SMITHFIELD — A couple of early missed scoring opportunities were a bit frustrating for the Bobcats, but they kept their collective foot on the gas pedal.
Sky View found the back of the net three times in a 13-minute stretch of the first half to turn a 1-1 scoreline into a comfortable victory over Dixie in the first round of the 4A Girls Soccer State Championships on a warm Wednesday afternoon. The seventh-seeded Bobcats (9-8) scored once in the second half and cruised to a 5-1 win over the 10th-seeded Flyers (4-14).
“There were definitely some nerves from the girls because it’s a state game, but once that first goal went in you could visibly see the team just kind of relax and settle down, and then kind of get into their style of play, possession ball, what they do best,” SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said.
Sky View was unable to convert on a pair of one-v-ones early in the first half, but the third time was the charm. Jocee Chadwick slotted a well-weight through ball to Amalia Fonua, whose near-post strike in the 14th minute was a thing of beauty.
Sky View’s lead was short-lived, though, as a clearance directly to a Dixie player in the heart of the 18-yard box resulted in an easy equalizer one minute later. To their credit, the Bobcats regrouped in a hurry.
A hustle play by Kate Sundstrom gave Sky View the lead for good 10 minutes later. The sophomore beat the Dixie goalkeeper to a loose ball and deposited it into the back of the net.
The reminder of the opening half was all Bobcats as they added insurance goals in the 36th and 38th minutes. Hannah Larson played a ball to the feet of Fonua, whose one-time half chance effort was blocked by the keeper, but it trickled past her and into the net. Less than two minutes later, Sky View took advantage of a mistake by the visitors and Karlee Allen scored from about eight yards out, assisted by Larson.
“It was relieving, I’m not going to lie,” Chadwick said. “It was fun to watch us work as a team all together and, yeah, it was a great end to the half.”
Allen put the finishing touches on the victory when she tracked down a lovely chipped ball centrally from Fonua and calmly beat the keeper one-v-one in the 53rd minute. It was ninth time this season Sky View scored three or more goals.
The Bobcats were able to substitute freely the rest of the way. Sky View dressed 25 girls and all of the field players saw action, as did two of the keepers.
“It was nice and I don’t feel like the game skipped a beat putting them in there,” Sparrow said. “I feel like they went out and played well and did what they knew they could do, what we needed them to do. They’re all fantastic. We have a lot of depth and we’re very pleased with all of our girls. The girls did a great job today.”
Up next for Sky View is a Saturday afternoon rematch against intra-valley rival Ridgeline. The second-seeded Riverhawks (14-3) will host the Bobcats for a spot in next Thursday’s semifinal round.
“I’m glad we get to see them again,” Chadwick said. “We’re just going to bring our all to it.”
The Riverhawks beat the Bobcats by scorelines of 2-1 and 1-0 during Region 11 play. What must Sky View do differently this time around?
“Just working together, being positive,” Chadwick said. “You know, if something doesn’t go our way, that’s OK. You just reset and keep going, keep working hard.”
OTHER PLAYOFF MATCHES
Five of the six teams from Region 11 punched their ticket to Saturday’s quarterfinal round. No. 4 Green Canyon (12-6) hosted No. 13 Pine View (2-14) and rolled to a 8-0 win, while No. 9 Logan (5-13) traveled to southern Utah and dispatched of No. 8 Crimson Cliffs (8-10) by a 1-0 scoreline on a goal by Mia Lopez with five seconds remaining in the second half.
In other opening-round action, No. 5 Desert Hills (13-5) blanked No. 12 Hurricane (4-13), 3-0, while No. 6 Cedar (12-5) shut out No. 11 Bear River (3-14), 4-0.
Lopez collected a pass from Alana Anderson in the waning seconds of regulation, beat a defender or two off the dribble, LHS head coach Natalie Norris said, and ripped a shot past the keeper. In the process, Logan terminated Crimson Cliffs’ five-match winning streak.
“I am so proud of my girls today,” Norris said. “It was not our best game by any means, and it was so hot, but we gutted it out and did what we needed to do. I am so happy we were finally able to get the win and a shutout. Super proud of (my team).”
It was the second clean sheet of the season for the Grizzlies, who will square off against top-seeded and defending champion Mountain Crest (14-3) on Saturday afternoon in Hyrum.
“KryzLynn (Ursek) played awesome for us today (in goal),” Norris said.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon netted all three of its opening-half goals in a three-minute stretch and then went off for four more goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half. A Cassie Whittaker rebound header into the back of the net invoked the mercy rule in the 70th minute.
Cambree Tensmeyer torched the Panthers to the tune of four goals, while Austin Miller contributed with a brace for the Wolves. Kyleigh Hastings also scored for Green Canyon, which got a pair of assists from Katelyn Jensen, plus assists from midfielder Capriel Winder and outside backs Bella Goble and Kesleigh Maw.
It is the sixth time this season the Wolves netted five or more goals. Up next for Green Canyon is a Saturday showdown at home against Region 10 runner-up Desert Hills.
“When we play our style and trust each other, we are hard to stop,” GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. “I’ve noticed throughout the season that it takes us a little while to get warmed up, but when we do the girls play great soccer. The chemistry and the focus of these girls have been amazing the last few weeks.”
