The wait is over for the lion's share of the high school girls basketball programs in Region 11.
Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline kicked off their seasons Tuesday night, while West Side improved to 4-0 with another well-rounded performance. The Riverhawks were the lone Cache Country team to prevail as they coasted to a 74-27 road victory over Union.
The reigning 4A state runner-ups poured in 28 points in the first and third quarters to take control against the Cougars. Ten different Riverhawks contributed in the scoring column, led by Hallee Smith's game-high 19 points. Emilee Skinner chipped in with 16 points, followed by Elise Livingston with 13. Skinner and Livingston teamed up for 18 points in the first quarter, while Smith netted nine points in the third.
"It's been a good first two weeks of practice and the girls were excited to get out and play," said Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks, whose team returned its entire starting lineup from last season. "Union is young, but very well-coached."
Green Canyon outscored Morgan 21-13 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't quite enough as the hosts eked out a 52-51 win. Elena Kirkeland drained five 3-points on her way to a game-best 24 points for the Trojans, who finished third at the 3A state tournament last season.
Future University of Wyoming player Maren McKenna flirted with a triple-double for the Wolves as she contributed with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals. Cambree Tensmeyer scored 17 points for Green Canyon, which got nine points, seven boards and four blocks from Marissa Best.
"It was a great game to start the season," GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. "We are proud of the girls and the fight they showed against a very good team. It is tough to lose a close game like that, but we've got some things to work on and are excited to get back in the gym and get better."
Mountain Crest raced out to a 12-3 first-quarter lead over visiting Box Elder and led after each of the first three quarters. However, the Bees came through with 20 points in the fourth quarter and that was enough to emerge victorious, 41-38.
Kali Jones finished with 12 points for the Mustangs, who got seven points from Paige Egbert and six from Faith Newman, who knocked down a pair of treys. Mountain Crest graduated its entire starting lineup from a season ago.
"I was very proud with the way our team fought tonight," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "They showed so much grit and perseverance. We have a young team with really good chemistry. We've got some work to do, but this is a hungry team that is up for the challenge and I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do."
Logan trailed 20-3 after the first eight minutes of action against host Bonneville and weren't able to recover in a 62-19 loss to the 5A Lakers. Erika Rose contributed with a basket in each of the last three quarters and paced the Grizzlies with six points, followed by Marisol Contreras with five.
"We're always looking forward, finding spots to improve," LHS head coach Tori Craner said. "We have high hopes for the season."
West Side was also on the road Tuesday and shook off one shaky quarter offensively on its way to a 44-21 triumph over Firth (1-2). The Pirates lost the second quarter by a 7-4 scoreline, but outscored the Cougars by eight or nine points in each of the other quarters.
It was another balanced offensive effort for West Side, which got 11 points from Aubrie Barzee, 10 from Natalie Lemmon, nine from Laney Beckstead and eight from Holly Kropf, who knocked down three field goal attempts in the final quarter.
"It was another good team win for us, with lots of people able to score and we spread it out pretty evenly," WS head coach Bridget Checketts said.
The Pirates have only allowed a combined 43 points in their last two games and have won all four of their contests by double digits.
"We want to continue to focus on our defense and be defensive strong," Checketts said. "Our focus is not let up and give up our lead."
