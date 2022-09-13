SMITHFIELD - It was a bit of a rocky start to the 2022 high school girls soccer season for the Bobcats, especially in closely-contested matches, but they're starting to find their groove.
Karlee Allen helped turn things around with a very nice counter attack goal in the 28th minute and Amalia Fonua scored the game-winner with nine minutes remaining in the second half as Sky View rallied for a big 2-1 victory over Region 11 rival Green Canyon on a wet Tuesday evening. The final 25 or so minutes was contested in a heavy rainstorm.
"I mean, I think it's just all about belief," said Fonua, whose team has won back-to-back matches. "I think at the first of the season we kind of came in as the underdogs and we even had that mindset. And we're finally starting to believe in each other and it's fun to see each week a new girl step up, and it's awesome. We're just all improving and it's just part of our process."
It was a bit of a slow start for the Bobcats, who were on the heels for the lion's share of the first half. The Wolves (8-3, 2-2) looked sharp in the attack in the early going and had a couple really good chances to find the back of the net.
Austin Miller tracked down a through ball from Katelyn Jensen and got in behind Sky View's backline, but fired her shot wide left. Later in the half, Capriel Winder smashed a shot off the underside of the crossbar. Teammate Syd Farnsworth was there to bury the rebound, but she was deemed to be in an offside position.
Green Canyon broke through in the 27th minute on a nice pass from Winder to Miller, whose shot took a tricky hop on the wet pitch and past Sky View goalkeeper Halle Hulce.
To the delight of head coach Stacee Sparrow, her Bobcats (5-5, 2-2) bounced back in a hurry as they equalized one minute later. Reese Thurston thumped a ball forward to Lily Sparrow, whose flick header fell perfectly into space for Allen, who deftly slotted her shot inside the far post.
It was the momentum boost the hosts needed and they were much shaper in the attack during the remainder of the match.
"We switched our formation and dropped back into one of our more comfortable formations, and the one thing that we all agree on as coaches and training staff is our girls did not give up after that one goal," coach Sparrow said. "They actually pushed harder, that formation switch gave them the momentum and the width of the field they needed, and they took care of it."
The Bobcats had the better of the run of play after halftime and they nearly scored on a few occasions before Fonua provided the heroics. Macy Stickler forced Green Canyon keeper Ivy Wengreen into a clutch punch save over the goal, and GC center back Bella Goble came through with a spectacular high deflection with her foot to rob Sky View of a goal off a corner kick.
Unfortunately for the Wolves, Wengreen wasn't quite able to corral a loose ball in the heart of the 6-yard box and Fonua was there for an easy tap-in into the open net.
"I think it was just a result of all our our hustle," said Fonua, who came very close to netting an insurance goal a few minutes later. "It didn't come just from me. I was just a jumble in the middle because everybody was just giving it their 100 percent, so it was like a team goal. ... It was fun to get that for me team, yeah."
The Wolves threatened to equalize in the final 15 seconds on a lengthy free kick by Goble, but it was deflected over the end line and the visitors didn't have enough time to set up for a corner kick.
It was a superb second-half performance by Sky View's backline, which limited a very potent Green Canyon attack to one shot on frame. Outside back Ellie Davies came off the bench and did an outstanding job of not letting Cambree Tensmeyer break free in the 18-yard box. Tensmeyer has burned several defenders this season with her all-state track speed.
"Ellie has great speed and great soccer IQ," said coach Sparrow, whose team has lost four matches by just one goal in '22. "She knows how to keep a girl away from the goal. She played our whole JV game, too, and when we saw that matchup might be a little bit off, even our starting outside back said, 'hey, let's put someone one with a little more speed.' And Ellie usually is our go-to in those situations. ... That was a key matchup for us and she did a great job."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Ridgeline (9-2, 3-1) scored twice in a four-minute stretch of the second half to pull away for a 3-0 victory over visiting Logan (3-8, 1-3), while region-leading Mountain Crest (8-3, 4-0) traveled to Garland and left with a 4-0 triumph over Bear River (3-7, 0-4).
Brynli Baker scored once in each half for the Riverhawks, who moved into sole possession of second place in the region standings. Baker converted on a give-and-go with Emilee Skinner with 10 minutes remaining in the first half and struck again on what head coach Mark Tureson called "a well-placed ball" from Emma Jensen in the 66th minute. Jensen was also credited with an assist on Taylor Miller's goal earlier in the second half.
Alivia Brenchley went the distance in goal for the Ridgeline, which notched its third shutout of the season.
"We had a difficult time tonight finding our rhythm," Tureson said. "Logan was playing very quick and direct, and pressed our backline for most of the first half. The second half we started to connect better and our ball movement was better. The goals we scored tonight were well worked and well taken."
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest had three different goal scorers en route to its fourth straight win. Hadli Barrera recorded a brace for the Mustangs, who also got goals from Addyson Sofonia and Madison Burnett. Brynleigh Ritchie dished out a pair of assists for Mountain Crest, while Barrera and her twin sister, Bentli, were also credited with assists.
Hadley Glenn and Hailee Sharp split time in goal for the Mustangs, who secured their seventh clean sheet of the season. Mountain Crest has yet to concede a goal in region play.
"It was a good game against a team that continue to improve," said MC head coach Justin Beus, who was able to substitute freely and get several of his younger girls playing time. "We had a lot of girls contribute to tonight's win."