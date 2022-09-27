Support Local Journalism

Things were looking pretty bleak for the Bobcats with about 22 or so minutes remaining in the second half, but a sublime shot from distance by Maysen McKay gave the visitors a huge momentum boost.

McKay buried a free kick from about 35 yards out and the Bobcats struck again six minutes later as they overcame a 3-1 deficit to force overtime against Logan in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a grass field just north of Snow Hall on the campus of Utah State University on Tuesday evening. The game ultimately went to a shootout, where Sky View prevailed, 5-4.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

