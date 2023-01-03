It wasn't an ideal start for the Wolves in their final non-region game of the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, but they certainly turned things around in the second quarter.
Green Canyon came storming back from a 24-15 deficit by outscoring 5A Box Elder 23-5 in the second quarter and never looked back on its way to a 74-55 victory on Tuesday night in Brigham City.
The Wolves (8-2) won each of the final two quarters by five points to pull away after halftime. Additionally, Green Canyon poured in 48 points during the middle two quarters en route to its eighth straight win.
"We struggled a bit in the first quarter with executing the game plan and playing together, but we were able to turn it around," GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. "The girls did a better job of communicating and playing tougher team defense to go on some runs and keep the lead. We've got some things to work on, but we are excited to start region next week."
Cambree Tensmeyer knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 20 points for the visitors. The future Salt Lake Community College player also chipped in with a trio of assists and steals. Maren McKenna contributed with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wolves, who got 15 points from Janalynn Blotter, eight points and three blocks from Marissa Best and four assists from Stella Anhder.
Ashlyn Wight poured in 25 points for the Bees (6-6).
Green Canyon was one of four Region 11 girls teams in action Tuesday, but the only one to emerge victorious. The other local teams were also on the road.
Undefeated Bountiful, arguably the best team in the 5A classification, jumped out to a 23-7 first-quarter advantage over Sky View and coasted to a 62-34 win. Taylor Harvey accumulated 23 points for the Redhawks (9-0)
Melanie Hiatt led the way for the Bobcats (7-3) with 13 points, followed by Hannah Radford with nine.
"We got off to a slow start tonight and it hurt us as we were trying to dig out of that hole the rest of the night," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "We have to give it to Bountiful because they are an athletic team and they shot the ball extremely well. When you play tough teams you learn a lot about yourself. We are ready to get back into the gym and make the adjustments we need as we head into region."
A three-game winning streak was not to be for Mountain Crest, which fell to 6A Syracuse by a 51-37 scoreline. The Titans (6-4) raced out to a 19-9 lead after eight minutes of action.
Paige Egbert finished with 11 points for the Mustangs, while Kali Jones added eight points. Syracuse only outscored Mountain Crest by one point after halftime, but the deficit proved to be too much for the visitors to overcome.
"We really struggled with our effort tonight," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "The energy just felt wrong. This is something we have to figure out --- how to compete and play hard every game."
Logan (1-9) gave up 30 points to Ogden (6-5) in the second quarter and never recovered. Marisol Contreras finished with 10 points for the Grizzlies, immediately followed by Maddi Kartchner and Gabby Hollingsworth with nine apiece. Hollingsworth accounted for three of Logan's six 3-balls.
"We're figuring out what works best for our team and how to put four quarters together," LHS head coach Tori Wren said. "Marisol, Gabby and Maddi really stepped up in the critical times with some good points."
BOYS HOOPS
Preston's bounced back from last Friday's one-point setback to Utah 6A program Syracuse by earning a hard-fought 65-55 road triumph over fellow 4A program Twin Falls. The Indians (10-2) outscored the Bruins (4-6) by nine points in the final quarter and pulled away late.
Preston has struggled at times from the free throw line this season, but fared fairly well Tuesday as it knocked down 27 of 39 freebies. Druw Jones went 9 for 10 from the charity stripe and finished with 20 points for the Indians, who got a double-double from Tate Hess and 11 points from Cam Hobbs. Hess scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Preston, which got nine boards from Kade Lords.
"Good road win," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "(That's a) tough place to play. We led 40-29, they cut the lead to 40-39 (and) we answered with back-to-back threes to put us up seven. We hit enough free throws down the stretch to get the win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.