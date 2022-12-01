It was a memorable Day 1 of the North-South Tournament for a trio of Cache County high school boys basketball programs.
Region 11 went 3-0 as Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Sky View all prevailed against their Region 10 counterparts Thursday at Pine View High School in St. George. The Mustangs and Riverhawks won in nailbiting fashion, while the Bobcats won in convincing fashion for the second time in three days.
Josh Arnell drove the length of the court and handed the ball off to Oliver Nethercott, who found Hunter Pugmire for a layup at the buzzer, propeling Mountain Crest to a 58-56 victory over Pine View (0-1). The Mustangs (2-0) won their other game this season by essentially the same scoreline --- a 57-55 overtime triumph over Clearfield.
"Really proud of the boys," MC head coach Chandler Smith said. "They played great down the stretch. Everyone stepped up and made big shots at crucial moments. We got a lot our of our bench. Just a great team victory."
It was indeed a balanced offensive effort for the Mustangs, who scored 34 of their points after halftime. Kaden Hess led the way with 12 points, followed by Josh Arnell with 11, Pugmire with 10, Joseph Hunsaker with nine and Ray Robins and Nethercott with seven each. Hess and Hunsaker scored all of their points in the second half.
Ridgeline (2-0) trailed by 11 points heading into the fourth quarter, but was resilient and came storming back for a 64-62 victory over Desert Hills (0-1). The Riverhawks poured in 23 points during the final eight minutes of action.
Luke Sorenson went off for a career-high 27 points for the Riverhawks, who got 14 points from Carson Cox. Sorenson came through with 10 points in the fourth quarter and nine in the first, while Cox buried a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final quarter.
"I was really pleased with our grit and determination in this game," Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. "The kids never gave up and continued to fight through the end. We definitely have things to work on and get better, on both ends. But it was really nice to come out with and win and still learn."
Sky View (2-0 outscored Cedar (2-1) by at least five points in each of the first three quarters, led by more than 20 points in the second half and coasted to a 68-52 win. The Bobcats netted 41 points in the middle two quarters.
Tanner Davis filled up the stat sheets with 18 points, six rebounds and eight steals for the Bobcats, who got a double-double from Logan Deal. Deal finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Carter Davis contributed with 14 points and five steals for Sky View, while Kendrick Terrell chipped in with eight points and six boards.
"Kids played well tonight," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "Played tough defense on a good shooting team. Drew a couple of charges on them from Tanner Davis and Cole Hillyard. Great defense by our whole team. I really liked the way we shared the ball as a team tonight. I felt like we improved from Tuesday."
Meanwhile, Logan continued its impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign by dispatching of visiting Spanish Fork (0-3) by a 72-63 scoreline. The Grizzlies (3-0) scored at least 16 points in every quarter.
Justin Anderson sparkled once again for the Grizzlies as he netted 13 of his career-high 31 points in the fourth quarter. Anderson knocked down 10 of 12 free throws in the quarter. Jordan Child finished with 15 points for Logan, who got 11 points from Jalen Argyle and seven from Carson Tuft.
"The kids played well offensively in the first half to build a lead going in at the half," said LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle, whose team scored 83 points in each of its first two games. "We had some really good ball movement. Fun group to watch, especially in the second quarter. The game got physical, with lots of fouls in the second half. The boys did a nice job of sticking with it and getting good looks and some timely stops to close it out."
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
Green Canyon (1-2) overcame a slow start and rolled to a 63-43 triumph over visiting Stansbury, while Mountain Crest lost at home to 5A Olympus, 58-34. Preston (1-4) was also in action and couldn't keep up against undefeated Shelley, which prevailed at home by a 74-40 scoreline. The Russets (6-0) defeated the Indians, 63-27, earlier this season.
The Wolves trailed 16-9 after eight minutes of action, but outscored the 5A Stallions (0-2) by at least six points in the other three quarters, including 24-10 in the second. Green Canyon was without star senior Maren McKenna, who was injured earlier this week against Corner Canyon.
Cambree Tensmeyer had another strong performance for the Wolves as she came through with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Nora Wosnik chipped in with 12 point and six boards for Green Canyon, which got 11 points from Sadie Jenson and seven from Mya Hinds.
"Tonight was a total team effort," GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. "We are proud of our girls and how they stepped up and played together. Everyone contributed."
Mountain Crest (0-3) only trailed Olympus (1-1) by two points heading into the second quarter, but the visitors won the second stanza by a convincing 20-4 count and never looked back. Paige Egbert, Autumn White and Aspen Leishman netted eight points apiece for the Mustangs.
