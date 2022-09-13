Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD - It was a bit of a rocky start to the 2022 high school girls soccer season for the Bobcats, especially in closely-contested matches, but they're starting to find their groove.

Karlee Allen helped turn things around with a very nice counter attack goal in the 28th minute and Amalia Fonua scored the game-winner with nine minutes remaining in the second half as Sky View rallied for a big 2-1 victory over Region 11 rival Green Canyon on a wet Tuesday evening. The final 25 or so minutes was contested in a heavy rainstorm.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

