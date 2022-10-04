It's been 41 days since the Mustangs have conceded a goal, but it appeared that epic streak would come to an end less than 20 seconds into the second half of their latest intra-valley rivalry match.
A poor back pass from Mountain Crest standout center back Rhauli Barrera was intercepted by Logan stellar midfielder Emma Browning, who beat goalkeeper Hadley Glenn to the ball and had an open net in front of her. However, Barrera gamely hustled back to block Browning's shot just in the nick of time.
That play was a big reason why the Mustangs held off the Grizzlies by a 1-0 scoreline in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a grass field just north of Utah State University's Snow Hall on Tuesday evening. It was Mountain Crest's ninth straight shutout as the two-time defending region champions haven't allowed a goal since a shootout loss to Wood Cross on Aug. 25.
"It feels good. I knew that if I didn't get it, I might have been sitting on the bench," said Barrera with a chuckle.
It wasn't easy, but the Mustangs (13-3, 9-0) were able to capture their second straight region title outright. Regardless of what happens Thursday at home against Bear River, Mountain Crest will surely be seeded first for the upcoming 4A State Championships.
"It means a lot," Barrera said. "It feels good to be region champs again. I think we've definitely earned it. We've worked pretty hard at it, so I'm proud of my team. ... I'm just super proud of my team and the coaches, and all that we've put into it."
Barrera's younger sister, Hadli, also played an instrumental role in Mountain Crest's ninth consecutive win. The sophomore tracked down a well-weighed pass from Faith Newman off a well-executed counter attack and fired an unsavable shot past Logan keeper Kryzlynn Ursek in the eighth minute.
"Yeah, we needed to come out and score early and make them chase because they're always tough for us to play," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "(The Grizzlies are) a good team. And this field, we're not used to playing on it and it makes a difference for us."
Mountain Crest was a bit unlucky to not to get an insurance goal or two, although Logan's defending was resolute. Mountain Crest's Marli McBride lofted a ball to the back post in the first half and it smacked off the top of the crossbar. Teammate Summer Sofonia pinged a shot off the woodwork late in the second half.
It was a very good day for Ursek, who denied Hadli Barrera on a one-v-one opportunity in the second half, finished with eight saves, smothered a couple of inviting balls into the 6-yard box and was stellar with her punts. The senior even robbed Hadli Barrera on a first-half shot that would have been disallowed anyway due to an offside call.
"Absolutely," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said when asked if this was her keeper's best game of the season. "Kryzlynn looked so good today. I feel like she surprised herself on a couple of things and I was just so proud. Her kicks, her distribution, her confidence coming out, her shot stopping today, just unreal. I'm so proud of her."
Logan outside back Aliza Dana robbed Mountain Crest center back Brittney Egbert of a goal late in the second half. Egbert's header off a Sofonia corner kick was destined for the back of the net, but Dana was well positioned at the back post. Logan center back Onyx Kennington also came through with a clutch header to deny Mountain Crest in the second half.
The Grizzlies (4-12, 2-7) also had a few opportunities to equalize, including a point-blank shot at the back post by Tyniah White that was deftly blocked by Sofonia. Indeed, it was a very encouraging performance by the Grizzlies, who only became the second team from the region this season to limit the Mustangs to one or fewer goals.
"I'm excited about what I saw tonight," Norris said. "I want us to get a result one of these times, but honestly all that matters is the playoffs, so if we can continue to play together as a team and to get this kind of effort, that's what I'm most concerned about right now."
Logan actually did find the back of the net on a lovely second-half strike by Mia Lopez, who received a nice ball in the air from White. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, Lopez was deemed to be in an offside position by the linemen.
"I sincerely thought she was onside," Norris said. "I feel like the ball just floated, so then Mia got in behind and then she was in front of the defenders. But it didn't go our way. It was a gorgeous finish, though, so I'm pumped about that."
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest's starting backline of Rhaul Barrera, Bentli Barrera, Sofonia and Egbert have helped their side record an impressive 23 clean sheets over the past two seasons. These four athletes also started in the back a year ago for the Mustangs, who went 17-2 and won the 4A state title.
"Our defense has played solid all year," Beus said. "Those four back there, they just play with each other so well and they have good chemistry. If somebody gets beat, they cover each other. They do a great job."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Ridgeline (13-3, 7-2) clinched second place in the region with a 2-1 triumph over visiting Green Canyon (10-6, 4-5), while Sky View (8-7, 5-4) dispatched of visiting Bear River (3-12, 0-9) by a 3-1 scoreline.
The Riverhawks needed to come from behind to sweep their regular season series with the Wolves. Capriel Winder converted on a pass from Austin Miller in the ninth minute for the visitors.
Saige Wiser equalized midway through the first half on a free kick from well outside the 18-yard box, and Taylor Miller scored the game-winner seven minutes later on a shot from the corner of the 18, assisted by Sydney Zollinger.
"A hard-fought battle against a very dynamic and dangerous Green Canyon team," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. "We had to make some adjustments at halftime to tighten up our defensive assignments and the players responded well."
"I felt like the girls played hard and really well tonight," GC head coach Kirt Sadler said. "The girls are working together and coming together at the right time. We probably doubled their shot output. I feel like things are moving in the right direction for the playoffs."
Meanwhile, it was Senior Night for the Bobcats, who were successful on a pair of shots in a four-minute stretch of the first half to take control. Both goals were assisted by Kate Sundstrom, with Amalia Fonua scoring the first and Hannah Larson the second. Laney Gibbons found the back of the net nine minutes into the second half to give Sky View a 3-0 advantage.
"We love our seniors and they played so great on Senior Night," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. "Bear River is always a tough team to play. Our girls were focused and executed the game plan really well."
PRESTON SOCCER
It was a tough 4A Fifth District Tournament opener for both Preston sides. The third-seeded Preston girls (1-14-1) lost in overtime to second-seeded Century (7-6-1), 1-0, while the third-seeded Preston boys (7-8-2) fell to second-seeded Pocatello (7-3-3) for the second time in as many weeks --- this time by a 2-0 scoreline.
"We defended great throughout, really limited (Century's) chances," Preston head girls coach Brandon Lyon said. "We just needed to be more clinical and decisive in the attack."
It was scoreless in the second half in the boys tournament until Poky converted on a penalty kick. The Thunder added an insurance goal on their way to extending their unbeaten streak to five (4-0-1). Poky has netted multiple goals in all five of those matches.
"Gave up a PK midway through the second half and we just quit playing our game after that," Preston head boys coach Kira Matthews said.
Both Preston teams will face must-win scenarios in their next district tourney matches, which will both take place next Tuesday on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.