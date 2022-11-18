Support Local Journalism

One Franklin County high school girls basketball program is off to a solid start, while the other came through with a breakthrough performance in its third game of the season.

West Side kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with victories over a pair of 1A programs in Rockland and Grace, while Preston bounced back from back-to-back loses by beating Burley by a 51-46 scoreline Thursday on the road.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal.

