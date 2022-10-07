Support Local Journalism

Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs took care of business of Day 1 of the 4A Girls State Championships, which are being contested at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.

Both programs advanced all five of their positions to the semifinal round and accumulated a maximum 25 points on Friday. Desert Hills will be represented by four of its five positions in the round of four and is in third place with 22 points, followed by Ridgeline with 19. The Riverhawks punched their ticket to the semis at third singles and both doubles positions.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

