Things were looking pretty bleak for the Bobcats with about 22 or so minutes remaining in the second half, but a sublime shot from distance by Maysen McKay gave the visitors a huge momentum boost.
McKay buried a free kick from about 35 yards out and the Bobcats struck again six minutes later as they overcame a 3-1 deficit to force overtime against Logan in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a grass field just north of Snow Hall on the campus of Utah State University on Tuesday evening. The game ultimately went to a shootout, where Sky View prevailed, 5-4.
"I was so proud of (our girls)," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. "We talked at halftime and I said it's going to come down to will, it's going to come down to will and who wants it more, and we have to decide if we want it more. Logan always brings it. She (LHS head coach Natalie Norris) always puts a good team on the field and (our girls) knew they had to bring it to come out with a win. I'm so proud of them. They went out and did what they had to, to come out with a win. ... But yeah, we had to work hard. They played well, both teams. Yeah, it was a good game."
Both teams did a great job from the penalty spot as the Bobcats (7-6, 4-3) converted on all five of theirs, while the Grizzlies (4-10, 2-5) found the back of the net on four of their five. Laney Gibbons, Amalia Fonua, Macy Sickler, Reese Thurston and McKay finished well-taken penalties for Sky View, as did Mia Lopez, Onyx Kennington, Guinevere Shaffer and Aliza Dana for Logan.
McKay, who is a big weapon for the Bobcats on set pieces, took the winning PK.
"It's amazing," McKay said of going 5 for 5 as a team on penalties. "I mean, I knew we could do it. It was just a matter of actually showing it (in a match) and going out there and doing it, so it was really good, really good to see."
Meanwhile, it was a very encouraging performance by the Grizzlies, despite it being a frustrating final result. Logan bounced back from its rough final 20 minutes of the second half by wrestling back control of the match in both overtimes. The Grizzlies fired off eight shots in the extra 20 minutes of action, including two by Lopez that sailed over the goal by a few inches.
"Unreal proud of (my team)," Norris said. "They played their hearts out. We came out really hard both of the beginning of each half and we let down for a little bit in each of them, and Sky View capitalized really well. But we were able to claw out of that and just to see their heart and their grit (was amazing). We have so low of numbers and they're just giving me their all. None of them are at 100 percent necessarily. It's just incredible to see them doing what they're doing, but I just want them to get the win. I just want them to get the reward for it, to see their hard work and get the result, but it will come."
The Bobcats dispatched of the Grizzlies by a 3-0 scoreline earlier this season, but needed to dig deep to prevail this time around.
"(They've) definitely (improved) a lot," McKay said. "I think it took us by surprise how hard they came out. I mean, they're a good team that never gives up, so I think going into it, especially being on grass where we haven't played on grass since preseason, took us by surprise. They're a good team to play against, but I think we matched them towards the end."
Likewise, the Bobcats have made considerable strides over the past few weeks, as is evidenced by their fourth win in a five-match stretch.
Logan dented the scoreboard first on a Kaylie Alvarado goal early in the opening half, assisted by Tyniah White. Sky View equalized midway through the half on a penalty kick by Gibbons.
The Grizzlies retook the lead in the final four minutes of the half when Emma Browning whipped in a free kick to the back post and it was headed in by Kennington. White was fouled just a few yards outside the 18-yard box to secure the set piece opportunity.
Logan was unlucky not to extend its advantage to 3-1 early in the second half as Lopez fired a shot off the underside of the crossbar. The Grizzlies did, however, take a two-goal lead 10 minutes later on a sharp-angled shot by White, who tracked down a nice ball from Lopez.
"We've just found a lot more chemistry with each other and we're able to possess the ball a bit better with each other," White said of her side's improved play over the past two-plus weeks. "I think that's been a major (factor) for us in improving."
"This is the first time that we've put together two good games back to back, so I'm really pumped about that, especially for the timing of it," Norris said. "So, if we can continue this going into postseason, that's what I care about as we continue to build and get better."
McKay turned the momentum in Sky View's favor about five minutes later on her aforementioned free kick, and Gibbons completed the comeback shortly after that. Logan goalkeeper Kryzlynn Ursek punched aside a swerving strike by Fonua, but Sickler pounced on the loose ball and played a nice square ball to Gibbons, who finished from about 10 yards out.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Mountain Crest (11-3, 7-0) is now in the driver's seat to defend its region title, courtesy of a 2-0 road win over second-place Ridgeline (11-3, 5-2), while Green Canyon (9-5, 3-4) blew out visiting Bear River (3-10, 0-7) by an 8-0 scoreline.
Hadli Barrera recorded a brace for the Mustangs and both goals were netted after halftime. Twin sister Bentli Barrera assisted on the first goal and Andie Andrus on the second. Hadley Glenn went the distance in goal for Mountain Crest, which earned its 10th clean sheet of the season and has yet to concede a goal in region play.
"I'm super proud and happy for our team," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "They played hard tonight and practice hard every day. We have three games left in region and play some really tough teams, so our goal is to just stay focused."
The first Mountain Crest-Ridgeline showdown went to a shootout after 100 minutes of scoreless action. The Mustangs didn't have to sweat it out this time around.
"MC played like they wanted the game and we didn't respond," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. "MC did what they do well. We let them in behind a couple of times and it cost us. We know that we are better than what we showed tonight and we are committed to work that much harder."
Meanwhile, the Wolves raced out to a 5-0 halftime lead on their way to beating the Bears via the mercy rule. Six different Green Canyon players contributed in the scoring column and six of the goals were assisted.
Austin Miller led the offensive charge with three goals and one assist for the Wolves, who got a goal and an assist from Capriel Winder, Sydney Farnsworth and Cambree Tensmeyer, plus a pair of assists from Katelyn Jensen. Haylee Anderson and Chloe Chambers also scored for Green Canyon, which secured its third clean sheet of the season. Ivy Wengreen played the full 80 minutes in goal.
"We made a few adjustments tonight," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "I felt like the girls played really well tonight. They were patient when they had the ball and they trusted each other. The bottom line is they were able to score. The girls have been working super hard the last couple of weeks and I'm proud of their effort."
PRESTON SOCCER
It was a rough second half for both Preston sides. The Preston girls (1-12, 0-3) held a very good Pocatello team scoreless in the first half, but gave up three at halftime and lost at home, 3-0. In the process, the Thunder (9-4-1, 4-0) were able to sweep the regular season series.
On the boys side, visiting Preston (5-7-2, 0-2-1) only trailed 2-1 at the half, but Poky (5-3-3, 1-2-1) added two insurance goals during the final 40 minutes of action and prevailed, 4-1. Preston's two-match winning streak and three-match unbeaten streak is now over. The two teams battled to a 4-4 draw last Monday. James Rengifo scored in the rematch for the Indians.
