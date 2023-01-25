Support Local Journalism

It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road.

Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal.

