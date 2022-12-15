SMITHFIELD - Not having the services of standout post player Melanie Hiatt was a potential stumbling block for the Bobcats, but they were undaunted.
Sky View scored on its first three possessions of the game to take a lead it would never relinquish and sparkled defensively en route to a 50-36 victory over 5A Box Elder in a non-region girls basketball game Thursday evening at Bobcat Gym.
The Bobcats were without Hiatt, who suffered a concussion in her team's 59-56 road triumph over 3A power Morgan on Tuesday. No. 25 averages a double-double for Sky View (15.3 points and 10.0 rebounds), plus 3.7 blocks an outing.
"We always talk about what we can control and what we can't control, and one thing we can always control is hustle and heart," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "And I feel like ... we weren't perfect by any means, but I feel like when it came down to it, when it really mattered, I felt like the girls dug deep and made the plays necessary to get a big win against a tough opponent."
Indeed, it was a gratifying win for the Bobcats, who kept their unblemished record intact. The Ridgeline girls are the only other local high school basketball team --- boys or girls --- that have yet to taste defeat during the 2022-23 campaign
"It feels good," SV senior guard Addey Merrill said. "I feel like it's nice to have the hard work pay off and see our team starting to come together. We're building really good relationships, so I feel like that's what's kind of bringing us to the record that we've been able to build."
Like Hiatt, Merrill and Hannah Radford have been consistent scorers for the Bobcats (7-0) this season. Without Hiatt in the lineup, Sky View arguably needed a third offensive threat to dispatch of Box Elder (4-4), and Karlee Allen was up to the challenge. The speedy junior guard scored eight of her 10 points in the opening quarter, plus was a big contributor defensively throughout the contest.
"I thought Karlee stepped up and played big," Hall said. "She's just kind of been like that five, six point (a game) kind of person, and then tonight we needed her and she was ready to answer the call, so I thought she came up huge. ... It's always nice to see the ball go in the basket and then everybody else kind of settles down, and I thought Karlee did a great job of starting us off tonight."
Allen was indeed the catalyst, but it was a balanced team effort in the first quarter as five different Bobcats contributed in the scoring column. Sky View jumped out to a 18-11 lead after eight minutes of action.
Both teams struggled at times offensively in the middle two quarters as neither netted more than nine points in either quarter. However, the Bobcats played well enough defensively to ultimately keep the Bees at bay. The hosts limited the visitors to 11 points or fewer in every quarter.
"We live by defense," Merrill said. "That's one of the biggest things we work on in practice. Our coach likes to tell us, 'good defense leads to good offense,' so we focus a lot on good, scrappy defense. We take a lot of pride in it."
The Bees got as close as 35-30 early in the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats went on a 12-3 run to take control for good.
A few of Sky View's baskets came on second and third opportunities, much to the delight of Hall.
"I thought our girls rebounded well tonight and Jocee Chadwick, she's not the biggest girl on our team, but she just goes after everything and I feel like she comes up with some loose balls and some rebounds," Hall said. "And I thought Kourtney Payne stepped up and rebounded well today and, really, the whole team stepped up. Obviously, we were missing one (key player), so you need everyone to step up and rise to the challenge, and I thought that's what our girls did tonight."
Radford converted on a couple of crafty spin moves, including one in the waning seconds of the second quarter, on her way to a game-high 19 points. Radford scored in every quarter. Merrill chipped in with 11 points, while Makena Smart added six off the bench.
Brianna Roberts led the Bees with 10 points, followed by Kaydence Barber with seven.
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
Green Canyon traveled to 6A Riverton and left with a gratifying 62-38 victory, while Mountain Crest earned a hard-fought 59-54 triumph over 5A Mountain View at home. In the process, the Wolves (6-2) extended their winning streak to six games, while the Mustangs (4-3) have won four in a row after a 0-3 start to the season.
The Wolves outscored the Silverwolves (5-2) 33-14 in the middle two quarters and continued to extend their lead during the final eight minutes of action. Cambree Tensmeyer buried four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on her way to a game-high 24 points for Green Canyon, which got 14 points, 14 rebounds and five assists from Maren McKenna, plus nine points and six boards from Marissa Best.
"Tonight was a big win," GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. "The girls came out and played tenacious defense and it led to great things on the offensive end. The girls shared the ball well again and it was a total team effort."
Mountain Crest and Mountain View (2-3) were tied at halftime, but the Mustangs were able to outscore the visitors 16-11 in the third quarter and hold on in the end. Kali Jones was oh so close to a double-double for the Mustangs as she finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. Paige Egbert came through with 11 points and eight boards for Mountain Crest, which got 11 points from Faith Newman and eight from Lily Smith.
"Fight seemed to be out motto tonight," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "We were fighting through illness, fighting through for rebounds, fighting for every point we got. (Our girls) never gave up. They continued to fight and I am just lucky enough to get a front row seat to the battle."
