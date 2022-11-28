...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
Prep hoops: Preston boys beat Burley in season opener
It was the kind of early-season test Tyler Jones was hoping for, and his team passed with flying colors.
Preston outscored host Burley in each of the final two quarters on its way to a 69-58 victory in the season opener for both high school boys basketball programs last Saturday night.
“Good road win to start the season,” said Jones, Preston’s long-time head coach. “The kids battled.”
It was a balanced offensive attack for the Indians, who had eight different scorers. However, it was a pair of athletes that played on the JV squad a season ago that led the charge in senior Tate Hess and sophomore Cruz Harris. Hess contributed with a team-high 17 points and matched Harris was a team-best seven rebounds. Hess netted six points in the first quarter and seven in the fourth, while Harris finished with 11 points.
Kade Lords chipped in with 12 points for Preston, which got nine points from veteran Druw Jones and seven apiece from Cam Hobbs and Kaden Larsen. Five different Preston players knocked down a 3-pointer.
The Indians drained 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter on their way to pouring in 27 points during the final eight minutes of action. Preston, which took a narrow 28-26 lead into the locker room at halftime, also did a good job crashing the boards in the second half.
“Big difference was we were outrebounded by two in the first half and outrebounded them by seven in the second half,” coach Jones said.
Standout guard Stockton Sheets scored 23 points for the Bobcats, who qualified for the eight-team 4A state tournament a season ago and only lost to eventual runner-up Pocatello by one point in the quarterfinals. Sheets was Burley’s leading scorer as a junior.
Preston was the only local high school program in action over the weekend. All local teams with the exception of the Sky View boys and girls, plus the West Side boys, played at least once last week.
The Sky View boys will play its first game Tuesday at home against Box Elder, while the Lady Bobcats will host Olympus in their season opener on Friday. The West Side boys will kick off its 2022-23 campaign Wednesday on the road against traditional 2A state power North Fremont.
Every local team will play at least one game this week.
