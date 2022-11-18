One Franklin County high school girls basketball program is off to a solid start, while the other came through with a breakthrough performance in its third game of the season.
West Side kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with victories over a pair of 1A programs in Rockland and Grace, while Preston bounced back from back-to-back loses by beating Burley by a 51-46 scoreline Thursday on the road.
West Side’s first game was a gratifying 50-39 triumph over Rockland last Friday on the road. Rockland (1-1) is Idaho’s defending 1A state champions at the Division II level.
The Pirates (2-0) scored 15 points in each of the first three quarters against the Bulldogs. Aubrie Barzee paced a balanced Pirate offensive attack with 13 points, followed by Julia Jensen with 12, Natalie Lemmon with nine and Tommi Henderson and Letti Phillips with eight apiece. Jensen netted nine of her points in the third quarter, while Barzee came through with six points in the second quarter.
West Side overcame a rough opening quarter in its home-opening 53-40 win over Grace (0-1) on Wednesday. The Grizzlies held a 10-7 lead after eight minutes of action, but the Pirates exploded for 33 points during the middle two quarters to take control.
Barzee scored in each quarter on her way to a team-high 15 points. Lemmon chipped in with 13 points for the Pirates, followed by Phillips and Laney Beckstead with 12 each. Phillips knocked down a trio of 3-pointers.
“We are excited to start our season off this way,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “We want to continue that momentum and keep working together as a team each night. These past two games have already been great competition and we know it’s going to be a battle each night we play.”
Meanwhile, Preston made some significant strides offensively in Thursday’s hard-fought victory over Burley. The Bobcats (1-2) are the defending 4A state champions, although they lost some key players, including future BYU guard Amari Whiting — arguably the top high school player in the entire Gem State the previous two seasons. Whiting’s family moved to Utah County when her mother, Amber, was hired as BYU’s head women’s basketball coach.
The Indians (1-2) scored in double digits in three of the quarters, including 19 during the second. Taya Tews buried four treys on her way to a team-high 14 points for Preston, which got eight points from Ellie Nelson and six apiece from three other athletes. Emma Kunz and Brytlee Harris teamed up for 10 assists for the visitors.
It was the first win for first-year Preston head coach Kamilee Kunz.
“I wish I had video of when I walked into the locker room after the game,” coach Kunz said. “The girls were so excited, yet as I looked around, I realized they were cheering for me for getting my first win. I was not expecting that attention. I have great assistant coaches. I’m guessing they set the stage by reminding the girls that getting that first win as a coach is a big deal. This one was big. It felt good. Those moments when you see kids listening and adjusting their game to fit our culture, that is big.”
This is an inexperienced Preston squad — one that graduated all five starters from last season’s team that placed fourth at the 4A state tournament. The Indians only returned two players with a significant amount of varsity experience — Emma Kunz and Reese Swainston — and Swainston is out with a knee injury. Two other Preston players are also sidelined with knee injuries.
That inexperience showed at times in a 46-33 setback to visiting Soda Springs (1-0) last Saturday and a 63-27 loss to visiting Shelley (2-0) on Tuesday.
Tews drained a trio of 3-balls and scored 14 points against the Cardinals, who are year in and year out one of the top teams in Idaho’s 2A classification. Liz Harris paced Preston with six rebounds in that game,
Just like she was against Burley and Soda Springs, Tews was Preston’s leading scorer against Shelley with 10 points. Liz Harris and Chloe Kunz shared the team lead with five rebounds each.
Preston will return to action Saturday night at home against 5A Highland (1-2), while West Side will also play Saturday evening. The Pirates will travel to West Jefferson (0-0).
The lion’s share of Cache County’s high school girls and boys basketball programs will kick off their seasons next Tuesday or Wednesday.
