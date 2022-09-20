Ridgeline Green Canyon Soccer

Ridgeline's Saige Wiser (8) and Green Canyon's Cambree Tensmeyer chase after the ball on Tuesday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

NORTH LOGAN - It was the kind of start the Riverhawks were hoping for.

Emma Jensen scored in the second minute, teammate Taylor Miller found the back of the net 23 minutes later and that set the tone in Ridgeline's 3-0 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a pleasant Tuesday evening.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

