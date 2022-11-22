Support Local Journalism

The wait is over for the lion's share of the high school girls basketball programs in Region 11.

Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline kicked off their seasons Tuesday night, while West Side improved to 4-0 with another well-rounded performance. The Riverhawks were the lone Cache Country team to prevail as they coasted to a 74-27 road victory over Union.


