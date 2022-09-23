Support Local Journalism

NORTH LOGAN — Another goal down, two more to go for Green Canyon’s girls tennis program.

The Wolves capped off their third straight undefeated season in Region 11 duals with a 5-0 victory over visiting Sky View on Thursday afternoon. Unlike the previous two years, though, Green Canyon didn’t lose a single match in any of those 10 duals.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

