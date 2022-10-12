Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD — A couple of early missed scoring opportunities were a bit frustrating for the Bobcats, but they kept their collective foot on the gas pedal.

Sky View found the back of the net three times in a 13-minute stretch of the first half to turn a 1-1 scoreline into a comfortable victory over Dixie in the first round of the 4A Girls Soccer State Championships on a warm Wednesday afternoon. The seventh-seeded Bobcats (9-8) scored once in the second half and cruised to a 5-1 win over the 10th-seeded Flyers (4-14).

