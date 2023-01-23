Mountain Crest Wrestling

Mountain Crest’s Maggi Budge, top, tries to pin Sky View’s Catherine Fitzgerald during a match earlier this season. Budge and Fitzgerald helped propel their teams to tournament titles this past weekend.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A pair of Cache Valley high school girls wrestling programs reigned supreme at their respective tournaments this past Saturday.

Mountain Crest beat all comers at the Ridgeline-hosted Lady Hawk Rumble for the third time in as many years, while Sky View successfully defended its title at the Tiger Brawl in Aberdeen, Idaho. Here is what transpired at each tournament:


