Green Canyon captured its second straight 4A state championship in girls tennis.

Simply put, the Wolves left no doubt about who had the best girls tennis program in the Beehive State's 4A classification on Day 2 of the state tournament.

Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs were tied with the maximum 25 points after Day 1 of the tourney, but the Wolves won all five matches in Saturday's semifinal round, while the Mustangs went 1-4. That meant Green Canyon already had its second straight 4A state title wrapped up heading into the championship round.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

