It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Riverhawks will take the end result.
Undefeated Ridgeline was tested for one of the few times this season, but did enough to secure a 59-53 victory over Green Canyon in a much-anticipated Region 11 girls basketball game on Friday night in Millville.
“We knew coming into this game it was going to be a battle,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Their girls play hard and they are well-coached. I was proud of my girls for staying composed throughout the game.”
The Riverhawks are one of only two unbeaten high school girls teams in the Beehive State, along with 2A Kanab. This was Ridgeline’s closest game of the season so far as Bountiful (seven points) and Rigby, Idaho (eight) are the only other opponents to come within 10 points of the defending 4A state runner-ups.
Meanwhile, it was an encouraging performance on the road by the Wolves, who saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end. Green Canyon won all eight of those games by at least 13 points, including seven by at least 19.
“What a game,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “We are really proud of our team and the way we battled. Different people stepped up at different times. It’s tough to come from behind against a team like Ridgeline, but the girls dug in and left it all out there. There are some things we can work on to get better and that’s great news. We are excited that we get to play them again, but our region is tough, so our attention will now be onto the next (game) and we will get back to work on Monday.”
The Riverhawks (13-0, 1-0) outscored the Wolves (8-3, 0-1) 34-23 during the middle two quarters to take a 10-point lead into the final eight minutes of action. Green Canyon made things very interesting in the fourth quarter, but five missed free throws ultimately loomed large for the visitors.
Emilee Skinner was once again a difference maker for the Riverhawks as she recorded a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. The sophomore went 10 for 14 from the field. Nia Damuni chipped in with 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting for Ridgeline, which got nine points from Hallee Smith.
Ridgeline went 10 of 16 from the free throw line, while Green Canyon went 10 of 18.
Maren McKenna paced the Wolves in points with 14, followed closely by Nora Wosnik with 12. Cambree Tensmeyer contributed with 10 points for Green Canyon, while Janalynn Blotter netted six of her eight points in the fourth quarter.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Mountain Crest went on a 33-0 run in the second half and coasted to a 63-26 win over host Logan, while Sky View traveled to Garland and left with a 57-48 triumph over Bear River.
The Grizzlies (1-12, 0-1) fought their way back to within 29-21 in the third quarter before the Mustangs (7-6, 1-0) responded with their aforementioned game-defining spurt. It was a balanced offensive attack for Mountain Crest, which got 16 points from Lily Smith, 15 from Paige Egbert—11 in the third quarter—12 from Kali Jones and 10 from Faith Newman. The Mustangs buried seven 3-pointers and knocked down 12 of 18 free throws.
Maddi Kartchner had a big night for Logan as she finished with 12 of her game-high 17 points after halftime. Ashley Lunt added five points for the Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, Hannah Radford outscored Bear River by herself in the third quarter to give Sky View a pretty nice cushion. The Bears took a one-point lead into the locker room, but the Bobcats (9-3, 1-0) outscored them 21-8 during the third quarter. Radford had 11 of her 22 points in the quarter.
Melanie Hiatt contributed with 14 points for Sky View, followed by Addey Merrill with 11. Gracie Riley poured in 23 points for Bear River (7-4, 0-1).
“It is always fun to start region,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “The first half was a battle back and forth. Bear River is a tough, scrappy team. The third quarter was huge for us. Our girls came out of the locker room and executed well on offense, and knocked down some big shots. We also tightened up our defense and kept them off of the glass in the third. It was a great team win to start region.”
LATE WEDNESDAY GAME
Letti Phillips outscored visiting Declo by herself in the second quarter as West Side (11-4) coasted to its second double-digit victory over the Hornets (7-9) this season. Phillips netted 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second quarter—the Pirates outscored the Hornets 20-10 in the quarter—as the hosts took a commanding 32-17 lead into halftime on their way to a 54-38 win.
Eight West Side players contributed with four or more points. Aubrie Barzee and Laney Beckstead scored eight points each, while Harley Nelson chipped in with six points—all in the fourth quarter.
“We started out with some tough defense,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “It took us a few minutes to gain our confidence on offense. We had lots of turnovers and then we finally got something going on offense. We then played really well as a team once again. When everyone is playing and cheering each other on, you can see such a difference in our play.”
