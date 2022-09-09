Ridgeline Mountain Crest Soccer

Ridgeline goalkeeper Lily Loyet saves the ball against Mountain Crest's Faith Newman on Thursday in Hyrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HYRUM - Being on the wrong side of another shootout was something the Mustangs were bound and determined to avoid.

Hadley Glenn made sure the third time was the charm for Mountain Crest.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you