DRAPER - A trip to the title match was looking more and more likely for the Bobcats after each passing minute, but the Warriors refused to throw in the white flag.
Instead, third-seeded Snow Canyon scored twice in the final eight minutes and came from behind to stun No. 7 Sky View by a 2-1 scoreline in the semifinals of the 4A Girls Soccer State Championships on a pleasant Thurday evening at Soaring Eagle Stadium.
This is the second straight season the Bobcats have lost in heartbreaking fashion in the round of four at the state tourney. Top-seeded Crimson Cliffs beat Sky View in a shootout a year ago.
"Soccer at its finest right there," SV head coach Stacee Sparrow said. "... They are a good team, but we had that game, we had the game. I definitely told (my players) to keep their heads up. They had a fantastic season and they played well. They overcame so many things throughout the season and, I mean, that was a great season, good memories."
It was a shaky start for the Bobcats, who gave up an early breakaway to Lilly Wittwer, but she pushed her shot wide left. Sky View (10-9) survived a couple other nervy moments in the 18-yard box during the first 10 minutes of action, but then took control the remainder of the half.
The Bobcats fired off six straight shots, the third of which found the back of the net. Sky View countered quickly and Laney Gibbons played a well-weighted ball into space centrally for Karlee Allen, who beat the Snow Canyon goalkeeper in the 18th minute. Allen used her speed and tenacity to give the Region 10 champions fits throughout the match.
"Karlee is a trooper," Sparrow said. "She is definitely one of our most aggressive players and she doesn't have a lot of size, but she plays like she has a lot of size. There's not much that can keep her down. Yeah, she will go, go go, and she did tonight. I think she definitely wreaked havoc on them and her speed (is a weapon). I mean, she knows how to use her speed. Some players that are fast don't always know how to use their speed, but she knows how to use her speed."
Sky View conceeded a fair amount of possession after halftime, but countered well and only allowed Snow Canyon (14-4) one shot on frame during the first 32 minutes of action. The Warriors didn't put any shots on goal in the opening half.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats fired off 12 shots in the second half, but were never able to net that always important insurance goal. They certainly had some prime opportunities, including three by Amalia Fonua, the hero in last Saturday's overtime victory over No. 2 Ridgeline. On one sequence, Fonua collected a pass from Allen and took a shot with venom that was deflected and went just wide of the near post.
"I mean, we needed to put one more in," Sparrow said. "It would have been nice to put one more in and be up 2-0. We definitely had our opportunities. ... I feel like honestly we probably dominated the game, but that's soccer."
Snow Canyon equalized in the 72nd minute when Mille Warner lofted a cross from the right flank that Sky View keeper Danika Hoth got both hands on. But the freshman wasn't able to corral the ball and Snow Canyon's Ashlee Harris was there at the back post for an easy finish.
The Warriors struck again with 2:11 remaining in the match on a shot from essentially the same spot on the field as Warner's cross. Whether it was an intended shot or not, it was a very nice strike inside the far post by Madisen Clegg for the game-winner.
"Yeah, at that point they were just grasping what they could and they were doing what I would tell my team to do --- shoot, shoot, get it in the middle, get it in the middle, make them dangerous," Sparrow said. "And we were doing all we could to clear it out. They just got lucky and hit that back post."
Sky View earned a free kick with one minute left and Maysen McKay's 35-yard effort was punched over the crossbar by the keeper. However, no corner kick was awarded because obstruction was called on the Bobcats.
The Bobcats had one final chance in the waning seconds of the game, but Macy Sickler's shot from distance was off the mark.
Up next for Snow Canyon is a matchup against top-seeded and defending 4A champion Mountain Crest in Saturday morning's title match at Zions Bank Stadium.
