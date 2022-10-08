Simply put, the Wolves left no doubt about who had the best girls tennis program in the Beehive State's 4A classification on Day 2 of the state tournament.
Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs were tied with the maximum 25 points after Day 1 of the tourney, but the Wolves won all five matches in Saturday's semifinal round, while the Mustangs went 1-4. That meant Green Canyon already had its second straight 4A state title wrapped up heading into the championship round.
The Wolves then proceeded to go 3-2 in the finals en route to racking up 60 points over the course of the tournament, which concluded Saturday at Salt Lake City's Liberty Park. Dixie finished a distance second with 32 points, followed by Crimson Cliffs (29), Desert Hills (26) and Ridgeline (23). Among the other Region 11 teams, Sky View placed seventh with eight points, immediately followed by Logan (eighth place, six points) and Mountain Crest (ninth, four).
This is the second year in a row the Wolves advanced all five of their positions to the championship round. Ironically enough, Green Canyon also went 3-2 in the finals a year ago.
The Wolves brought home gold medals at third singles and at both doubles positions. Emma Murri won two competitive matches at third singles on Day 2 of the tourney for Green Canyon --- the second of which was a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Ridgeline's Luz Perez Spencer in the finals. This is the four time these two players have squared off this season.
Olivia Phillips and Tori Jeppson were tested in the round of four at first doubles and then coasted to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Whitney Matheson and Camryn Stanger of Crimson Cliffs in the finals. This was Phillips' second consecutive state championship at first doubles.
Maren McKenna is now a three-time state champ at second doubles, courtesy of a hard-fought 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 win over Taylee Anderson and Brooklyn Price of Desert Hills in the championship round. McKenna had a different partner in all three of her state title runs as she teamed up with Carly Nielsen this time around.
It was sweet revenge for Nielsen and McKenna as they lost to Price and Anderson in a pro set at the Spanish Fork Invitational in late August.
Also advancing to the finals for the Wolves were singles players Bailey Huebner (No. 1) and Liz Murri (No. 3). Both athletes lost to the top-ranked player at their respective position. Huebner was edged by Dixie's Kylie Kezos by a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 scoreline in her quest for a repeat title at first singles.
In addition to Perez Spencer, the Riverhawks were represented by both of their doubles teams on the second and final day of the tournament. Ridgeline's Brinley Wiese and Kiersten Daines were eliminated by Crimson Cliffs, 6-1, 6-3, in the semis at first doubles, while Ruby Holbrook and Emree Rupp lost to Green Canyon, 6-2, 6-1, in the semis at the No. 2 spot. Rupp and Holbrook took McKenna and Nielsen to three sets twice during the regular season.
Perez Spencer punched her ticket to the finals with an epic 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 triumph over second-seeded Brianna Hartman of Dixie.
