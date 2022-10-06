NORTH LOGAN - It was exactly the kind of performance the Wolves were aiming for heading into the postseason.
Three different players found the back of the net and Green Canyon also defended resolutely on its way to a gratifying 3-0 victory over Sky View in the Region 11 finale for both girls soccer programs on a pleasant Thursday evening.
"It feels good," said Green Canyon speedster Cambree Tensmeyer, who was one of three seniors honored Thursday. "The past few weeks we've just been working as a team better than we have been all season and we're on the rise, and so to hit it on Senior Night and just start to feel like we're peaking going into state, I think we're going to be able to do special things. It's going to be really good."
Green Canyon (11-6, 5-5) was unstoppable for the lion's share of the preseason, but experienced several ups and downs during region action. However, the Wolves have caught fire over the past two weeks as they have won three of their last four games, and all of those triumphs have been by three or more goals, to boot.
"You know, I've been pretty tough on my backline, I've been tough on my middle (attackers)," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "I'm not the easiest coach to play for, but guess what, the past two weeks our practices are different, the intensity's different and the girls that have been playing for me are in for this. I mean, I've been so proud of them and the stuff they've been doing the last two weeks and, really, the whole season."
Both teams looked pretty sharp in the attack in the opening half as the Wolves and Bobcats (8-8, 5-5) fired off some venomous shots, but right to the respective goalkeepers. Indeed, the final product was lacking just a bit, but that changed in the 38th minute. That's when Capriel Winder played in a lovely long through ball to Tensmeyer, who was able to get inside her marker and calmly finish with the inside of her right foot right when the keeper was arriving.
That goal gave the hosts a nice momentum boost and it transferred over to the second half. Case in point: The Wolves scored twice in the first 17 minutes of the half.
Kyleigh Hastings carved out just enough space on a nice move seven minutes into the second half and played a ball into the heart of the 18-yard box, which was redirected into the back of the net by teammate Katelyn Jensen. Hastings recently returned from a broken foot and was a difference maker Thursday from her wing midfield position.
"She's still not 100 percent, but she's still dangerous and so that's going to add a lot (to our attack) because (opponents) can't focus so much on our middle (attackers)," Sadler said. "And you watch when we don't have any width (opponents) just converge on our middle, and they can't do that when she's in. She's a big piece (to our attack)."
Green Canyon struck again 10 minutes later courtesy of some great build-up. The ball eventually ended up at Tensmeyer's feet and she whipped a cross into the heart of the 6-yard box from the right flank. Sky View's keeper wasn't able to cleanly handle the cross and Green Canyon senior Nora Wosnik crashed the goal for a point-blank finish.
Haylee Anderson, Green Canyon's third senior, also played a big role in the win. Anderson has shared the goalkeeping duties with Ivy Wengreen throughout the season, but recently made the switch to center back.
Anderson and Karleigh Wheeler did an excellent job of anchoring the center of Green Canyon's defense Thursday, alongside the outside back rotation of Kesleigh Maw, Bella Goble and Paige Bagley. The Wolves earned their fifth clean sheet of the season and this one was arguably their best one.
"I've played center back for my club team, so I've only played goalie in high school, so it wasn't like (a) terrible (transition)," said Anderson, who was GC's starting keeper a year ago. "I came from not running at all to like sprinting my guts out, but it's been fun and the team's really helped me get into the groove of things."
The Bobcats were dangerous on a handful of set pieces in the second half, but the Wolves defended well in the run of play. Additionally, Wengreen made a nice save on a shot from distance to keep the visitors off the scoreboard. The two teams combined for 11 corner kicks after halftime.
Several Wolves are competing at different positions than they were earlier in the season and those changes in personnel are starting to pay off.
"We were all kind of shocked at first, but I feel like it was for the better," Anderson said. "We all kind of went along with it. We all want what's best for the team, so we all put in our effort to do what we have to, to be better."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Ridgeline (14-3, 8-2) traveled to Logan and left with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Grizzlies (4-13, 2-8), while Mountain Crest (14-3, 10-0) capped off an undefeated region season with a 6-0 triumph over visiting Bear River (3-13, 0-10). The Mustangs didn't concede a single goal in region action, which is a remarkable accomplishment considering the caliber of teams in Cache Valley.
"I am so proud of these girls," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "They just don't quit. They set the bar high for themselves and work together very well. They have each other's back and are having fun playing together. I'm just happy for them and what they've been able to accomplish so far. We celebrated tonight and we will get back to being focused on the playoffs."
The six Mountain Crest goals were netted by six different athletes. Hadli Barrera, Summer Sofonia and Addyson Sofonia each contributed with a goal and an assist for the Mustangs, who also got goals from Ashley Farar, Faith Newman and Andie Andrus. Anna McBride was also credited with as assist, while Hadley Glenn went the distance in goal for Mountain Crest, which secured its 13th shutout of the season.
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks battled their way back from a 2-1 first-half deficit against the Grizzlies. The equalizer took place one minute after Logan jumped out to a 2-1 lead, and the game-winner was a penalty kick by Emilee Skinner 12 minutes into the second half. Skinner, a dynamic midfielder who recently returned from an injury, also scored her side's equalizing goal.
Caitlyn Parry came through with the first goal for the Riverhawks, who got assists from Taylor Miller and Liv Straatman.
"A tough game against an inspired Logan team who is peaking at the right time," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. "An evenly matched first half. Our players came out in the second half determined to attack and they pressured the Logan goal. I'm proud of their determination to play hard for each other and share the ball."
Mia Lopez scored Logan's first goal and facilitated the second one, which was netted by Emma Browning. The Grizzlies were able to play at Crimson Field for only the second time during the 2022 campaign. Ongoing construction at the track has forced Logan to practice on grass the entire season and play all but two of their home matches on a handful of different pitches.
"It was so fun to actually be able to give these seniors a proper Senior Night on our home field," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "This has been a heck of a season in so many ways and I'm so glad we were able to give them one last home game after all they've given us and all they've put up with. And we fought hard tonight. It was such a good game and a perfect way to honor these five (seniors)."
