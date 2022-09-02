The battle for third place in the Region 11 girls tennis standings is turning out to be an intriguing one between Logan, Mountain Crest and Sky View.
The first two weeks of region action would certainly suggest the three teams are fairly evenly matched. The first of two showdowns between the Grizzlies and Bobcats was definitely competitive, with the Grizzlies prevailing by a 3-2 scoreline on a hot and breezy Thursday afternoon at the Logan Recreation Center.
It was a much-needed first region win for Logan, which lost a 3-2 nailbiter to Mountain Crest last week and was swept by defending 4A state champion Green Canyon and Ridgeline in its other two duals.
“Oh, it felt great because I knew (Sky View) had beaten Mountain Crest, so I was like, ‘oh my goodness, when are we going to win?” But it looked as though, watching them warm up, I thought we were up for the challenge, so yes I’m very excited about it,” LHS head coach Debbie Tarboton said. “It makes me hopeful for beating Mountain Crest next time.”
The Bobcats kept their hopes alive of improving to 3-1 in region duals by winning in three sets at second doubles and knotting the team score up at 2-2. It came down the second singles match between Logan’s Demi Larsen and Sky View Maddie Burt, and Larsen was determined to avoid what would have been her fourth three-setter of the season.
The freshman outlasted Burt in a very competitive second set on her way to a 6-2, 7-6 victory. Neither athlete led by more than two games in the second set and there were four straight breaks of serve heading into the tiebreaker.
“I didn’t know at the time ... that my match would have won it, but when I got off (the court) and they were all just cheering me on, it felt really good,” Larsen said. “It really felt like a team.”
Both players were seemingly content to engage in lengthy baseline rallies, although Larsen did venture into the net on occasion. Larsen and Burt had to contend with a pretty steady breeze as the second set progressed.
“The wind didn’t affect me too much,” Larsen said. “Sometimes my serve would go a little off, but I think mostly it was just my mindset there for a second where I was just off, and as soon as I got back on, I just knew that I was able to pull through.”
The other two singles matches were not as compelling. Logan’s Angela Zhan defeated Romi Niederhauser, 6-4, 6-1, and the No. 1 spot, while Sky View’s Sarah Spackman dispatched of Lillian Ricks, 6-2, 6-1, at the No. 3 position.
Zhan looked sharp in the second set as she won the final five games. The sophomore came through with a handful of service winners later in the set and hit crisp shots from her backhand wing throughout the set.
“Angela always hits well,” Tarboton said. “The struggle with Angela is to convince her that she can win a match when it’s looking tough. So today, I was watching and thinking, ‘I think she’s the stronger player here,’ so then I have confidence in her. When I worry about her is when she doesn’t believe that she can beat the person on the other side.”
Sky View head coach Michael Hansen was pleased with how assertive Spackman was and felt similar about the performance of his second doubles duo of Lexi Gunnell and Chloe Bagley. Bagley and Gunnell emerged victorious over the tandem of Anna Blanchard and Molly Peterson, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.
“I think we play our best when we’re aggressive and I think third singles and second doubles both showed that,” Hansen said. “It’s easy to get nervous during a tennis match, but they overcame the nerves and they were able to kind of be the aggressors the most out of all our girls today.”
Despite coming up a little short Thursday, it’s been a solid start to the season for the Bobcats, who have seemingly made significant strides after finishing fifth at the Region 11 Tournament a year ago.
“It’s really encouraging and I’m really proud of our girls because we actually lost six out of the seven varsity players last year, they were seniors,” Hansen said. “And so for these younger girls to come in and really step it up, I’m so, so proud of them. They’ve really shown a ton of growth over these past couple of years to be able to compete with Logan and Mountain Crest, so I’m really proud of them.”
The two teams ended up splitting the doubles matches as Logan’s Norah Perry and Lizzy Spach reigned supreme at the No. 1 spot by a 6-0, 6-3 scoreline over Mika Schwartz and Skylee Haramoto, who are both key varsity contributors on Sky View’s softball team.
“I think they were just sort of thoughtfully aggressive, so they didn’t hit crazy hard, but they went for a lot of balls at the net, which is what really pays off in a doubles match,” Tarboton said of her first doubles squad. “... They’re two of our best players and they love playing together.”
OTHER REGION DUALS
It was a busy week for two-time defending champion Green Canyon as the reigning 4A state champs played three consecutive days and came through with a trio of sweeps. The Wolves hosted Mountain Crest (Tuesday) and Ridgeline (Thursday), plus traveled to Bear River on Wednesday for a make-up dual from a week ago.
Only one of Green Canyon's 15 individual matches went to three sets and that was at second doubles against Ridgeline, with the tandem of Maren McKenna and Carly Nielsen outpointing Emree Rupp and Ruby Holbrook, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. The Wolves, who improved to 4-0 in region action, used the same lineup in all three duals as Bailey Huebner (No. 1), Liz Murri (No. 2) and Emma Murri (No. 3) competed at singles, while Olivia Phillips and Tori Jeppson joined forces at first doubles.
That was Ridgeline's first loss in a region dual this season. The Riverhawks (3-1 region) swept the Grizzlies on Tuesday in Millville and four of the matches were decided in straight sets. Ridgeline's Katelyn Simon went to a decisive third set against Larsen. In addition to Simon and the No. 2 doubles duo of Holbrook and Rupp, Ellie Carlston (No. 1 singles), Luz Perez Spencer (No. 3 singles) and Kiersten Daines/Brinley Wiese (No. 1 doubles) also prevailed for the Riverhawks.
The Mustangs split their two duals this week, just like they did a week ago. Mountain Crest bounced back from its setback against Green Canyon by dispatching of Bear River, 4-1 Thursday in Hyrum. Tearsti Stoker (No. 2) and Ava Apedaile (No. 3) secured victories for the Mustangs in singles, as did both of their doubles teams --- Alizabeth Fonnesbeck/Ashlyn Nielson (No. 1), and Brinlie Clark/Lily Rasmussen (No. 2).
Sky View kicked off its week by winning five straight-set matches against Bear River on Tuesday in Smithfield. The Bobcats used the same lineup as they did against the Grizzlies.