,” Ballard said. “I kept my stride, and they (Indians) started falling back. ... Preston has really good runners.”
Ballard was posing with the Preston team afterwards as her family took photos.
With less than a mile to go, it became a two-runner race for the top spot. Atchley had a slight lead over Ballard as they turned for the final stretch across a grassy chute that was lined by screaming encouragement. Ballard was able to outkick Atchley to the finish line.
“After the hill, my legs were really hurting, but then everyone was cheering for me to just go for it,” said Ballard, who crossed in 20 minutes, 5 seconds. “I had to give it everything. It was just pure adrenaline.”
Atchley was second in 20:07. It was the best finish for the Preston sophomore this year.
“I felt strong today, so I passed her (Kirkbride),” Atchley said. “But I know there is somebody from my team near me the whole race, so that is fun.”
Fellow sophomore Tenley Kirkbride has been leading the Indians in most of their meets and finished third on Wednesday.
“I was trying to PR today, but I didn’t, but that’s OK,” Kirkbride said.
Other Preston runners included: Ashley Scott in fourth pla e (20:22), Anglie Scott was fifth (20:25), Elly Jeppsen was sixth (20:29), Maren Leffler was eighth (20:44) and Bethany Moore was 12th (21:04).
“We really want to stay in a pack,” Atchley said. “We work hard to do that.”
Ballard has not been at full strength this season. She dealt with some stress fractures from the summer and just started running recently. This was by far her best race of the season.
“I feel like I’m pretty much back to where I was last year,” Ballard said. “I just need to keep going. We have a really good pack of runners and it’s awesome to run with my teammates.”
Ballard finished in the top 20 last year as a freshman at the Cache-Box, but was nowhere near the front.
Preston has big plans this year. The defending 4A state champs in Idaho want to repeat and also go beyond.
“The team really wants to go to regionals and nationals if we can,” Atchley said.
“They are the fastest team we have ever had and are doing great things,” Jones said. “We just want to keep it going.”
Ridgeline was led by Madeline Sonntag, who finished seventh in 20:39. Logan’s Taylor Laney was 10th in 20:47.
