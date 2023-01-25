It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road.
Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
Emilee Skinner was unstoppable for the undefeated Riverhawks (16-0, 4-0) as she flirted with a triple-double and exploded for a single-game school record 34 points. The sophomore buried 7 of 8 3-point attempts, pulled down 10 rebounds, came up with seven steals and dished out four assists.
Elise Livingston contributed with 13 points for Ridgeline, which got 11 points and six assists from Hallee Smith. The Riverhawks buried a season-high 14 3-balls as they went 14 for 31 from downtown. Ridgeline also came through with 18 steals as a team.
“Our girls came in ready to play,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We’ve been really focused on defensive intensity and I thought we did a great job with that. We shared the ball well and found open teammates. Good team win.”
Kali Jones scored in every quarter on her way to 12 points for the Mustangs (8-8, 2-2). Paige Egbert added 11 points for Mountain Crest, which fell behind 20-9 in the first quarter and never recovered. Ridgeline took a 23-point lead into the half.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Sky View traveled to North Logan and left with a huge 57-53 victory over Green Canyon, while Bear River jumped out to a 15-point lead heading into the second quarter and coasted to a 55-32 road win over Logan.
Addey Merrill drained four 3-pointers in the first quarter for Sky View, which stormed out to a 23-9 lead after eight minutes of action and extended it to 18 points at 39-21 at halftime. The Bobcats knocked down seven triples in the opening half in their first game without three-year starting post player Melanie Hiatt, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
“Tonight was a great battle,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Green Canyon is a talented team and well coached. We started out strong both offensively and defensively, which allowed us to build a lead going into the half. We went a little cold in the third quarter, but we liked the way our girls battled through the adversity. These types of games built character in a team and we are proud of the way our girls handled the pressure we faced.”
To Green Canyon’s credit, it was able to make Sky View sweat it out by outscoring the visitors by a 19-5 clip in the third quarter. Maren McKenna finished with a game-high 19 points and added seven rebounds for the Wolves (10-4, 2-2), who got 11 points apiece from Janalynn Blotter and Marissa Best, who pulled down five rebounds.
“We struggled in the first half, especially defensively,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “It’s hard to come back from an 18-point deficit to a team like Sky View. Give our team credit. They battled and played completely different in the second half. We made a huge run but fell short. I am incredibly proud of how they came together for each other and can’t wait to get back in the gym tomorrow.”
Hannah Radford had a big game for the Bobcats (11-4, 3-1) as she netted a game-high 19 points, followed by Merrill with 16. Karlee Allen chipped in with 11 points for Sky View.
Meanwhile, Onyx Kennington had a huge second half for the Grizzlies as she scored all 15 of her points. Julia Held chipped in with five points for Logan (1-15, 0-4).
“There’s always good improvements to see that others might not recognize,” LHS head coach Tori Wren said. “The way the girls fight to the end will never cease to amaze me.”
Lexi Westmoreland was one of three Bear River players to contribute with double figure scoring. She finished with 17 points for the Bears (8-6, 1-3), who got 11 points from Gracie Riley and 10 from Jenna LaCroix.
WEST SIDE GIRLS
It was a good regular season finale for the Pirates, who traveled to Aberdeen and coasted to a 66-40 triumph over their district rivals. West Side (14-6, 4-4) also blew out Aberdeen (2-17, 1-6) earlier this month.
The balanced Pirates outscored the Tigers in every quarter, including by a 20-9 clip in the second. Natalie Lemmon netted seven of her game-high 14 points in the second quarter for West Side, which got 12 points from Julia Jensen, Laney Beckstead and Letti Phillips, plus seven from Tommi Henderson. Jensen knocked down two 3-balls in the opening quarter.
"Julia started us off with a 3 and brought confidence to our outside shots," WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. "Letti and Tommi did a great job driving to the basket. Natalie and Laney played so well on the inside and finished shots with rebounds. It was a fun last regular season game for West Side, with all three teams winning on the road."
West Side will now turn its attention to the 2A Fifth District Tournament, which starts next Thursday. The Pirates will be seeded third and will most likely square off against second-seeded Malad in their opener.
GIRLS WRESTLING
A short-handed Mountain Crest squad was oh so close to beating two-time reigning 6A state champion Westlake on the road. The Thunder were able to hold off the Mustangs, 44-39.
Addilyn Baxter (100-pound weight class), Shelby Bevan (105), Dani Alexander (115), Jacie Shock (120) and Laura Stabile (155) came through with pins for the Mustangs, while 130-pound standout Eastyn Nyman, a defending 4A state champion, earned a 3-0 victory over Ameris Jensen. Jensen placed third at last year’s 6A State Championships.
Mountain Crest was missing defending state champion Mattee Turnbow, who is nursing an elbow injury, and state title contender Kaitlin Lofthouse, among others. Lofthouse was injured earlier this month, but is on track to return for divisionals, head coach Susan Dart said.
“Our girls came out and wrestled hard,” Dart said. “We were missing several of our varsity wrestlers and our JV and third-string wrestlers stepped up and wrestled hard. I am confident that with our full lineup we win that dual.”
Mountain Crest also received a big win by first-round pin from Maggi Budge (145) over returning 6A state finalist Quincy Peterson in a JV match.
“It was awesome to watch her pin a returning state finalist,” Dart said.
BOYS HOOPS
Preston tested defending 4A state champion Hillcrest before falling at home, 67-61. It was a one-point game after each of the first three quarters.
The Knights (15-1), one of the top few teams in all of Idaho, trailed 43-42 heading into the fourth quarter, but promptly went on a 7-0 run to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Preston (13-5) only trailed by three points with 15 seconds left in the contest thanks to a trio of free throws from Druw Jones, but Hillcrest slammed the door from the free throw line.
Cam Hobbs paced Preston with 19 points, followed by Kaden Larsen and Jones with 10 apiece. Tate Hess and Cruz Harris teamed up for 16 points for the Indians, who lost to the Knights in double overtime at home last season.
"The kids battled tonight," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "I thought we fought and showed a lot of toughness tonight. ... We are getting better and have to keep our heads up and keep working."
