MILLVILLE — Some resolute, well-organized defending, coupled with a magical moment in the attack from Amalia Fonua, is just what the doctor ordered for the Bobcats in their biggest match of the season.
Sky View pieced together arguably its best defensive performance of the 2022 campaign and Fonua found the back of the net on a stunning 35-yard strike in the 89th minute, and that propelled the Bobcats to a 1-0 victory over Ridgeline in the quarterfinals of the 4A Girls Soccer State Championships on a pleasant Saturday afternoon.
Up next for the seventh-seeded Bobcats (10-8) is a showdown against No. 3 Snow Canyon in the second 4A semifinal match next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Juan Diego High School. The Warriors (13-4) punched their ticket to the round of four with a 6-1 drubbing of No. 6 Cedar (12-6).
“I knew at halftime, at the end of the first half, we had the momentum and sometimes our team doesn’t stick with it, so we worked really hard on finishing a full game, playing a full game and that’s exactly what they did,” SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. “And I told (our players), ‘we’re going to start the (second) half the way we ended the (first) half.’ And they didn’t skip a beat.
“... We studied how to beat that (Ridgeline) team. We worked all week on it and (our girls) did exactly what they had to do to pull it out. They are a fantastic team, Ridgeline is, so we had to hone in and work our butts off all week, and we did. Everything we practiced, (our girls) did, so we couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The two teams were less than one minute away from double overtime when Fonua collected a pass from Macy Sickler and unleashed a shot that barely dipped underneath the crossbar for a stunning golden goal.
“For sure,” said Fonua, a senior, when asked if that was the best goal of her prep career. “I think just with the timing of it, too, like one more minute in overtime, I feel like it was a clutch moment and I’m glad I didn’t crack under the pressure. But yeah, it was just a team effort. We’ve just been working on our process all season for this moment.”
No. 8’s heroics set off a spirited celebration and rightfully so, but Sky View players Laney Gibbons and Sickler still took the time to offer their condolences to several Ridgeline players before celebrating with their teammates. Sickler’s display of sportsmanship was especially noticeable as she gave Ridgeline goalkeeper Alivia Brenchley a hug shortly after the goal.
“Ridgeline has a lot of fantastic players and (some of them) play on club teams with my girls,” Sparrow said. “There’s even a couple of girls on Ridgeline I’ve coached throughout the years, when they were younger. ... Their parents are my friends and they all come from really good families ... so I love to see that, that took place. And Macy comforted her because I know they would have done the same for my team, too. It’s nice to see that, yeah, they’re our rivals, but they cheer for each other and they congratulate each other, and I think that’s the important thing and that’s what we’re trying to teach them as coaches, really, is to do those kinds of things in the end.”
The Bobcats (10-8) absorbed quite a bit of pressure in the second half, but were very well-organized in their defending, plus they were menacing on a few counter attacks. The second-seeded Riverhawks (14-4) fired off 12 shots after halftime, but only put one of them on frame.
Ridgeline’s more threatening shots actually took place in the first half. Sky View keeper Danika Hoth made a big save on a shot by Brynli Baker, who tracked down a nice pass from Emilee Skinner and was able to dribble nearly to the end line. Baker also fired a shot from distance that had some pace and took a tricky hop on Hoth, but she came through with the save.
“Offensively, we did what we wanted,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “We were patient, we spread them out. I think the one thing (we were lacking) was just urgency in the offensive third to get in and behind. We had opportunities on the backside and we didn’t either make that run in or we didn’t find them. ... I’m very proud of how the girls played, but that was the difference, right? When we did make the runs, we didn’t find them, and then sometimes we didn’t make those runs when they were there.”
Indeed, the Riverhawks were pretty crisp on possession for large spells of the match, but Sky View’s starting backline of Kourtney Payne, Reese Thurston, Maysen McKay and Amanda Erickson were up the challenge. It was the Bobcats’ fourth clean sheet of the season and their first by a 1-0 scoreline.
“It feels so good because it’s just what we’ve worked on all season,” Payne said. “Even at the beginning of the year, we said, ‘all we need is a shutout and one goal,’ and that’s literally what we got today. It just feels so good to finally accomplish that, especially against Ridgeline, where we lost by one (goal) both times (during the regular season).”
McKay also had a couple of good scoring opportunities, including a 42-yard free kick early in the second half Brenchley punched off the crossbar. Fonua nearly found the back of the net off a McKay corner kick midway through the second half, but Ridgeline outside back Saige Wiser was perfectly positioned and cleared the shot out of the air right on the mouth of the goal at the near post.
Fonua, whose work rate was outstanding throughout the match, also nearly converted on a counter attack in the second half.
This is the first time in four years the Riverhawks didn’t make it to at least the semifinals of the state tournament. Nevertheless, it was still a memorable season for Ridgeline, which only conceded seven goals in 11 matches against Region 11 foes.
“I wish Sky View the best,” Tureson said. “It was a great season, probably one of our better win-loss records that we’ve had. Yeah, I’m excited for next year, but this one will still sting a bit. Yeah, for our seniors, this is hard, it’s a hard one. These are girls we’ve (this coaching staff) been with four years now and they’ll be missed.”
WOLVES 2, THUNDER 1
Austin Miller followed up a deflected ball by Kyleigh Hastings and scored in the 78th minute to help give Green Canyon another shot at Mountain Crest. The fourth-seeded Wolves (13-6) will square off against the top-seeded Mustangs (15-3) in the first of two semifinal matches next Thursday at 3 p.m. and Juan Diego.
Green Canyon, winners of five of its last six matches, took a 1-0 lead at the 28:12 mark of the second half on a goal by Katelyn Jensen, assisted by Haylee Anderson. No. 5 Desert Hills (13-6) equalized 10 minutes later on a shot from well outside the 18-yard box, GC head coach Kirt Sadler said, by Ellie Hendrix.
Hendrix wreaked havoc this season as she finished with 20 goals and 15 assists for the Thunder, who suffered three of their six loses to teams from Cache Valley. Mountain Crest and Ridgeline beat Desert Hills in the preseason.
This will be Green Canyon’s second trip to the 4A semifinals in program history.
“I am really proud of our girls for working so well together,” Sadler said. “Especially our backline, we were able to keep Desert Hills in check the whole game, with them only recording five shots — four on goal. Our offense did a great job creating opportunities, taking shots and keeping pressure on their backline. The hard work we have been putting in really shows. We’ve worked hard for this chance.”
