A pair of Cache Valley high school girls wrestling programs reigned supreme at their respective tournaments this past Saturday.
Mountain Crest beat all comers at the Ridgeline-hosted Lady Hawk Rumble for the third time in as many years, while Sky View successfully defended its title at the Tiger Brawl in Aberdeen, Idaho. Here is what transpired at each tournament:
LADY HAWK RUMBLEThe Mustangs showcased their depth and star power at Ridgeline’s annual tournament, which is one of the bigger ones in the Beehive State. There were 28 teams that scored points and Mountain Crest racked up 172, which was 20 more than defending 6A state runner-up Copper Hills. Reigning 1A/2A/3A state champion Grantsville was third with 139 points.
Mattee Turnbow was triumphant in the 110-pound weight class for Mountain Crest, which had four other finalists and six other medalists in the varsity division. Turnbow pinned a returning 6A state medalist from Syracuse in the championship round.
In addition to Turnbow, the Mustangs were represented in the finals by Jayci Tolman (100-pound weight class), Jacie Shock (120), Eastyn Nyman (130) and Emmalee White (145). Tolman pinned a returning state placer from Grantsville in the semifinals. Nyman lost by major decision in the finals to Cedar’s Ayelen Grilli in a showdown of defending state champions. Shock was leading Brooklyn Pace of Copper Hills by four points in the the third round in the championship round before getting pinned. Pace is a reigning 6A state champ who has a record of 29-1 this season.
Other Mountain Crest grapplers who earned the right to stand on the podium were Shelby Bevan (3rd place, 105), Kimberlynn Anderson (5th, 105), Amelia Choate (6th, 105), Maggi Budge (6th, 145), Gracie Howard (3rd, 170), Kalie Jensen (5th, 235). The Mustangs had three of the six medalists at 105 pounds.
Ridgeline fared well at its tourney as five of its nine varsity competitors made it to the placement rounds. The Riverhawks finished ninth in the team competition with 78 points.
The Riverhawks were led by freshman Keagan Grange, who was oh so close to capturing the title at 105 pounds. Grange lost a 11-10 nailbiter in the finals to defending 5A state runner-up Lindsay Hansen of Tooele.
Ridgeline’s other placers were Lorelai Woodard (6th, 115), Taya Crookston (4th, 120), Emi Stahl (4th, 125) and Caroline Kirk (5th, 155).
Green Canyon and Logan traveled to Millville for the third installment of this tournament. The Wolves were 17th in the team competition (40 points), while the Grizzlies were 26th (eight).
The Wolves had a pair of medalists in Kiah Saurey (5th, 135) and Jorilyn Herzog (6th, 170). None of the three Logan girls that competed in the varsity division advanced to the placements rounds, but they all tasted victory at least once, and Grey Stone (100) twice.
TIGER BRAWL
Meanwhile, Sky View, West Side and Preston were three of the 10 teams in action at the Tiger Brawl girls tourney. The Bobcats brought 12 wrestlers and eight of them finished in the top four in their respective weight class. Sky View racked up 68 points, which was 20 more than runner-up Grace.
The Bobcats crowned a trio of champs in Shea Buttars (126), Catherine Fitzgerald (145/152) and Marjorie Tauti (235). Buttars pinned West Side’s Sesha Beckstead in the finals, while Fitzgerald and Tauti dispatched of teammates on their way to placing first.
Sky View’s had a trio of runner-ups in Abby Hunt (138), Dika Dekar (145/152) and Danika Bair (235), plus two other girls who finished third in Hannah Belnap (120) and Sophia Morris (132).
Three of the West Side grapplers that competed finished second or third in their respective weight class in Samantha Roberts (2nd, 114), Beckstead (2nd, 126) and Celestial Westover (3rd, 138), while both Preston wrestlers secured a spot in the top four in Megan Jensen (4th, 132) and Riley Bodily (2nd, 165/185). The Pirates were seventh in the team competition (31), while the Indians were eighth (10).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Side bounced back from its frustrating Senior Night setback to Soda Springs by beating Bear Lake by a 46-34 scoreline last Saturday in Montpelier. In the process, the Pirates (12-6, 3-4) were able to sweep the regular season series with the Bears (4-15, 1-5).
The two teams were deadlocked at 13-13 heading into the second quarter, but the Pirates took a 26-19 lead into halftime and also outscored the Bears in each of the final two quarters. Letti Phillips netted nine of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter for West Side, which got 11 points from Natalie Lemmon — eight in the second quarter — and nine from Aubrie Barzee.
Soda Springs outscored West Side by 7-9 points in each of the first three quarters and coasted to a 49-29 victory last Thursday evening in Dayton. The Cardinals (15-3, 6-0) are ranked second in the most recent 2A Coaches Poll.
Lemmon scored in every quarter for the Pirates and finished with 14 points.
“Soda Springs was a bummer,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “We just played scared and nervous. We didn’t get much going until the fourth quarter. Natalie Lemmon played well on the boards and blocked four shots as well. Tonight against Bear Lake we played well. We worked hard and started to play together and push the ball. Had some great drives and finishes tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.