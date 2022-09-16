The battle for third place in the Region 11 girls tennis standings continues to be an intriguing one.
It’s been several years since the Bobcats were in the mix to finish this high, but they’re in pretty good shape to be in the No. 3 position heading into the Region 11 Tournament, which is just two weeks away.
Sky View won two close singles matches en route to a 4-1 victory over Bear River on Thursday in Garland. With the win, the Bobcats are now 4-3 in region duals, while Logan and Mountain Crest are currently tied for fourth place with 2-5 records.
“It’s really encouraging to be competitive in a lot of matches,” SV head coach Michael Hansen said. “I’m so proud of the girls for stepping up their games and fighting for every point. The girls have a great fighting spirit. We had a great example against Bear River, where Maddie Burt lost the first set 1-6, but instead of giving up she really showed some character and came back to win her match in three sets.”
Indeed, it was a strong comeback for Burt, who came storming back to win the final two sets by 6-3 scorelines at the No. 2 singles position. Sky View’s Sarah Spackman one in straight sets at third singles after prevailing in a first-set tiebreaker.
The Bobcats won both doubles matches in comfortable fashion as they only dropped a combined three games. Mika Schwartz and Skylee Haramoto teamed up at the No. 1 spot, while Lexi Gunnell and Chloe Bagley joined forces at second doubles.
Bear River’s Katiejo Litchford beat Romy Niederhauser in two competitive sets at first singles. Niederhauser has a record of 10-5 this season to lead the Bobcats, while Spackman is right behind her with a record of 9-5, according to maxpreps.
Sky View, Ridgeline, Logan and Mountain Crest only played once this week as their Tuesday duals were rained out. The Sky View at Ridgeline and Logan at Mountain Crest duals will tentatively take place early next week.
Green Canyon and Bear River (0-8 in region duals) were the only region teams that got both of their duals in this week. The Wolves have yet to lose any individual matches in eight region duals, and they rolled to comfortable sweeps over Mountain Crest — Thursday on the road — and Bear River — Tuesday at home.
Emma Murri, who plays third singles for the Wolves, didn’t lose any games in either of her matches this week, while defending Region 11 and 4A first singles state champion Bailey Huebner only dropped two. Additionally, Green Canyon won its first doubles matches by scorelines of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1.
Liz Murri was triumphant in both of her second singles matches in straight sets, as was Green Canyon’s second doubles tandem. Tori Jeppson played both first doubles matches for the Wolves — one with Olivia Phillips and one with two-time reigning 4A state second doubles champ Maren McKenna. Carly Nielsen competed in both second doubles matches — one with McKenna and the other with Macy Huish.
Jeppson and Phillips have prevailed in 15 of their 16 matches together so far this season at first doubles. Phillips, a returning state champion at that position, is also 5-2 when playing with McKenna at first doubles. Huebner currently has a 19-3 record, while Emma Murri is 20-2, Liz Murri is 20-5 and McKenna and Nielsen are 13-2 together at second doubles.
Luz Perez Spencer has put together a memorable season for Ridgeline, and she came through with a big straight-sets victory Thursday on the road at Logan. The Riverhawks (6-1 in region duals) were missing their normal second singles player and Perez Spencer moved up a position to help her team edge the Grizzlies, 3-2.
The sophomore improved to 16-3 during the 2022 campaign, with 15 of those wins taking place at third singles.
"It has been exciting to see what has happened to Luz's game this season," Ridgeline head coach Scott Johnson said. "She has played more aggressive and smart. She knows how to keep her cool in big points and knows how to win. She's a hard-worker during the offseason and during the season, and it has paid off for her. She has strengthened the team in a big way and has risen to the occasion when the team needed her to play second singles this week."
Ridgeline, which is comfortably in second place in the region standings, also won both of its doubles matches in straight sets. Kiersten Daines and Brinley Wiese reigned supreme at first doubles, as did Emree Rupp and Ruby Holbrook at the No. 2 position. Those two doubles duos have posted records of 14-5 and 14-6, respectively, so far this season.
Logan was triumphant in the other two singles matches and both went to a decisive third set. Angela Zhan got a measure of revenge against Ellie Carlston at the No. 1 spot, while Lillian Ricks outlasted Annaston Wrigley in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 3 position. Wrigley typically plays in the JV lineup for the Riverhawks.