The Region 11 regular season is already past the halfway point and Green Canyon's girls tennis team has yet to falter.
Not even a little bit.
The Wolves improved to 6-0 in Region 11 duals with sweeps over Sky View and Logan --- Tuesday on the road against the Bobcats, and Wednesday at home against the Grizzlies. Green Canyon has yet to lose a single match during the first three weeks of region action.
"(Through) the first half of region play, the girls are working hard and it's paying off," GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. "We've had some really tough matches that the girls have had to really rise up for. We have so many great players in our region from all of the schools and so many great friendships. I love that all of the girls get along so well. They love to see each other at our dual matches. Hopefully, the second half of the season will be just as fun."
Green Canyon didn't lose a single game in four of the five matches against Sky View (3-3 in region play). The Bobcats did win three games at second doubles. The Wolves then proceeded to dispatch of the Grizzlies in straight sets at all five positions and never dropped more than two games in any of those sets.
The two-time defending region champions used the same lineup in both duals. Bailey Huebner (No. 1), Liz Murri (No. 2) and Emma Murri (No. 3) competed at singles for the Wolves, while Olivia Phillips/Tori Jeppson (No. 1) and Maren McKenna/Carly Nielsen (No. 2) joined forces in doubles.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline remained in firm control of second place in the region standings with a pair of sweeps. The Riverhawks (5-1 region) dispatched of Mountain Crest on Tuesday at home and Bear River on Wednesday in Garland. Ridgeline won all 10 of those matches in straight sets.
Like the Wolves, the Riverhawks continue to use the same lineup, with Ellie Carlston (No. 1), Katelyn Simon (No. 2) and Luz Perez Spencer (No. 3) showcasing their talents in singles, and Kiersten Daines/Brinley Wiese (No. 1) and Brinlie Clark/Lily Rasmussen (No. 2) at doubles. The second doubles tandem of Rasmussen and Clark only lost a combined three games in their two duals.
"Ridgeline has been having a great tennis season," Ridgeline head coach Scott Johnson said. "Ellie Carlston has never played better, and Katelyn Simon and Luz Perez Spencer are both playing aggressive, strong tennis. I'm equally impressed with our doubles teams of Brinley Wiese and Kiersten Daines and Emree Rupp and Ruby Holbrook. They have grown in strategy and are playing smart tennis. I'm proud of where we are and excited for the future."
Logan and Sky View each went 1-1 during Week 3 of region action. The Grizzlies (2-4 region) started off their week by sweeping Bear River (0-6 region) on the road. Only the first doubles match went to three sets, with the duo of Norah Perry and Lizzy Spach winning the decisive set, 6-0. Angela Zhan (No. 1), Demi Larsen (No. 2) and Lillian Ricks (No. 3) prevailed in straight sets in singles for Logan, as did its No. 2 doubles tandem of Anna Blanchard/Katherine Eborn.
For the third time this season, Sky View was able to beat Mountain Crest (2-4 region) in a very competitive dual, this time by a 3-2 scoreline. The two teams also squared off in the Cache Valley Invitational, in addition to their two region duals.
The first two Mountain Crest-Sky View duals featured multiple three-set matches. There were none the third time around, although two of the matches were very tight. In fact, Sky View's top doubles team of Mika Schwartz and Skylee Haramoto won both of their sets in tiebreakers.
Other Bobcats who emerged victorious were singles player Romy Niederhauser (No. 1) and the No. 2 doubles duo of Chloe Bagley/Lexi Gunnell. Mountain Crest got singles wins from Tearsti Stoker (No. 2) and Ava Apedaile (No. 3).