NORTH LOGAN - It was the kind of start the Riverhawks were hoping for.
Emma Jensen scored in the second minute, teammate Taylor Miller found the back of the net 23 minutes later and that set the tone in Ridgeline's 3-0 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a pleasant Tuesday evening.
It was another strong defensive performance by the Riverhawks, who made a couple of big second-half plays in the 6-yard box on their way to their fourth straight shutout and fifth of the season. With the win, Ridgeline (11-2, 5-1) remained one game behind Mountain Crest for first place in the region standings.
"I'm very proud of them for finishing those early opportunities," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. "We've struggled (early on at times) and when we're able to convert them, then it allows our defense to do their thing. And we played amazing positionally tonight. That is a very dynamic Green Canyon midfield, so our midfield and our defensive mid, they had to really work hard to get goal side on some very pacey (GC) midfielders. Our girls, top to back, were very resolute in their total team defending."
Meanwhile, it was another frustrating result for the Wolves, who pieced together several good spells of crisp soccer Tuesday, especially in the second half, but the final product was ultimately lacking. A couple of defensive mistakes also loomed large for the hosts.
"(We've) got to stop giving up early goals," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "You've got to remember, too, this region, we played about 20 teams that were in 5A and 6A this year, (and) we beat 15 of them. (Our team) got killed by Lone Peak, but the other games that were lost (by teams in our region) were either in shootouts (or really close). So, this region is not only a tough region, it's one of the toughest regions in the whole state of Utah. So, you're not going to beat these teams unless you can keep them out of the net, and (also) finish.
"And we're getting the chances. I don't know when that lid off the goal's going to happen, but we've got to figure it out and I feel like we want it, it's just not happened for us. And I feel like we're making too many errors early in the game and then we have to play different (when we're behind early on). You have to play a different kind of soccer ... you play a little panicked."
Indeed, Green Canyon (8-5, 2-4) was forced to chase the game from the get-go when a free kick by Ridgeline's Liv Straatman deflected off a player to an unmarked Jensen, who wasted no time in slotting her 10-or-so-yard shot into the goal.
A determined play by Miller allowed the visitors to double their lead later in the half. The junior tracked down a through ball from Ila Webb and, with a defender on her hip pocket, was able to narrowly poke the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper and into the open net.
"Yeah, I loved Taylor's response tonight, her response to getting out on the field," Tureson said. "When she was out there, she did very well, held the ball well. That play there, that's Taylor, that's Taylor Miller. She will sit in your back pocket and her length makes it very hard to keep her off of (the ball), and she was just determined. Great ball through from Ila, but without Taylor's determination, they would have gobbled that up."
The Wolves controlled much of the run of play after halftime, but none of the shots they put on frame had quite enough venom to beat Ridgeline keeper Alivia Brenchley. The sure-handed senior finished with 11 saves, although she wasn't seriously tested on many of them.
Standout Riverhawk center back Becky Wangsgard came through with a huge play to foil a point-blank shot from Katelyn Jensen, courtesy of a nice pass from Cambree Tensmeyer, in the 65th minute. Tensmeyer barely missed getting her foot on a whipped in ball from Austin Miller at the back post earlier in the half.
"It just love it," Wangsgard said when asked about another clean sheet. "I mean, I love having a solid defense like that, that I can count on to shut down everyone in our region, because we don't lose if no goals are scored on us. So, I really take pride in our defense being able to shut other teams down."
Any slim chance of a Green Canyon comeback evaporated on an own goal with six minutes remaining in the match. Ridgeline forward Macie Brown was in the heart of the 18-yard box to apply pressure on the own goal.
Brenchley made back-to-back saves on shots by Miller and Tensmeyer a couple of minutes later to preserve the shutout. Brenchley and Lily Loyet have both been very good in goal for the Riverhawks this season.
"It's a blessing and a curse," Tureson said of his goalkeeping situation. "It's a blessing to have that kind of a talent, (but) it's a curse for coaches to decide who plays in which game. They're both next level goalkeepers. I'd rather have this problem than have it the other way, but both Liv and Lily are handling this very well. They both want to play, but they both are so supportive of each other."
OTHER TUESDAY MATCHES
A pair of second-half goals lifted Mountain Crest (10-3, 6-0) to a 2-0 win over visiting Logan (4-9, 2-4), while Sky View (6-6, 3-3) traveled to Garland and left with a 4-0 triumph over Bear River (3-9, 0-6). Also, Preston (1-9, 0-2) fell on the road to district rival Pocatello (8-3-1, 3-0) by a 2-0 scoreline.
Hadlie Barrera scored the Mustangs' first goal and assisted on the second to Addyson Sofonia. Summer Sofonia was credited with an assist on Barrera's goal. Mountain Crest has yet to concede a goal in six region matches and now has nine clean sheets during the 2022 campaign.
"Logan played us tough," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "We struggled to find the back fo the net tonight."
Amalia Fonua recorded a brace for the Bobcats, who also got goals from Karlee Allen and Reese Thurston, who converted on traffic off of a corner kick. Jocee Chadwick, Laney Gibbons and Macy Sickler each contributed with an assist for Sky View, which secured its third shutout of the season.
"We are so proud of our girls," said SV head coach Stacee Sparrow, whose side netted three of its goals before halftime. "They played disciplined with high intensity, and they continue to execute the game plan."
Meanwhile, it was an encouraging performance for Preston, which was within striking distance of Pocatello until the hosts added an insurance goal with three minutes left. The Thunder are one of the best teams in Idaho's 4A classification this season.
"Girls played really inspired soccer," PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. "We had some great chances in the last 20 minutes (to score). Despite the loss, we took a big step in the direction. Poky is very, very talented, probably the best team we've seen this season and the girls went to to toe with them."