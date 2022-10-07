Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs took care of business of Day 1 of the 4A Girls State Championships, which are being contested at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.
Both programs advanced all five of their positions to the semifinal round and accumulated a maximum 25 points on Friday. Desert Hills will be represented by four of its five positions in the round of four and is in third place with 22 points, followed by Ridgeline with 19. The Riverhawks punched their ticket to the semis at third singles and both doubles positions.
Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs will square off in the semifinals in all three singles spots. Should the Wolves prevail in at least two of those matches, they will have the inside track to capture their second straight 4A state title.
“We knew coming into this that we would have some really tough matches,” GC head coach Camille Jeppson said. “Crimson Cliffs is a great team, very well coached. Having played them in St. George, the girls know that they need to be playing their best to win. We are sure they have improved since we last played them in August. Neither team will be the same as before. It’s going to be some great tennis. Hopefully, the girls can play their best.”
The Wolves and Mustangs dualed against each other on Day 1 of the St. George Invitational, which was contested from Aug. 19-20. Green Canyon won all five of those matches, but three of them were very competitive, including second and third singles. Those same players will match up against each other in Saturday’s semis.
As expected, none of Green Canyon’s players were really challenged in Friday’s quarterfinal round. Bailey Huebner didn’t lose a single game at first singles, while the Murri twins only dropped a combined three games at the other two singles spots — Liz at No. 2 and Emma at No. 3. Huebner is the reigning 4A champion at first singles, while Emma Murri was a finalist at the No. 3 position a year ago. Emma Murri is seeded first, while her sister and Huebner are No. 2 seeds.
Both Green Canyon doubles tandems are seeded first and both rolled into the round of four. Olivia Phillips and Tori Jeppson prevailed 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot, while Maren McKenna and Carly Nielsen only lost one game at second doubles. Phillips was a state champion at first doubles last fall, while McKenna is aiming for her third consecutive 4A second doubles crown.
Ridgeline’s Luz Perez Spencer won in convincing fashion on her quarterfinal match at third singles. Both Riverhawk doubles tandems were tested in the quarters before advancing — Brinley Wiese and Kiersten Daines (No. 1) by a 7-5, 6-3 scoreline, and Emree Rupp and Ruby Holbrook (No. 2) in a come-from-behind three-setter. Perez Spencer is seeded third, as is Ridgeline’s first doubles duo. Holbrook and Rupp are seeded fourth, therefore they will face McKenna and Nielsen in the semis.
None of the other Cache County programs had anyone qualify for Day 2 of the tournament, but they fared well in several play-in matches. Sky View was represented in the quarterfinals by singles players Romy Niederhauser (No. 1) and Sarah Spackman (No. 3), plus both doubles tandems — Mika Schwartz/Skylee Haramoto (No. 1), and Chloe Bagley/Lexi Gunnell (No. 2).
Winning play-in matches for Logan were singles players Angela Zhan (No. 1) and Demi Larsen (No. 3), plus the first doubles duo of Norah Perry/Lizzie Spach. Scoring team points for Mountain Crest were singles players Tearsti Stoker (No. 2) and Ava Apedaile (No. 3).
Sky View is currently in seven place with eight points, immediately followed by Logan (eighth place, six points) and Mountain Crest (ninth, four).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.