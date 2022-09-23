NORTH LOGAN — Another goal down, two more to go for Green Canyon’s girls tennis program.
The Wolves capped off their third straight undefeated season in Region 11 duals with a 5-0 victory over visiting Sky View on Thursday afternoon. Unlike the previous two years, though, Green Canyon didn’t lose a single match in any of those 10 duals.
“It’s been amazing to think about,” GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. “I mean, you don’t think about it as you’re going through it until you get right up to the end and you’re like, ‘oh my word, we could go undefeated the whole season.’ And just knowing that all of that hard work has paid off (is gratifying) because these girls do (work hard). They work hard. They work hard consistently, period. If I say, ‘can we put in an extra doubles match, (they do). My doubles teams, they play at night, they play on Saturdays against my boys team. They’re consistently working hard to improve and get better.
“I know Bailey (Huebner) has 6 a.m. lessons before school and plus they’re all great students at the same time, and I know that that’s important along with their tennis. ... And our whole tennis supports each other, which is what I really love, and it’s been fun.”
Green Canyon went 21-1 in duals during the 2022 campaign, with the lone setback taking place against two-time defending 6A state champion Skyridge on Day 1 of the St. George Invitational. Among the opponents the Wolves dispatched of were 5A programs Salem Hills, Cedar Valley, Woods Cross and Provo, and 6A program Herriman.
“It really just comes down to how we’ve been coached and how hard our coaches push us,” said senior Maren McKenna, who competes at second doubles and is a two-time reigning 4A state champion at that position for the Wolves. “And not only that, but our teammates, my teammates personally, they always push me to be the best I can be. And just seeing that hard work and all of the hard work that we’ve put in pay off, it’s been really cool.”
Heading into the week, Green Canyon had won 80 of 81 sets individually in the previous eight region duals. It wasn’t smooth sailing in Tuesday’s 5-0 road victory over Ridgeline, however. Three of those matches went to a decisive third set, plus the first doubles showdown was also very competitive. To their credit, the Wolves were able to prevail in all of Tuesday’s closely-contested matches.
“It was really good for us, I think,” said senior Olivia Phillips, who has competed at first doubles for the Wolves ever since she was a freshman. “They (Ridgeline) definitely picked up their game a ton. They were playing awesome and I think it’s good to kind of get a little bit of a wake-up call. We don’t have it in the bag, for sure. We’ve definitely got a lot of chances to prove ourselves and I’m excited to play, to see how we do.”
Phillips is a defending state champion at first doubles and will be aiming for her three consecutive Region 11 Tournament title individually next week. The senior has only lost one match with partner Tori Jeppson this season, and the duo looked pretty sharp in Thursday’s 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Sky View.
The tandem closed things out Thursday in style as a good serve by Jeppson resulted in a routine overhead smash by Phillips on match point.
McKenna and Carly Nielsen only dropped one game at second doubles, as did Green Canyon’s Bailey Huebner at first singles. Huebner, the reigning region and 4A champion at first singles, didn’t lose any games Tuesday against Ridgeline.
In Thursday’s other two singles matches, Liz Murri prevailed 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot, while twin sister Emma was tested by Sarah Spackman in the first set before coasting to a 6-3, 6-1 win at the No. 3 position. Emma Murri was a region titleist and 4A runner-up at third singles a year ago.
Green Canyon competed with this same lineup in Tuesday’s showdown against Ridgeline, which only lost a combined two matches in its other eight region duals this season — both to Logan. The Riverhawks took the Wolves to three sets at second singles, third singles and second doubles, and won the opening set in two of those matches.
OTHER REGION DUALS
It was a great week for Logan, which went 3-0 and finished in third place in the final region dual standings with a record of 5-5. The Grizzlies edged Mountain Crest by a 3-2 scoreline on Monday in Hyrum, swept Sky View on Tuesday in Smithfield and then swept Bear River on Thursday at home.
Angela Zhan, Logan’s top singles player, went 3-0 this week, as did both Grizzly doubles tandems — Lizzie Spach/Norah Perry (No. 1) and Anna Blanchard/Katherine Eborn (No. 2). Singles players Demi Larsen (No. 2) and Lillian Ricks (No. 3) won two of their three matches.
Like Logan, Ridgeline had a trio of duals this week. In addition to their aforementioned setback to the Wolves, the Riverhawks swept the Bobcats and Mustangs. Ridgeline squared off against Sky View on Monday at home, and against Mountain Crest on Thursday in Hyrum.
All of Ridgeline’s players was triumphant in straight sets against Sky View and Mountain Crest. Ellie Carlston (No. 1), Katelyn Simon (No. 2) and Luz Perez Spencer (No. 3) took care of business in their two singles matches, as did the doubles tandems of Kiersten Daines/Brinley Wiese (No. 1) and Ruby Holbrook/Emree Rupp (No. 2).
Mountain Crest went 1-2 this week, with its victory taking place Tuesday on the road against Bear River by a 4-1 scoreline. Singles players Tearsti Stoker (No. 2) and Ava Apedaile (No. 3) went 2-1 for the Mustangs. Both of Mountain Crest’s doubles teams — Ashlyn Nielson/Alizabeth Fonnesbeck (No. 1) and Lily Rasmussen/Brinlie Clark (No. 2) — were victorious against Bear River.
Sky View finished in fourth place in the final region dual standings with a 4-6 record, followed by Mountain Crest (3-7) and Bear River (0-10). The Bobcats gave the Grizzlies a good test in nearly every set during Tuesday’s dual, but Logan still managed to win every match in straight sets.