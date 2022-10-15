Sky View Ridgeline Soccer (copy)

Sky View’s Jocee Chadwick (22) heads the ball as Ridgeline’s Izzy Baer defends during a Region 11 match earlier this season. The Riverhawks won both regular season showdowns by a goal, but the Bobcats got revenge on a golden goal in overtime in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE — Some resolute, well-organized defending, coupled with a magical moment in the attack from Amalia Fonua, is just what the doctor ordered for the Bobcats in their biggest match of the season.

Sky View pieced together arguably its best defensive performance of the 2022 campaign and Fonua found the back of the net on a stunning 35-yard strike in the 89th minute, and that propelled the Bobcats to a 1-0 victory over Ridgeline in the quarterfinals of the 4A Girls Soccer State Championships on a pleasant Saturday afternoon.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

